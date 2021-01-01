Home > Smartphone comparison > Meizu X8 vs M6 Note – which one to choose?

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.2-inch Meizu X8 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 710) that was released on September 1, 2018, against the Meizu M6 Note, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 and came out 12 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Meizu X8
  • Has a 0.7 inch larger screen size
  • Thinner bezels – 15.77% more screen real estate
  • Modern USB Type-C port
  • Compatible with Wi-Fi 5 wireless networks
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5)
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR4X 1866 MHz
  • Slow-motion recording at 240FPS
  • Ability to record video in 4K resolution
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 710
  • Delivers 15% higher maximum brightness (507 against 442 nits)
  • More recent OS version: Android 8.1 versus 7.3
  • The phone is 1-year newer
Reasons to consider the Meizu M6 Note
  • Comes with 790 mAh larger battery capacity: 4000 vs 3210 mAh
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 128GB

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Meizu X8
vs
M6 Note

Display

Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Size 6.2 inches 5.5 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2220 pixels 1080 x 1920 pixels
Aspect ratio 18.5:9 16:9
PPI 398 ppi 401 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Tempered glass Corning Gorilla Glass 3
Screen-to-body ratio 86.77% 71%
Display tests
RGB color space 99.9% -
PWM 2315 Hz -
Response time 66.8 ms -
Contrast 1625:1 -
Max. Brightness
Meizu X8 +15%
507 nits
M6 Note
442 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 151.2 mm (5.95 inches) 154.6 mm (6.09 inches)
Width 74.6 mm (2.94 inches) 75.2 mm (2.96 inches)
Thickness 7.8 mm (0.31 inches) 8.3 mm (0.33 inches)
Weight 160 gramm (5.64 oz) 173 gramm (6.1 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Glass Metal
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors - Black, Silver, Gold, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
Meizu X8 +22%
86.77%
M6 Note
71%

Performance

Tests of Meizu X8 and Meizu M6 Note in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 Qualcomm Snapdragon 625
Max. clock 2200 MHz 2000 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (8)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.7 GHz: Kryo 360 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 360 Gold (Cortex-A75)		 - 8 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A53
Lithography process 10 nanometers 14 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 616 Adreno 506
GPU clock 500 MHz 650 MHz
FLOPS ~384 GFLOPS ~124 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 4, 6 GB 3, 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR3
Memory clock 1866 MHz 933 MHz
Channels 2 1
Storage
Storage size 64, 128 GB 16, 32, 64 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.1
Memory card No MicroSD
Memory card max. size - Up to 128 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Meizu X8
386
M6 Note
n/a
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Meizu X8
1451
M6 Note
n/a
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
Meizu X8 +108%
158579
M6 Note
76101
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Meizu X8
194526
M6 Note
n/a
Software

Operating system Android 8.1 Android 7.3
ROM Flyme UI Flyme 7
OS size 12 GB -

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 3210 mAh 4000 mAh
Charge power 18 W 24 W
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes, mCharge (45% in 30 min) Yes, mCharge (50% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:40 hr 1:33 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 12 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 4000 x 3000 4000 x 3000
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash Dual LED Quad LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS No
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion 240 FPS (720p) No
Lenses 2 (12 MP + 5 MP) 2 (12 MP + 5 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX362 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 24 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX362 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
Depth lens - 5 MP
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
Camera features - Bokeh mode - Bokeh mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 20 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 5120 x 3840 4608 x 3456
Aperture f/2 f/2.0
Focal length 24 mm 26 mm
Pixel size 1 microns 1 microns
Sensor type Exmor-RS CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/2.78" 1/3.06"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5 4.2
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C Micro USB
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* No No
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No Yes
LTE Cat* 12 6
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos No No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Meizu X8
88.3 dB
M6 Note
n/a

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced September 2018 August 2017
Release date October 2018 December 2017
Launch price ~ 275 USD ~ 225 USD
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Meizu X8 is definitely a better buy.

