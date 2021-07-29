Home > Smartphone comparison > Edge 20 vs iPhone 11 – which one to choose?

Motorola Edge 20 vs Apple iPhone 11

Моторола Эдж 20
VS
Эпл Айфон 11
Motorola Edge 20
Apple iPhone 11

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.7-inch Motorola Edge 20 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G) that was released on July 29, 2021, against the Apple iPhone 11, which is powered by Apple A13 Bionic and came out 23 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Motorola Edge 20
  • Higher display refresh rate – 144 Hz
  • The rear camera has a 3x optical zoom
  • Has a 0.6 inch larger screen size
  • Comes with 890 mAh larger battery capacity: 4000 vs 3110 mAh
  • Has 2x more RAM: 8GB versus 4GB
  • Modern USB Type-C port
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)
  • Thinner bezels – 10% more screen real estate
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 512GB
  • The phone is 1-year and 11-months newer
  • Fingerprint scanner
  • 18% higher pixel density (385 vs 326 PPI)
Reasons to consider the Apple iPhone 11
  • Supports wireless charging up to 7.5W
  • Optical image stabilization
  • Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
  • Apple releases software updates and supports their phones a few years longer than Motorola
  • Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology
  • 50% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 1336 and 889 points
  • Ready for eSIM technology

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Edge 20
vs
iPhone 11

Display

Type OLED IPS LCD
Size 6.7 inches 6.1 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 828 x 1792 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9 19.5:9
PPI 385 ppi 326 ppi
Refresh rate 144 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 89% 79%
Display features - DCI-P3 - DCI-P3
Display tests
RGB color space - 99.8%
PWM - Not detected
Response time - 24.8 ms
Contrast - 999:1
Max. Brightness
Edge 20
n/a
iPhone 11
650 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 163 mm (6.42 inches) 150.9 mm (5.94 inches)
Width 76 mm (2.99 inches) 75.7 mm (2.98 inches)
Thickness 7 mm (0.28 inches) 8.3 mm (0.33 inches)
Weight 163 gramm (5.75 oz) 194 gramm (6.84 oz)
Waterproof IP52 IP68
Rear material Plastic Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors White, Gray, Green White, Black, Green, Red, Purple, Yellow
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button No
Screen-to-body ratio
Edge 20 +13%
89%
iPhone 11
79%

Performance

Tests of Motorola Edge 20 and Apple iPhone 11 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G Apple A13 Bionic
Max. clock 2400 MHz 2650 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 6 (2 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.9 GHz: Kryo 670 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 670 Gold (Cortex-A78)
- 1 core at 2.4 GHz: Kryo 670 Prime (Cortex-A78)		 - 4 cores at 1.6 GHz: Thunder
- 2 cores at 2.66 GHz: Lightning
Lithography process 6 nanometers 7 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 642L Apple A13 Bionic GPU
GPU clock 490 MHz -
FLOPS - ~736 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 8 GB 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz -
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 64, 128, 256 GB
Storage type - NVMe
Memory card MicroSD No
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB -

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Edge 20
889
iPhone 11 +50%
1336
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Edge 20
2238
iPhone 11 +58%
3543
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
Edge 20
n/a
iPhone 11
464297
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Edge 20
n/a
iPhone 11
525343
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 11 iOS 13 (Can be upgraded to iOS 14.4)

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4000 mAh 3110 mAh
Charge power 30 W 18 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No Yes (7.5 W)
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes Yes (50% in 30 min)
Full charging time - 1:45 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Edge 20
n/a
iPhone 11
15:29 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Edge 20
n/a
iPhone 11
18:43 hr
Talk (3G)
Edge 20
n/a
iPhone 11
17:45 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 108 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 12032 x 9204 4000 x 3000
Zoom Optical, 3x Digital
Flash Dual LED Quad LED
Stabilization Digital Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 240 FPS (1080p) 240 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens 119° 120°
Lenses 3 (108 MP + 8 MP + 16 MP) 2 (12 MP + 12 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 108 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.7 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.52", Samsung S5KHM2 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Apple iSight Camera (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 79 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
-
Ultra-wide lens - 16 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 13 mm
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Samples - Photo samples of Apple iPhone 11 from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 32 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 6528 x 4896 4032 x 3024
Aperture f/2.3 f/2.2
Focal length - 23 mm
Pixel size 0.7 microns -
Sensor type CMOS BSI CMOS
Video resolution 2160p (4K) при 30 FPS 2160p (4K) при 60 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Edge 20
n/a
iPhone 11
129
Video quality
Edge 20
n/a
iPhone 11
109
Generic camera score
Edge 20
n/a
iPhone 11
119

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5.2 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C No
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC, SBAS GPS, GLONASS, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No Yes
Hybrid slot Yes No
LTE Cat* 18 18
5G support Yes No

Sound

Speakers - Stereo
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Edge 20
n/a
iPhone 11
83.4 dB

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced July 2021 September 2019
Release date August 2021 September 2019
Launch price ~ 550 USD ~ 750 USD
SAR (head) - 0.95 W/kg
SAR (body) - 0.99 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Compass
- Face recognition sensor
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the display and design are more important to you, then choose the Motorola Edge 20. But if the performance, software, and sound are more of a priority – go for the Apple iPhone 11.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related comparisons

1. Motorola Edge 20 and OnePlus Nord 2 5G
2. Motorola Edge 20 and Motorola Moto G60
3. Apple iPhone 11 and Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro
4. Apple iPhone 11 and Xiaomi Mi 10 Pro
5. Apple iPhone 11 and Apple iPhone XS
6. Apple iPhone 11 and Apple iPhone 11 Pro
7. Apple iPhone 11 and Xiaomi Mi Note 10

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
РусскийEnglish