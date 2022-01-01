Home > Smartphone comparison > Edge 20 Pro vs Pixel 6 – which one to choose?

Motorola Edge 20 Pro vs Google Pixel 6

VS
Motorola Edge 20 Pro
Google Pixel 6

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.7-inch Motorola Edge 20 Pro (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 870) that was released on July 29, 2021, against the Google Pixel 6, which is powered by Google Tensor and came out 3 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Motorola Edge 20 Pro
  • The rear camera has a 5x optical zoom
  • Higher display refresh rate – 144 Hz
  • Shows 12% longer battery life (33:43 vs 30:01 hours)
  • Has a 0.3 inch larger screen size
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
  • Thinner bezels – 5.6% more screen real estate
  • Weighs 22 grams less
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 4K
Reasons to consider the Google Pixel 6
  • Better camera quality (According to DxOMark rating)
  • Supports wireless charging up to 21W
  • Delivers 26% higher maximum brightness (838 against 667 nits)
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)
  • Optical image stabilization
  • Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5 3200 MHz
  • Stereo speakers
  • More recent OS version: Android 12 versus 11
  • Ready for eSIM technology

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Edge 20 Pro
vs
Pixel 6

Display

Type OLED OLED
Size 6.7 inches 6.4 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9 20:9
PPI 385 ppi 411 ppi
Refresh rate 144 Hz 90 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Gorilla Glass Victus
Screen-to-body ratio 89% 83.4%
Display features - DCI-P3 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space 150.8% 99.8%
PWM 471 Hz 397 Hz
Response time 15 ms 5 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
Edge 20 Pro
667 nits
Pixel 6 +26%
838 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3], [4]

Design and build

Height 163 mm (6.42 inches) 158.6 mm (6.24 inches)
Width 76 mm (2.99 inches) 74.8 mm (2.94 inches)
Thickness 7 mm (0.28 inches) 8.9 mm (0.35 inches)
Weight 185 gramm (6.53 oz) 207 gramm (7.3 oz)
Waterproof IP52 IP68
Rear material Plastic Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors Blue Black, Blue, Yellow
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
Edge 20 Pro +7%
89%
Pixel 6
83.4%

Performance

Tests of Motorola Edge 20 Pro and Google Pixel 6 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 Google Tensor
Max. clock 3200 MHz 2800 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (2 + 2 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 585 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 585 Gold (Cortex-A77)
- 1 core at 3.2 GHz: Kryo 585 Prime (Cortex-A77)		 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex A55
- 2 cores at 2.25 GHz: Cortex A76
- 2 cores at 2.8 GHz: Cortex-X1
L3 cache 4 MB 4 MB
Lithography process 7 nanometers 5 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 650 Mali-G78 MP20
GPU clock 675 MHz 848 MHz
FLOPS ~1372 GFLOPS ~2171 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 6, 8, 12 GB 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR5
Memory clock 2133 MHz 3200 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256, 512 GB 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 3.1
Memory card No No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Edge 20 Pro
966
Pixel 6 +7%
1029
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Edge 20 Pro +9%
3122
Pixel 6
2874
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Edge 20 Pro
694412
Pixel 6 +3%
717872
CPU 194428 187698
GPU 233226 298218
Memory 118946 100887
UX 152170 137683
Total score 694412 717872
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Edge 20 Pro
4215
Pixel 6 +53%
6466
Stability 99% 55%
Graphics test 25 FPS 38 FPS
Graphics score 4215 6466
PCMark 3.0 score - 10520
AnTuTu 9 Ranking List (81st and 70th place)
Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 11 Android 12
ROM Stock Android Stock Android
OS size 33 GB 17.6 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4500 mAh 4614 mAh
Charge power 30 W 30 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No Yes (21 W)
Reverse charging No Yes, (wireless)
Fast charging Yes (53% in 30 min) Yes (41% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:17 hr 1:53 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing 09:54 hr 08:58 hr
Watching video 18:31 hr 16:38 hr
Gaming 03:59 hr 05:24 hr
Standby 112 hr 92 hr
General battery life
Edge 20 Pro +12%
33:43 hr
Pixel 6
30:01 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 108 megapixels 50 megapixels
Image resolution 12032 x 9204 8700 x 5800
Zoom Optical, 5x Digital
Flash Dual LED Dual LED
Stabilization Digital Optical
8K video recording Up to 24FPS No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (1080p) 240 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens 119° 114°
Lenses 3 (108 MP + 8 MP + 16 MP) 2 (50 MP + 12 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 108 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.7 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.52", Samsung S5KHM2 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 25 mm
- Pixel size: 1.2 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.31", Samsung GN1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Laser autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/3.4
- Focal length: 126 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
-
Ultra-wide lens - 16 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 17 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Samples Photo samples of Motorola Edge 20 Pro from DxOMark Photo samples of Google Pixel 6 from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 32 megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution 6528 x 4896 3840 x 2160
Aperture f/2.3 f/2.0
Focal length - 24 mm
Pixel size 0.7 microns 1.12 microns
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Video resolution 2160p (4K) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Edge 20 Pro
109
Pixel 6 +32%
144
Video quality
Edge 20 Pro
96
Pixel 6 +20%
115
Generic camera score
Edge 20 Pro
105
Pixel 6 +26%
132

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.1 5.2
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 3.1 3.1
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC, SBAS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No Yes
Hybrid slot Yes No
LTE Cat* 18 20
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Mono Stereo
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Edge 20 Pro
82.8 dB
Pixel 6 +4%
86.3 dB

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced July 2021 October 2021
Release date August 2021 October 2021
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

These smartphones have a lot in common, but we would recommend the Google Pixel 6. It has a better design and sound.

