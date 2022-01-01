Home > Smartphone comparison > Edge 20 vs iPhone 14 Pro Max – which one to choose?

Motorola Edge 20 vs Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max

Motorola Edge 20
Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.7-inch Motorola Edge 20 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G) that was released on July 29, 2021, against the Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max, which is powered by Apple A16 Bionic and came out 13 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Motorola Edge 20
  • Higher display refresh rate – 144 Hz
  • Fingerprint scanner
  • Has 33% more RAM: 8GB versus 6GB
  • Has 2 SIM card slots
  • Faster storage type - UFS 2.2 versus NVMe
  • CPU with a higher amount of cores (+2)
  • Weighs 77 grams less
Reasons to consider the Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max
  • Delivers 173% higher peak brightness (1775 against 651 nits)
  • Shows 67% longer battery life (45:56 vs 27:29 hours)
  • 78% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (963K versus 540K)
  • Supports wireless charging up to 7.5W
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.3)
  • Optical image stabilization
  • Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
  • Apple releases software updates and supports their phones a few years longer than Motorola
  • The phone is 1-year and 1-month newer
  • Comes with 323 mAh larger battery capacity: 4323 vs 4000 mAh
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5
  • Stereo speakers

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Edge 20
vs
iPhone 14 Pro Max

Display

Type OLED OLED
Size 6.7 inches 6.7 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1290 x 2796 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9 19.5:9
PPI 385 ppi 460 ppi
Refresh rate 144 Hz 120 Hz
Max rated brightness 450 nits 1000 nits
Max rated brightness in HDR 700 nits 1600 nits
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, Dolby Vision
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Ceramic Shield
Screen-to-body ratio 89% 88.3%
Display features - DCI-P3 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space 153.1% 99.9%
PWM 252 Hz 240 Hz
Response time 7.5 ms 1 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity ∞ Infinity
Peak brightness test (auto)
Edge 20
651 nits
iPhone 14 Pro Max +173%
1775 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3], [4]

Design and build

Height 163 mm (6.42 inches) 160.7 mm (6.33 inches)
Width 76 mm (2.99 inches) 77.6 mm (3.06 inches)
Thickness 7 mm (0.28 inches) 7.85 mm (0.31 inches)
Weight 163 gramm (5.75 oz) 240 gramm (8.47 oz)
Waterproof IP52 IP68
Rear material Plastic Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors White, Gray, Green Black, Silver, Gold, Purple
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button No
Screen-to-body ratio
Edge 20 +1%
89%
iPhone 14 Pro Max
88.3%

Performance

Tests of Motorola Edge 20 and Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G Apple A16 Bionic
Max. clock 2400 MHz 3460 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 6 (2 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.9 GHz: Kryo 670 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 670 Gold (Cortex-A78)
- 1 core at 2.4 GHz: Kryo 670 Prime (Cortex-A78)		 - 4 cores at 2.02 GHz: Sawtooth
- 2 cores at 3.46 GHz: Everest
Lithography process 6 nanometers 4 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 642L Apple GPU
GPU clock 490 MHz -
Memory
RAM size 8 GB 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR5
Memory clock 2133 MHz -
Channels 2 4
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 128, 256, 512, 1024 GB
Storage type UFS 2.2 NVMe
Memory card No No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Edge 20
769
iPhone 14 Pro Max +146%
1893
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Edge 20
2559
iPhone 14 Pro Max +112%
5431
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Edge 20
540250
iPhone 14 Pro Max +78%
963149
CPU 160048 242019
GPU 161514 407261
Memory 84798 167432
UX 130096 145864
Total score 540250 963149
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Edge 20
2472
iPhone 14 Pro Max +296%
9796
Stability 98% 82%
Graphics test 14 FPS 58 FPS
Graphics score 2472 9796
PCMark 3.0 score 13414 -
Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 11 (Can be upgraded to Android 12) iOS 16 (Can be upgraded to iOS 16.1.1)
OS size 20 GB -

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4000 mAh 4323 mAh
Charge power 30 W 27 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No Yes (7.5 W)
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (68% in 30 min) Yes (48% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:01 hr 1:52 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing 08:28 hr 15:02 hr
Watching video 14:35 hr 21:10 hr
Gaming 03:46 hr 07:12 hr
Standby 89 hr 156 hr
General battery life
Edge 20
27:29 hr
iPhone 14 Pro Max +67%
45:56 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 108 megapixels 48 megapixels
Image resolution 12032 x 9204 8000 x 6000
Zoom Optical, 3x Optical, 3x
Flash Dual LED Dual LED
Stabilization Digital Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 240 FPS (1080p) 240 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens 119° 120°
Lenses 3 (108 MP + 8 MP + 16 MP) 4 (48 MP + 12 MP + 12 MP + 0 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 108 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.7 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.52", Samsung S5KHM2 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 24 mm
- Pixel size: 1.22 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.28"
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 79 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.8
- Focal length: 77 mm
- Sensor: 1/3.5"
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 16 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Sensor: 1/2.55"
- Phase autofocus
Depth lens - Yes
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Samples - Photo samples of Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 32 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 6528 x 4896 4032 x 3024
Aperture f/2.3 f/1.9
Focal length - 23 mm
Pixel size 0.7 microns -
Sensor type CMOS -
Sensor size - 1/3.6"
Video resolution 2160p (4K) at 30 FPS 2160p (4K) at 60 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.2 5.3
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE
USB type USB Type-C -
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC, SBAS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 1
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby -
eSIM support* No Yes
Hybrid slot Yes No
LTE Cat* 18 20
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Mono Stereo
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Edge 20
84.5 dB
iPhone 14 Pro Max +5%
89 dB

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced July 2021 September 2022
Release date August 2021 September 2022
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Face recognition sensor
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max is definitely a better buy.

