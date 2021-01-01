Meizu X8 vs Meizu 16s
Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.2-inch Meizu X8 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 710) that was released on September 1, 2018, against the Meizu 16s, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 and came out 12 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Meizu X8
- Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port
Reasons to consider the Meizu 16s
- 82% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (354K versus 194K)
- The rear camera has a 2x optical zoom
- Delivers 57% higher maximum brightness (797 against 507 nits)
- Optical image stabilization
- Comes with 390 mAh larger battery capacity: 3600 vs 3210 mAh
- Slow-motion recording at 480FPS
- More recent OS version: Android 9 versus 8.1
- Super AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
- The phone is 1-year newer
Review
Value for money
You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Display
|Type
|IPS LCD
|Super AMOLED
|Size
|6.2 inches
|6.2 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2220 pixels
|1080 x 2232 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|18.5:9
|18.5:9
|PPI
|398 ppi
|400 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Screen protection
|Tempered glass
|Tempered glass
|Screen-to-body ratio
|86.77%
|87.2%
|RGB color space
|99.9%
|-
|PWM
|2315 Hz
|-
|Response time
|66.8 ms
|-
|Contrast
|1625:1
|-
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]
Design and build
|Height
|151.2 mm (5.95 inches)
|151.9 mm (5.98 inches)
|Width
|74.6 mm (2.94 inches)
|73.4 mm (2.89 inches)
|Thickness
|7.8 mm (0.31 inches)
|7.6 mm (0.3 inches)
|Weight
|160 gramm (5.64 oz)
|165 gramm (5.82 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|No
|Rear material
|Glass
|Glass
|Frame material
|Metal
|Metal
|Colors
|-
|White, Black, Blue
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, rear
|Yes, in-display
Performance
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 710
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 855
|Max. clock
|2200 MHz
|2840 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (2 + 6)
|8 (1 + 3 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 6 cores at 1.7 GHz: Kryo 360 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 360 Gold (Cortex-A75)
|- 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55 (Kryo 485 Silver)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)
- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)
|L3 cache
|-
|2 MB
|Lithography process
|10 nanometers
|7 nanometers
|Graphics
|Adreno 616
|Adreno 640
|GPU clock
|500 MHz
|585 MHz
|FLOPS
|~384 GFLOPS
|~899 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|4, 6 GB
|6, 8 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|1866 MHz
|2033 MHz
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|64, 128 GB
|128, 256 GB
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1
|UFS 2.1
|Memory card
|No
|No
Benchmarks
Software
|Operating system
|Android 8.1
|Android 9.0
|ROM
|Flyme UI
|Flyme 7.3
|OS size
|12 GB
|-
Battery
|Capacity
|3210 mAh
|3600 mAh
|Charge power
|18 W
|24 W
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes, mCharge (45% in 30 min)
|Yes, mCharge (50% in 35 min)
|Full charging time
|1:40 hr
|1:40 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|12 megapixels
|48 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4000 x 3000
|8000 x 6000
|Zoom
|Digital
|Optical, 2x
|Flash
|Dual LED
|LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|Optical
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Up to 30FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 240FPS
|Slow motion
|240 FPS (720p)
|480 FPS (720p)
|Lenses
|2 (12 MP + 5 MP)
|2 (48 MP + 20 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX362 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
|- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Sony IMX586 (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|Telephoto lens
|-
|- 20 MP
- Aperture: f/2.6
- Phase autofocus
|Depth lens
|- 5 MP
- Pixel size: 1 micron
|-
|Camera features
|- Bokeh mode
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Megapixels
|20 megapixels
|20 megapixels
|Image resolution
|5120 x 3840
|5376 x 3657
|Aperture
|f/2
|f/2.0
|Focal length
|24 mm
|-
|Pixel size
|1 microns
|0.8 microns
|Sensor type
|Exmor-RS CMOS
|CMOS
|Sensor size
|1/2.78"
|1/3.4"
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5
|5
|Bluetooth features
|LE, A2DP
|LE, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|NFC*
|No
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|No
|LTE Cat*
|12
|18
|5G support
|No
|No
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Mono
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|No
|FM radio
|No
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|No
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Mid-range
|Flagship
|Announced
|September 2018
|August 2019
|Release date
|October 2018
|November 2019
|Launch price
|~ 275 USD
|~ 375 USD
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
After analyzing all the data, we think that the Meizu 16s is definitely a better buy.
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1