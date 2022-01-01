Home > Smartphone comparison > Edge 20 Pro vs Pixel 6a – which one to choose?

Motorola Edge 20 Pro vs Google Pixel 6a

VS
Motorola Edge 20 Pro
Google Pixel 6a

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.7-inch Motorola Edge 20 Pro (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 870) that was released on July 29, 2021, against the Google Pixel 6a, which is powered by Google Tensor and came out 9 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Motorola Edge 20 Pro
  • The rear camera has a 5x optical zoom
  • Higher display refresh rate – 144 Hz
  • Has a 0.6 inch larger screen size
  • Has 2 SIM card slots
  • Thinner bezels – 6% more screen real estate
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 4K
Reasons to consider the Google Pixel 6a
  • Better camera quality (According to DxOMark rating)
  • Delivers 31% higher peak brightness (881 against 675 nits)
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)
  • Optical image stabilization
  • Waterproof body (IP67 classification)
  • More recent OS version: Android 13 versus 11
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5
  • 13% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (787K versus 700K)
  • Stereo speakers
  • Slow-motion recording at 240FPS
  • 11% higher pixel density (429 vs 385 PPI)

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Edge 20 Pro
vs
Pixel 6a

Display

Type OLED OLED
Size 6.7 inches 6.1 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9 20:9
PPI 385 ppi 429 ppi
Refresh rate 144 Hz 60 Hz
Max rated brightness 450 nits 500 nits
Max rated brightness in HDR 700 nits 800 nits
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Corning Gorilla Glass 3
Screen-to-body ratio 89% 83%
Display features - DCI-P3 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space 150.8% 96.9%
PWM 471 Hz 240 Hz
Response time 15 ms 3 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity ∞ Infinity
Peak brightness test (auto)
Edge 20 Pro
675 nits
Pixel 6a +31%
881 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3], [4]

Design and build

Height 163 mm (6.42 inches) 152.2 mm (5.99 inches)
Width 76 mm (2.99 inches) 71.8 mm (2.83 inches)
Thickness 7.99 mm (0.31 inches) 8.9 mm (0.35 inches)
Weight 190 gramm (6.7 oz) 178 gramm (6.28 oz)
Waterproof IP52 IP67
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors Blue White, Black, Green
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
Edge 20 Pro +7%
89%
Pixel 6a
83%

Performance

Tests of Motorola Edge 20 Pro and Google Pixel 6a in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 Google Tensor
Max. clock 3200 MHz 2800 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (2 + 2 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 585 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 585 Gold (Cortex-A77)
- 1 core at 3.2 GHz: Kryo 585 Prime (Cortex-A77)		 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex A55
- 2 cores at 2.25 GHz: Cortex A76
- 2 cores at 2.8 GHz: Cortex-X1
L3 cache 4 MB 4 MB
Lithography process 7 nanometers 5 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 650 Mali-G78 MP20
GPU clock 675 MHz 848 MHz
FLOPS ~1372 GFLOPS ~2171 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 6, 8, 12 GB 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR5
Memory clock 2133 MHz -
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256, 512 GB 128 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 3.1
Memory card No No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Edge 20 Pro
972
Pixel 6a +9%
1056
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Edge 20 Pro +10%
3157
Pixel 6a
2881
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Edge 20 Pro
700077
Pixel 6a +13%
787869
CPU 194428 229804
GPU 233226 299774
Memory 118946 114943
UX 152170 142121
Total score 700077 787869
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Edge 20 Pro
4212
Pixel 6a +44%
6058
Stability 99% 55%
Graphics test 25 FPS 36 FPS
Graphics score 4212 6058
PCMark 3.0 score 14941 9691
Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 11 Android 12 (Can be upgraded to Android 13)
ROM Stock Android Stock Android
OS size 33 GB 18 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4500 mAh 4410 mAh
Charge power 30 W 18 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (53% in 30 min) Yes (42% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:17 hr 1:51 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing 09:54 hr 11:03 hr
Watching video 18:31 hr 16:44 hr
Gaming 03:59 hr 06:15 hr
Standby 112 hr 91 hr
General battery life
Edge 20 Pro +4%
33:43 hr
Pixel 6a
32:23 hr
Mobile Phone Battery Life Ranking (125th and 150th place)

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 108 megapixels 12.2 megapixels
Image resolution 12032 x 9204 -
Zoom Optical, 5x Digital
Flash Dual LED Dual LED
Stabilization Digital Optical
8K video recording Up to 24FPS No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 120 FPS (1080p) 240 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens 119° 114°
Lenses 3 (108 MP + 8 MP + 16 MP) 2 (12.2 MP + 12 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 108 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.7 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.52", Samsung S5KHM2 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 12.2 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX363 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/3.4
- Focal length: 126 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
-
Ultra-wide lens - 16 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 17 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.9", Sony IMX386 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Samples Photo samples of Motorola Edge 20 Pro from DxOMark Photo samples of Google Pixel 6a from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 32 megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution 6528 x 4896 3840 x 2160
Aperture f/2.3 f/2.0
Focal length - 24 mm
Pixel size 0.7 microns 1.12 microns
Sensor type CMOS Exmor-RS CMOS
Sensor size - 1/2.8"
Video resolution 2160p (4K) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Edge 20 Pro
109
Pixel 6a +28%
140
Video quality
Edge 20 Pro
96
Pixel 6a +16%
111
Generic camera score
Edge 20 Pro
105
Pixel 6a +24%
130

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.1 5.2
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 3.1 3.1
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC, SBAS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 1
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby -
eSIM support* No Yes
Hybrid slot Yes No
LTE Cat* 18 20
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Mono Stereo
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Edge 20 Pro
82.8 dB
Pixel 6a +6%
87.4 dB

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced July 2021 May 2022
Release date August 2021 June 2022
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the display is more important to you, then choose the Motorola Edge 20 Pro. But if the sound is more of a priority – go for the Google Pixel 6a.

