Motorola Edge 20 vs Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max
Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.7-inch Motorola Edge 20 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G) that was released on July 29, 2021, against the Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max, which is powered by Apple A16 Bionic and came out 13 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Motorola Edge 20
- Higher display refresh rate – 144 Hz
- Fingerprint scanner
- Has 33% more RAM: 8GB versus 6GB
- Has 2 SIM card slots
- Faster storage type - UFS 2.2 versus NVMe
- CPU with a higher amount of cores (+2)
- Weighs 77 grams less
Reasons to consider the Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max
- Delivers 173% higher peak brightness (1775 against 651 nits)
- Shows 67% longer battery life (45:56 vs 27:29 hours)
- 78% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (963K versus 540K)
- Supports wireless charging up to 7.5W
- Newer Bluetooth version (v5.3)
- Optical image stabilization
- Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
- Apple releases software updates and supports their phones a few years longer than Motorola
- The phone is 1-year and 1-month newer
- Comes with 323 mAh larger battery capacity: 4323 vs 4000 mAh
- Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5
- Stereo speakers
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
85
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
61
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
69
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
68
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
86
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
71
Value for money
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|OLED
|OLED
|Size
|6.7 inches
|6.7 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2400 pixels
|1290 x 2796 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|19.5:9
|19.5:9
|PPI
|385 ppi
|460 ppi
|Refresh rate
|144 Hz
|120 Hz
|Max rated brightness
|450 nits
|1000 nits
|Max rated brightness in HDR
|700 nits
|1600 nits
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10+
|Yes, Dolby Vision
|Screen protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 3
|Ceramic Shield
|Screen-to-body ratio
|89%
|88.3%
|Display features
|- DCI-P3
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
|RGB color space
|153.1%
|99.9%
|PWM
|252 Hz
|240 Hz
|Response time
|7.5 ms
|1 ms
|Contrast
|∞ Infinity
|∞ Infinity
Design and build
|Height
|163 mm (6.42 inches)
|160.7 mm (6.33 inches)
|Width
|76 mm (2.99 inches)
|77.6 mm (3.06 inches)
|Thickness
|7 mm (0.28 inches)
|7.85 mm (0.31 inches)
|Weight
|163 gramm (5.75 oz)
|240 gramm (8.47 oz)
|Waterproof
|IP52
|IP68
|Rear material
|Plastic
|Glass
|Frame material
|Metal
|Metal
|Colors
|White, Gray, Green
|Black, Silver, Gold, Purple
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in home button
|No
Performance
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G
|Apple A16 Bionic
|Max. clock
|2400 MHz
|3460 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (1 + 3 + 4)
|6 (2 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 1.9 GHz: Kryo 670 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 670 Gold (Cortex-A78)
- 1 core at 2.4 GHz: Kryo 670 Prime (Cortex-A78)
|- 4 cores at 2.02 GHz: Sawtooth
- 2 cores at 3.46 GHz: Everest
|Lithography process
|6 nanometers
|4 nanometers
|Graphics
|Adreno 642L
|Apple GPU
|GPU clock
|490 MHz
|-
|RAM size
|8 GB
|6 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR5
|Memory clock
|2133 MHz
|-
|Channels
|2
|4
|Storage size
|128, 256 GB
|128, 256, 512, 1024 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 2.2
|NVMe
|Memory card
|No
|No
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
769
iPhone 14 Pro Max +146%
1893
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
2559
iPhone 14 Pro Max +112%
5431
|CPU
|160048
|242019
|GPU
|161514
|407261
|Memory
|84798
|167432
|UX
|130096
|145864
|Total score
|540250
|963149
|Stability
|98%
|82%
|Graphics test
|14 FPS
|58 FPS
|Graphics score
|2472
|9796
|PCMark 3.0 score
|13414
|-
Software
|Operating system
|Android 11 (Can be upgraded to Android 12)
|iOS 16 (Can be upgraded to iOS 16.1.1)
|OS size
|20 GB
|-
Battery
|Capacity
|4000 mAh
|4323 mAh
|Charge power
|30 W
|27 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|Yes (7.5 W)
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes (68% in 30 min)
|Yes (48% in 30 min)
|Full charging time
|1:01 hr
|1:52 hr
|Web browsing
|08:28 hr
|15:02 hr
|Watching video
|14:35 hr
|21:10 hr
|Gaming
|03:46 hr
|07:12 hr
|Standby
|89 hr
|156 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|108 megapixels
|48 megapixels
|Image resolution
|12032 x 9204
|8000 x 6000
|Zoom
|Optical, 3x
|Optical, 3x
|Flash
|Dual LED
|Dual LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|Optical
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|240 FPS (1080p)
|240 FPS (1080p)
|Angle of widest lens
|119°
|120°
|Lenses
|3 (108 MP + 8 MP + 16 MP)
|4 (48 MP + 12 MP + 12 MP + 0 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 108 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.7 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.52", Samsung S5KHM2 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 24 mm
- Pixel size: 1.22 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.28"
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
|Telephoto lens
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 79 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.8
- Focal length: 77 mm
- Sensor: 1/3.5"
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 16 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Sensor: 1/2.55"
- Phase autofocus
|Depth lens
|-
|Yes
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
|Samples
|-
|Photo samples of Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max from DxOMark
|Megapixels
|32 megapixels
|12 megapixels
|Image resolution
|6528 x 4896
|4032 x 3024
|Aperture
|f/2.3
|f/1.9
|Focal length
|-
|23 mm
|Pixel size
|0.7 microns
|-
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|-
|Sensor size
|-
|1/3.6"
|Video resolution
|2160p (4K) at 30 FPS
|2160p (4K) at 60 FPS
DxOMark camera tests
Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5.2
|5.3
|Bluetooth features
|LE, A2DP
|LE
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|-
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC, SBAS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
|NFC*
|Yes
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|1
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|-
|eSIM support*
|No
|Yes
|Hybrid slot
|Yes
|No
|LTE Cat*
|18
|20
|5G support
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Stereo
|Headphone audio jack
|No
|No
|FM radio
|No
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|Yes
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Flagship
|Flagship
|Announced
|July 2021
|September 2022
|Release date
|August 2021
|September 2022
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Face recognition sensor
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
After analyzing all the data, we think that the Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max is definitely a better buy.
