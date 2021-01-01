Meizu X8 vs 16 Plus
Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.2-inch Meizu X8 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 710) that was released on September 1, 2018, against the Meizu 16 Plus, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 and came out 1 month before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Meizu X8
- Delivers 20% higher maximum brightness (507 against 422 nits)
- Weighs 22 grams less
Reasons to consider the Meizu 16 Plus
- Optical image stabilization
- Has a 0.3 inch larger screen size
- More recent OS version: Android 10 versus 8.1
- Comes with 430 mAh larger battery capacity: 3640 vs 3210 mAh
- 28% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (248K versus 194K)
- Super AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
- Faster storage type - UFS 2.1 versus eMMC 5.1
- 31% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 504 and 386 points
Review
Value for money
You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Display
|Type
|IPS LCD
|Super AMOLED
|Size
|6.2 inches
|6.5 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2220 pixels
|1080 x 2160 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|18.5:9
|18:9
|PPI
|398 ppi
|372 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Screen protection
|Tempered glass
|Tempered glass
|Screen-to-body ratio
|86.77%
|87.21%
|Display features
|-
|- Always-On Display
|RGB color space
|99.9%
|-
|PWM
|2315 Hz
|-
|Response time
|66.8 ms
|-
|Contrast
|1625:1
|-
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]
Design and build
|Height
|151.2 mm (5.95 inches)
|160.4 mm (6.31 inches)
|Width
|74.6 mm (2.94 inches)
|78.2 mm (3.08 inches)
|Thickness
|7.8 mm (0.31 inches)
|7.3 mm (0.29 inches)
|Weight
|160 gramm (5.64 oz)
|182 gramm (6.42 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|No
|Rear material
|Glass
|Metal
|Frame material
|Metal
|Metal
|Colors
|-
|White, Black
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, rear
|Yes, in-display
Performance
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 710
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 845
|Max. clock
|2200 MHz
|2800 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (2 + 6)
|8 (4 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 6 cores at 1.7 GHz: Kryo 360 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 360 Gold (Cortex-A75)
|- 4 cores at 1.5 GHz: Kryo 385 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 4 cores at 2.8 GHz: Kryo 385 Gold (Cortex-A75)
|L3 cache
|-
|2 MB
|Lithography process
|10 nanometers
|10 nanometers
|Graphics
|Adreno 616
|Adreno 630
|GPU clock
|500 MHz
|710 MHz
|FLOPS
|~384 GFLOPS
|~727 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|4, 6 GB
|6, 8 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|1866 MHz
|1866 MHz
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|64, 128 GB
|128, 256 GB
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1
|UFS 2.1
|Memory card
|No
|No
Benchmarks
Software
|Operating system
|Android 8.1
|Android 8.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
|ROM
|Flyme UI
|Flyme UI 8,1
|OS size
|12 GB
|-
Battery
|Capacity
|3210 mAh
|3640 mAh
|Charge power
|18 W
|24 W
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes, mCharge (45% in 30 min)
|Yes, mCharge (60% in 30 min)
|Full charging time
|1:40 hr
|1:45 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|12 megapixels
|12 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4000 x 3000
|4000 x 3000
|Zoom
|Digital
|Digital (lossless), 3x
|Flash
|Dual LED
|LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|Optical
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Up to 30FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|240 FPS (720p)
|240 FPS (720p)
|Lenses
|2 (12 MP + 5 MP)
|2 (12 MP + 20 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX362 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 25 mm
- Pixel size: 1.55 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.3", Sony IMX380 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Laser autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|Telephoto lens
|-
|- 20 MP
- Aperture: f/2.6
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.6", Sony IMX350 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
|Depth lens
|- 5 MP
- Pixel size: 1 micron
|-
|Camera features
|- Bokeh mode
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Megapixels
|20 megapixels
|20 megapixels
|Image resolution
|5120 x 3840
|5120 x 3840
|Aperture
|f/2
|f/2.0
|Focal length
|24 mm
|-
|Pixel size
|1 microns
|1 microns
|Sensor type
|Exmor-RS CMOS
|Exmor-RS CMOS
|Sensor size
|1/2.78"
|1/2.78"
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
|Bluetooth version
|5
|5
|Bluetooth features
|LE, A2DP
|LE, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
|NFC*
|No
|No
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|No
|LTE Cat*
|12
|12
|5G support
|No
|No
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Mono
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|Yes
|FM radio
|No
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|No
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Mid-range
|Flagship
|Announced
|September 2018
|August 2018
|Release date
|October 2018
|November 2019
|Launch price
|~ 275 USD
|~ 388 USD
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
After analyzing all the data, we think that the Meizu 16 Plus is definitely a better buy.
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1