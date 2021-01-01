Home > Smartphone comparison > Meizu X8 vs 16s Pro – which one to choose?

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.2-inch Meizu X8 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 710) that was released on September 1, 2018, against the Meizu 16s Pro, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Plus and came out 12 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Meizu X8
  • Delivers 26% higher maximum brightness (507 against 402 nits)
  • Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port
Reasons to consider the Meizu 16s Pro
  • 2.5x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (482K versus 194K)
  • The rear camera has a 2x optical zoom
  • Comes with 390 mAh larger battery capacity: 3600 vs 3210 mAh
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
  • Slow-motion recording at 480FPS
  • More recent OS version: Android 9 versus 8.1
  • Super AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
  • The phone is 1-year newer

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Meizu X8
vs
16s Pro

Display

Type IPS LCD Super AMOLED
Size 6.2 inches 6.2 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2220 pixels 1080 x 2232 pixels
Aspect ratio 18.5:9 18.5:9
PPI 398 ppi 400 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 86.77% 87.2%
Display features - - Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
Display tests
RGB color space 99.9% -
PWM 2315 Hz -
Response time 66.8 ms -
Contrast 1625:1 -
Max. Brightness
Meizu X8 +26%
507 nits
16s Pro
402 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 151.2 mm (5.95 inches) 151.9 mm (5.98 inches)
Width 74.6 mm (2.94 inches) 73.4 mm (2.89 inches)
Thickness 7.8 mm (0.31 inches) 7.7 mm (0.3 inches)
Weight 160 gramm (5.64 oz) 166 gramm (5.86 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors - White, Black, Green
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
Meizu X8
86.77%
16s Pro
87.2%

Performance

Tests of Meizu X8 and Meizu 16s Pro in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Plus
Max. clock 2200 MHz 2960 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.7 GHz: Kryo 360 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 360 Gold (Cortex-A75)		 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55 (Kryo 485 Silver)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)
- 1 core at 2.96 GHz: Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)
L3 cache - 2 MB
Lithography process 10 nanometers 7 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 616 Adreno 640
GPU clock 500 MHz 625 MHz
FLOPS ~384 GFLOPS ~1036 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 4, 6 GB 6, 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1866 MHz 2266 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 128 GB 128, 256 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 UFS 2.1
Memory card No No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Meizu X8
386
16s Pro +91%
737
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Meizu X8
1451
16s Pro +84%
2672
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
Meizu X8
158579
16s Pro +148%
393324
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Meizu X8
194526
16s Pro +148%
482053
Software

Operating system Android 8.1 Android 9.0
ROM Flyme UI Flyme 8
OS size 12 GB -

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 3210 mAh 3600 mAh
Charge power 18 W 24 W
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes, mCharge (45% in 30 min) Yes, mCharge (50% in 35 min)
Full charging time 1:40 hr 1:45 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 12 megapixels 48 megapixels
Image resolution 4000 x 3000 8000 x 6000
Zoom Digital Optical, 2x
Flash Dual LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 240FPS
Slow motion 240 FPS (720p) 480 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens - 117°
Lenses 2 (12 MP + 5 MP) 3 (48 MP + 20 MP + 16 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX362 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Sony IMX586 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Telephoto lens - - 20 MP
- Aperture: f/2.6
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.8", Sony IMX350 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - - 16 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 16 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.6", Sony IMX481 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
Depth lens - 5 MP
- Pixel size: 1 micron
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 20 megapixels 20 megapixels
Image resolution 5120 x 3840 5504 x 3572
Aperture f/2 f/2.2
Focal length 24 mm -
Pixel size 1 microns -
Sensor type Exmor-RS CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/2.78" -
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot		 - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou GPS, GLONASS
NFC* No Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 12 18
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos No No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Meizu X8
88.3 dB
16s Pro
n/a

Other

Category Mid-range Flagship
Announced September 2018 August 2019
Release date October 2018 November 2019
Launch price ~ 275 USD ~ 400 USD
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Meizu 16s Pro is definitely a better buy.

