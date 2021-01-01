Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.2-inch Meizu X8 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 710) that was released on September 1, 2018, against the Meizu M6 Note, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 and came out 12 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.