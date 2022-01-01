Home > Smartphone comparison > Edge 20 Pro vs iPhone 12 – which one to choose?

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.7-inch Motorola Edge 20 Pro (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 870) that was released on July 29, 2021, against the Apple iPhone 12, which is powered by Apple A14 Bionic and came out 9 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Motorola Edge 20 Pro
  • The rear camera has a 5x optical zoom
  • Higher display refresh rate – 144 Hz
  • Comes with 1685 mAh larger battery capacity: 4500 vs 2815 mAh
  • Has a 0.6 inch larger screen size
  • Shows 33% longer battery life (112 vs 84 hours)
  • Modern USB Type-C port
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
  • Fingerprint scanner
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
  • Has 2 SIM card slots
Reasons to consider the Apple iPhone 12
  • Better camera quality (According to DxOMark rating)
  • Supports wireless charging up to 7.5W
  • Optical image stabilization
  • Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
  • Apple releases software updates and supports their phones a few years longer than Motorola
  • Stereo speakers
  • 19% higher pixel density (460 vs 385 PPI)
  • Ready for eSIM technology

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Edge 20 Pro
vs
iPhone 12

Display

Type OLED OLED
Size 6.7 inches 6.1 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1170 x 2532 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9 19.5:9
PPI 385 ppi 460 ppi
Refresh rate 144 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, Dolby Vision
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Ceramic Shield
Screen-to-body ratio 89% 86%
Display features - DCI-P3 - DCI-P3
Display tests
RGB color space 150.8% 99.4%
PWM 471 Hz 226 Hz
Response time 15 ms 16 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
Edge 20 Pro +5%
674 nits
iPhone 12
643 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3], [4]

Design and build

Height 163 mm (6.42 inches) 146.7 mm (5.78 inches)
Width 76 mm (2.99 inches) 71.5 mm (2.81 inches)
Thickness 7 mm (0.28 inches) 7.4 mm (0.29 inches)
Weight 185 gramm (6.53 oz) 164 gramm (5.78 oz)
Waterproof IP52 IP68
Rear material Plastic Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors Blue White, Black, Blue, Green, Red
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button No
Screen-to-body ratio
Edge 20 Pro +3%
89%
iPhone 12
86%

Performance

Tests of Motorola Edge 20 Pro and Apple iPhone 12 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 Apple A14 Bionic
Max. clock 3200 MHz 3100 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 6 (2 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 585 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 585 Gold (Cortex-A77)
- 1 core at 3.2 GHz: Kryo 585 Prime (Cortex-A77)		 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Icestorm
- 2 cores at 3.1 GHz: Firestorm
L3 cache 4 MB -
Lithography process 7 nanometers 5 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 650 Apple GPU
GPU clock 675 MHz -
FLOPS ~1372 GFLOPS -
Memory
RAM size 6, 8, 12 GB 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz -
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256, 512 GB 64, 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1 NVMe
Memory card No No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Edge 20 Pro
981
iPhone 12 +65%
1623
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Edge 20 Pro
3161
iPhone 12 +29%
4069
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Edge 20 Pro
705187
iPhone 12 +4%
736458
CPU 194428 189781
GPU 233226 311052
Memory 118946 105933
UX 152170 128143
Total score 705187 736458
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Edge 20 Pro
4215
iPhone 12 +80%
7598
Stability 99% 77%
Graphics test 25 FPS 45 FPS
Graphics score 4215 7598
Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 11 iOS 14.1 (Can be upgraded to iOS 15.2)
ROM Stock Android 15.4
OS size 33 GB 7 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4500 mAh 2815 mAh
Charge power 30 W 18 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No Yes (7.5 W)
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (53% in 30 min) Yes (58% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:17 hr 1:30 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Edge 20 Pro
12:32 hr
iPhone 12 +1%
12:48 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Edge 20 Pro +76%
23:00 hr
iPhone 12
13:04 hr
Talk (3G)
Edge 20 Pro +108%
40:16 hr
iPhone 12
19:27 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 108 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 12032 x 9204 4290 x 2800
Zoom Optical, 5x Digital
Flash Dual LED Quad LED
Stabilization Digital Optical
8K video recording Up to 24FPS No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (1080p) 240 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens 119° 120°
Lenses 3 (108 MP + 8 MP + 16 MP) 2 (12 MP + 12 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 108 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.7 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.52", Samsung S5KHM2 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.6
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.4", Sony IMX372 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/3.4
- Focal length: 126 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
-
Ultra-wide lens - 16 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Sensor: 1/3.6" (CMOS)
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Samples Photo samples of Motorola Edge 20 Pro from DxOMark Photo samples of Apple iPhone 12 from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 32 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 6528 x 4896 4290 x 2800
Aperture f/2.3 f/2.2
Focal length - 23 mm
Pixel size 0.7 microns -
Sensor type CMOS BSI CMOS
Video resolution 2160p (4K) at 30 FPS 2160p (4K) at 60 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Edge 20 Pro
109
iPhone 12 +21%
132
Video quality
Edge 20 Pro
96
iPhone 12 +17%
112
Generic camera score
Edge 20 Pro
105
iPhone 12 +16%
122

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.1 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C No
USB version 3.1 -
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC, SBAS GPS, GLONASS, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 1
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby -
eSIM support* No Yes
Hybrid slot Yes No
LTE Cat* 18 18
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Mono Stereo
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Edge 20 Pro +2%
82.8 dB
iPhone 12
81.1 dB

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced July 2021 October 2020
Release date August 2021 October 2020
SAR (head) - 0.99 W/kg
SAR (body) - 0.99 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Face recognition sensor
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the display, battery life, and connectivity are more important to you, then choose the Motorola Edge 20 Pro. But if the performance, software, design, and sound are more of a priority – go for the Apple iPhone 12.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
1 (100%)
Total votes: 1

