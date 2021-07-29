Home > Smartphone comparison > Edge 20 Pro vs Edge 20 – which one to choose?

Motorola Edge 20 Pro vs Edge 20

Моторола Эдж 20 Про
VS
Моторола Эдж 20
Motorola Edge 20 Pro
Motorola Edge 20

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.7-inch Motorola Edge 20 Pro (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 870) that was released on July 29, 2021, against the Motorola Edge 20, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Motorola Edge 20 Pro
  • Shows 30% longer battery life (112 vs 86 hours)
  • The rear camera has a 5x optical zoom
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
  • Comes with 500 mAh larger battery capacity: 4500 vs 4000 mAh
  • 32% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (705K versus 535K)
  • 27% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 980 and 769 points
Reasons to consider the Motorola Edge 20
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)
  • Weighs 22 grams less

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Edge 20 Pro
vs
Edge 20

Display

Type OLED OLED
Size 6.7 inches 6.7 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9 19.5:9
PPI 385 ppi 385 ppi
Refresh rate 144 Hz 144 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Corning Gorilla Glass 3
Screen-to-body ratio 89% 89%
Display features - DCI-P3 - DCI-P3
Display tests
RGB color space 150.8% -
PWM 471 Hz -
Response time 15 ms -
Contrast ∞ Infinity -
Max. Brightness
Edge 20 Pro +3%
682 nits
Edge 20
663 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 163 mm (6.42 inches) 163 mm (6.42 inches)
Width 76 mm (2.99 inches) 76 mm (2.99 inches)
Thickness 7 mm (0.28 inches) 7 mm (0.28 inches)
Weight 185 gramm (6.53 oz) 163 gramm (5.75 oz)
Waterproof IP52 IP52
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors Blue White, Gray, Green
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio

Performance

Tests of Motorola Edge 20 Pro and Motorola Edge 20 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G
Max. clock 3200 MHz 2400 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 585 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 585 Gold (Cortex-A77)
- 1 core at 3.2 GHz: Kryo 585 Prime (Cortex-A77)		 - 4 cores at 1.9 GHz: Kryo 670 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 670 Gold (Cortex-A78)
- 1 core at 2.4 GHz: Kryo 670 Prime (Cortex-A78)
L3 cache 4 MB -
Lithography process 7 nanometers 6 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 650 Adreno 642L
GPU clock 675 MHz 490 MHz
FLOPS ~1372 GFLOPS -
Memory
RAM size 6, 8, 12 GB 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256, 512 GB 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 3.1
Memory card No No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Edge 20 Pro +27%
980
Edge 20
769
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Edge 20 Pro +23%
3174
Edge 20
2575
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Edge 20 Pro +32%
705946
Edge 20
535083
AnTuTu Benchmark Ranking List (49th and 130th place)
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 11 Android 11
ROM Stock Android -
OS size 33 GB -

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4500 mAh 4000 mAh
Charge power 30 W 30 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (53% in 30 min) Yes (68% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:17 hr 1:01 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Edge 20 Pro +17%
12:32 hr
Edge 20
10:50 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Edge 20 Pro +31%
23:00 hr
Edge 20
17:55 hr
Talk (3G)
Edge 20 Pro +43%
40:16 hr
Edge 20
28:02 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 108 megapixels 108 megapixels
Image resolution 12032 x 9204 12032 x 9204
Zoom Optical, 5x Optical, 3x
Flash Dual LED Dual LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording Up to 24FPS No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (1080p) 240 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens 119° 119°
Lenses 3 (108 MP + 8 MP + 16 MP) 3 (108 MP + 8 MP + 16 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 108 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.7 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.52", Samsung S5KHM2 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 108 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.7 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.52", Samsung S5KHM2 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Telephoto lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/3.4
- Focal length: 126 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 79 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 16 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- 16 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 32 megapixels 32 megapixels
Image resolution 6528 x 4896 6528 x 4896
Aperture f/2.3 f/2.3
Pixel size 0.7 microns 0.7 microns
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Video resolution 2160p (4K) at 30 FPS 2160p (4K) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.1 5.2
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 3.1 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC, SBAS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC, SBAS
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot Yes Yes
LTE Cat* 18 18
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos No No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Edge 20 Pro
82.8 dB
Edge 20
n/a

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced July 2021 July 2021
Release date August 2021 August 2021
Launch price ~ 648 USD ~ 550 USD
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Motorola Edge 20 Pro is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related comparisons

1. Motorola Edge 20 Pro or Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra
2. Motorola Edge 20 Pro or Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro
3. Motorola Edge 20 Pro or OnePlus 9 Pro
4. Motorola Edge 20 Pro or OnePlus 9
5. Motorola Edge 20 Pro or Edge S
6. Motorola Edge 20 or OnePlus Nord 2 5G
7. Motorola Edge 20 or Xiaomi Poco F3 GT
8. Motorola Edge 20 or Moto G100

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
РусскийEnglish