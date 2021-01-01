Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.2-inch Meizu X8 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 710) that was released on September 1, 2018, against the Meizu 16, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 and came out 2 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.