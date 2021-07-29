Home > Smartphone comparison > Edge 20 Pro vs Honor 50 – which one to choose?

Motorola Edge 20 Pro vs Huawei Honor 50

Моторола Эдж 20 Про
VS
Хуавей Хонор 50
Motorola Edge 20 Pro
Huawei Honor 50

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.7-inch Motorola Edge 20 Pro (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 870) that was released on July 29, 2021, against the Huawei Honor 50, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G 5G and came out 2 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Motorola Edge 20 Pro
  • The rear camera has a 5x optical zoom
  • Higher display refresh rate – 144 Hz
  • 25% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (705K versus 562K)
  • 24% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 980 and 788 points
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 4K
Reasons to consider the Huawei Honor 50
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Edge 20 Pro
vs
Honor 50

Display

Type OLED OLED
Size 6.7 inches 6.57 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2340 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9 19.5:9
PPI 385 ppi 392 ppi
Refresh rate 144 Hz 120 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 89% 89.7%
Display features - DCI-P3 - Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space 150.8% -
PWM 471 Hz -
Response time 15 ms -
Contrast ∞ Infinity -
Max. Brightness
Edge 20 Pro
682 nits
Honor 50
n/a
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 163 mm (6.42 inches) 160 mm (6.3 inches)
Width 76 mm (2.99 inches) 73.8 mm (2.91 inches)
Thickness 7 mm (0.28 inches) 7.7 mm (0.3 inches)
Weight 185 gramm (6.53 oz) 175 gramm (6.17 oz)
Waterproof IP52 -
Rear material Plastic Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors Blue White, Black, Green, Red
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
Edge 20 Pro
89%
Honor 50 +1%
89.7%

Performance

Tests of Motorola Edge 20 Pro and Huawei Honor 50 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G 5G
Max. clock 3200 MHz 2400 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 585 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 585 Gold (Cortex-A77)
- 1 core at 3.2 GHz: Kryo 585 Prime (Cortex-A77)		 - 4 cores at 1.9 GHz: Kryo 670 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 670 Gold (Cortex-A78)
- 1 core at 2.4 GHz: Kryo 670 Prime (Cortex-A78)
L3 cache 4 MB -
Lithography process 7 nanometers 6 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 650 Adreno 642L
GPU clock 675 MHz 490 MHz
FLOPS ~1372 GFLOPS -
Memory
RAM size 6, 8, 12 GB 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X -
Memory clock 2133 MHz -
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256, 512 GB 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1 -
Memory card No No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Edge 20 Pro +24%
980
Honor 50
788
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Edge 20 Pro +11%
3174
Honor 50
2863
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Edge 20 Pro +25%
705946
Honor 50
562690
AnTuTu 9 Android Results (49th and 111th place)
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 11 Android 11
ROM Stock Android Magic UI 4.2
OS size 33 GB -

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4500 mAh 4300 mAh
Charge power 30 W 66 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (53% in 30 min) Yes (70% in 20 min)
Full charging time 1:17 hr 0:40 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Edge 20 Pro
12:32 hr
Honor 50
n/a
Watching videos (Player)
Edge 20 Pro
23:00 hr
Honor 50
n/a
Talk (3G)
Edge 20 Pro
40:16 hr
Honor 50
n/a

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 108 megapixels 108 megapixels
Image resolution 12032 x 9204 12032 x 9204
Zoom Optical, 5x Digital
Flash Dual LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording Up to 24FPS No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (1080p) -
Angle of widest lens 119° 120°
Lenses 3 (108 MP + 8 MP + 16 MP) 4 (108 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 108 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.7 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.52", Samsung S5KHM2 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 108 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Pixel size: 0.7 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.52", Samsung S5KHM2 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Telephoto lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/3.4
- Focal length: 126 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
-
Ultra-wide lens - 16 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 17 mm
- Sensor: 1/4" (CMOS)
Macro lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Depth lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 32 megapixels 32 megapixels
Image resolution 6528 x 4896 6528 x 4896
Aperture f/2.3 f/2.2
Pixel size 0.7 microns -
Sensor type CMOS ISOCELL CMOS
Sensor size - 1/3.14"
Video resolution 2160p (4K) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.1 5.2
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 3.1 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC, SBAS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC, SBAS
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot Yes No
LTE Cat* 18 24
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Mono -
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No -
Dolby Atmos No No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Edge 20 Pro
82.8 dB
Honor 50
n/a

Other

Category Flagship Mid-range
Announced July 2021 June 2021
Release date August 2021 June 2021
Launch price ~ 648 USD ~ 320 USD
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the performance and camera are more important to you, then choose the Motorola Edge 20 Pro. But if the software and sound are more of a priority – go for the Huawei Honor 50.

