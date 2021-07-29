Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.7-inch Motorola Edge 20 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G) that was released on July 29, 2021, against the Google Pixel 5a 5G, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G and came out 1 month after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.