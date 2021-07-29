Home > Smartphone comparison > Edge 20 vs Pixel 5a 5G – which one to choose?

Motorola Edge 20 vs Google Pixel 5a 5G

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.7-inch Motorola Edge 20 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G) that was released on July 29, 2021, against the Google Pixel 5a 5G, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G and came out 1 month after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Motorola Edge 20
  • Higher display refresh rate – 144 Hz
  • The rear camera has a 3x optical zoom
  • Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 512GB
  • Has a 0.36 inch larger screen size
  • Has 33% more RAM: 8GB versus 6GB
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 4K
Reasons to consider the Google Pixel 5a 5G
  • Comes with 680 mAh larger battery capacity: 4680 vs 4000 mAh
  • Supports wireless charging up to
  • Optical image stabilization
  • Waterproof body (IP67 classification)
  • Stereo speakers
  • Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port
  • Ready for eSIM technology

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Edge 20
vs
Pixel 5a 5G

Display

Type OLED OLED
Size 6.7 inches 6.34 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9 19.5:9
PPI 385 ppi 415 ppi
Refresh rate 144 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Corning Gorilla Glass 3
Screen-to-body ratio 89% 85%
Display features - DCI-P3 - Always-On Display
Max. Brightness
Edge 20
n/a
Pixel 5a 5G
876 nits

Design and build

Height 163 mm (6.42 inches) 154.9 mm (6.1 inches)
Width 76 mm (2.99 inches) 73.7 mm (2.9 inches)
Thickness 7 mm (0.28 inches) 7.6 mm (0.3 inches)
Weight 163 gramm (5.75 oz) 183 gramm (6.46 oz)
Waterproof IP52 IP67
Rear material Plastic Metal
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors White, Gray, Green Black
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, rear
Screen-to-body ratio
Edge 20 +5%
89%
Pixel 5a 5G
85%

Performance

Tests of Motorola Edge 20 and Google Pixel 5a 5G in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G
Max. clock 2400 MHz 2400 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (1 + 1 + 6)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.9 GHz: Kryo 670 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 670 Gold (Cortex-A78)
- 1 core at 2.4 GHz: Kryo 670 Prime (Cortex-A78)		 - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 475 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 1 core at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 475 Gold (Cortex-A76)
- 1 core at 2.4 GHz: Kryo 475 Prime (Cortex-A76)
Lithography process 6 nanometers 7 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 642L Adreno 620
GPU clock 490 MHz 750 MHz
FLOPS - ~582 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 8 GB 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 128 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 2.1
Memory card MicroSD No
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB -

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Edge 20 +34%
882
Pixel 5a 5G
659
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Edge 20 +12%
2219
Pixel 5a 5G
1986
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Edge 20
511018
Pixel 5a 5G
n/a
Software

Operating system Android 11 Android 11
ROM - Stock Android

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4000 mAh 4680 mAh
Charge power 30 W 18 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No Yes
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (68% in 30 min) Yes (42% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:01 hr 1:40 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Edge 20
n/a
Pixel 5a 5G
18:27 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Edge 20
n/a
Pixel 5a 5G
21:32 hr
Talk (3G)
Edge 20
n/a
Pixel 5a 5G
32:57 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 108 megapixels 12.2 megapixels
Image resolution 12032 x 9204 4290 x 2800
Zoom Optical, 3x Digital
Flash Dual LED LED
Stabilization Digital Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 240 FPS (1080p) 240 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens 119° 119°
Lenses 3 (108 MP + 8 MP + 16 MP) 2 (12.2 MP + 16 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 108 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.7 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.52", Samsung S5KHM2 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 12.2 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Sensor: 1/2.55" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 79 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
-
Ultra-wide lens - 16 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- 16 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 24 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Selfie camera
Megapixels 32 megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution 6528 x 4896 3264 x 2448
Aperture f/2.3 f/2.0
Focal length - 24 mm
Pixel size 0.7 microns 1.12 microns
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size - 1/4.0"
Video resolution 2160p (4K) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.2 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 3.1
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC, SBAS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No Yes
Hybrid slot Yes No
LTE Cat* 18 15
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Mono Stereo
Headphone audio jack No Yes
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos No -

Other

Category Flagship Mid-range
Announced July 2021 August 2021
Release date August 2021 October 2020
Launch price ~ 550 USD ~ 421 USD
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the display, performance, and camera are more important to you, then choose the Motorola Edge 20. But if the battery life, design, and sound are more of a priority – go for the Google Pixel 5a 5G.

