Motorola Edge 20 vs Apple iPhone 11
Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.7-inch Motorola Edge 20 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G) that was released on July 29, 2021, against the Apple iPhone 11, which is powered by Apple A13 Bionic and came out 23 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Motorola Edge 20
- Higher display refresh rate – 144 Hz
- The rear camera has a 3x optical zoom
- Has a 0.6 inch larger screen size
- Comes with 890 mAh larger battery capacity: 4000 vs 3110 mAh
- Has 2x more RAM: 8GB versus 4GB
- Modern USB Type-C port
- Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)
- Thinner bezels – 10% more screen real estate
- Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 512GB
- The phone is 1-year and 11-months newer
- Fingerprint scanner
- 18% higher pixel density (385 vs 326 PPI)
Reasons to consider the Apple iPhone 11
- Supports wireless charging up to 7.5W
- Optical image stabilization
- Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
- Apple releases software updates and supports their phones a few years longer than Motorola
- Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology
- 50% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 1336 and 889 points
- Ready for eSIM technology
Review
Value for money
You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Display
|Type
|OLED
|IPS LCD
|Size
|6.7 inches
|6.1 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2400 pixels
|828 x 1792 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|19.5:9
|19.5:9
|PPI
|385 ppi
|326 ppi
|Refresh rate
|144 Hz
|60 Hz
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10+
|No
|Screen protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 3
|Tempered glass
|Screen-to-body ratio
|89%
|79%
|Display features
|- DCI-P3
|- DCI-P3
|RGB color space
|-
|99.8%
|PWM
|-
|Not detected
|Response time
|-
|24.8 ms
|Contrast
|-
|999:1
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]
Design and build
|Height
|163 mm (6.42 inches)
|150.9 mm (5.94 inches)
|Width
|76 mm (2.99 inches)
|75.7 mm (2.98 inches)
|Thickness
|7 mm (0.28 inches)
|8.3 mm (0.33 inches)
|Weight
|163 gramm (5.75 oz)
|194 gramm (6.84 oz)
|Waterproof
|IP52
|IP68
|Rear material
|Plastic
|Glass
|Frame material
|Metal
|Metal
|Colors
|White, Gray, Green
|White, Black, Green, Red, Purple, Yellow
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in home button
|No
Performance
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G
|Apple A13 Bionic
|Max. clock
|2400 MHz
|2650 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (1 + 3 + 4)
|6 (2 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 1.9 GHz: Kryo 670 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 670 Gold (Cortex-A78)
- 1 core at 2.4 GHz: Kryo 670 Prime (Cortex-A78)
|- 4 cores at 1.6 GHz: Thunder
- 2 cores at 2.66 GHz: Lightning
|Lithography process
|6 nanometers
|7 nanometers
|Graphics
|Adreno 642L
|Apple A13 Bionic GPU
|GPU clock
|490 MHz
|-
|FLOPS
|-
|~736 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|8 GB
|4 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|2133 MHz
|-
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|128, 256 GB
|64, 128, 256 GB
|Storage type
|-
|NVMe
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|No
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 512 GB
|-
Benchmarks
Software
|Operating system
|Android 11
|iOS 13 (Can be upgraded to iOS 14.4)
Battery
|Capacity
|4000 mAh
|3110 mAh
|Charge power
|30 W
|18 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|Yes (7.5 W)
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes (50% in 30 min)
|Full charging time
|-
|1:45 hr
Battery life tests
Camera
|Matrix
|108 megapixels
|12 megapixels
|Image resolution
|12032 x 9204
|4000 x 3000
|Zoom
|Optical, 3x
|Digital
|Flash
|Dual LED
|Quad LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|Optical
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|240 FPS (1080p)
|240 FPS (1080p)
|Angle of widest lens
|119°
|120°
|Lenses
|3 (108 MP + 8 MP + 16 MP)
|2 (12 MP + 12 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 108 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.7 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.52", Samsung S5KHM2 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Apple iSight Camera (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|Telephoto lens
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 79 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|-
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 16 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 13 mm
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
|Samples
|-
|Photo samples of Apple iPhone 11 from DxOMark
|Megapixels
|32 megapixels
|12 megapixels
|Image resolution
|6528 x 4896
|4032 x 3024
|Aperture
|f/2.3
|f/2.2
|Focal length
|-
|23 mm
|Pixel size
|0.7 microns
|-
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|BSI CMOS
|Video resolution
|2160p (4K) при 30 FPS
|2160p (4K) при 60 FPS
DxOMark camera tests
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
|Bluetooth version
|5.2
|5
|Bluetooth features
|LE, A2DP
|LE, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|No
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC, SBAS
|GPS, GLONASS, Galileo, QZSS
|NFC*
|Yes
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|Yes
|Hybrid slot
|Yes
|No
|LTE Cat*
|18
|18
|5G support
|Yes
|No
Sound
|Speakers
|-
|Stereo
|Headphone audio jack
|No
|No
|FM radio
|No
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|Yes
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Flagship
|Flagship
|Announced
|July 2021
|September 2019
|Release date
|August 2021
|September 2019
|Launch price
|~ 550 USD
|~ 750 USD
|SAR (head)
|-
|0.95 W/kg
|SAR (body)
|-
|0.99 W/kg
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Compass
- Face recognition sensor
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
If the display and design are more important to you, then choose the Motorola Edge 20. But if the performance, software, and sound are more of a priority – go for the Apple iPhone 11.
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1