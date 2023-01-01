Home > Smartphone comparison > Edge 20 vs Pixel 7 Pro – which one to choose?

Motorola Edge 20 vs Google Pixel 7 Pro

Моторола Эдж 20
VS
Гугл Пиксель 7 Про
Motorola Edge 20
Google Pixel 7 Pro

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.7-inch Motorola Edge 20 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G) that was released on July 29, 2021, against the Google Pixel 7 Pro, which is powered by Google Tensor G2 and came out 14 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Motorola Edge 20
  • Higher display refresh rate – 144 Hz
  • Has 2 SIM card slots
  • Weighs 49 grams less
Reasons to consider the Google Pixel 7 Pro
  • Comes with 1000 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4000 mAh
  • 52% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (819K versus 539K)
  • Delivers 68% higher peak brightness (1096 against 651 nits)
  • 33% higher pixel density (512 vs 385 PPI)
  • The rear camera has a 5x optical zoom
  • Has 50% more RAM: 12GB versus 8GB
  • Supports wireless charging up to 23W
  • Optical image stabilization
  • Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5 3200 MHz
  • The phone is 1-year and 2-months newer
  • Stereo speakers
We may receive a commission from Amazon for purchases made using the links below, but this has no bearing on our assessment methodology.

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Edge 20
vs
Pixel 7 Pro

Display

Type OLED AMOLED
Size 6.7 inches 6.7 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1440 x 3120 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9 19.5:9
PPI 385 ppi 512 ppi
Refresh rate 144 Hz 120 Hz
Max rated brightness 450 nits 550 nits
Max rated brightness in HDR 700 nits 1500 nits
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Gorilla Glass Victus
Screen-to-body ratio 89% 88.7%
Display features - DCI-P3 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space 153.1% 97%
PWM 252 Hz 240 Hz
Response time 7.5 ms 4 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity ∞ Infinity
Peak brightness test (auto)
Edge 20
651 nits
Pixel 7 Pro +68%
1096 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3], [4]

Design and build

Height 163 mm (6.42 inches) 162.9 mm (6.41 inches)
Width 76 mm (2.99 inches) 76.6 mm (3.02 inches)
Thickness 7 mm (0.28 inches) 8.9 mm (0.35 inches)
Weight 163 g (5.75 oz) 212 g (7.48 oz)
Waterproof IP52 IP68
Rear material Plastic Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors White, Gray, Green White, Black, Gray
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
Edge 20
89%
Pixel 7 Pro
88.7%

Performance

Tests of Motorola Edge 20 and Google Pixel 7 Pro in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G Google Tensor G2
Max. clock 2400 MHz 2850 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (2 + 2 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.9 GHz: Kryo 670 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 670 Gold (Cortex-A78)
- 1 core at 2.4 GHz: Kryo 670 Prime (Cortex-A78)		 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.35 GHz: Cortex-A78
- 2 cores at 2.85 GHz: Cortex-X1
L3 cache - 4 MB
Lithography process 6 nanometers 5 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 642L Mali-G710 MP7
GPU clock 490 MHz -

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Edge 20
766
Pixel 7 Pro +39%
1061
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Edge 20
2569
Pixel 7 Pro +25%
3211
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Edge 20
539050
Pixel 7 Pro +52%
819277
CPU 160048 224187
GPU 161514 315310
Memory 84798 117737
UX 130096 159098
Total score 539050 819277
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Edge 20
2472
Pixel 7 Pro +159%
6406
Stability 98% 71%
Graphics test 14 FPS 38 FPS
Graphics score 2472 6406
PCMark 3.0 score 13215 11460
Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]
Submit your AnTuTu result

Memory

RAM
RAM size 8 GB 12 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR5
Memory clock 2133 MHz 3200 MHz
Channels 2 4
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 128, 256, 512 GB
Storage type UFS 2.2 UFS 3.1
Memory card No No

Software

Operating system Android 11 (Can be upgraded to Android 12) Android 13
ROM - Stock Android
OS size 20 GB 14 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4000 mAh 5000 mAh
Charge power 30 W 23 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No Yes (23 W)
Reverse charging No Yes, (wireless)
Fast charging Yes (68% in 30 min) Yes (46% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:01 hr 1:49 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing 08:28 hr 09:10 hr
Watching video 14:35 hr 14:51 hr
Gaming 03:46 hr 04:47 hr
Standby 89 hr 76 hr
General battery life
Edge 20 +1%
27:29 hr
Pixel 7 Pro
27:19 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 108 megapixels 50 megapixels
Image resolution 12032 x 9204 8192 x 6144
Zoom Optical, 3x Optical, 5x
Flash Dual LED Dual LED
Stabilization Digital Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 240 FPS (1080p) 240 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens 119° 126°
Lenses 3 (108 MP + 8 MP + 16 MP) 3 (50 MP + 48 MP + 12 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 108 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.7 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.52", Samsung S5KHM2 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 25 mm
- Pixel size: 1.2 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.31", Samsung GN1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Laser autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 79 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/3.5
- Focal length: 120 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Samsung S5KGM1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 16 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.25 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.9", Sony IMX381 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Samples - Photo samples of Google Pixel 7 Pro from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 32 megapixels 10.8 megapixels
Image resolution 6528 x 4896 3648 x 2736
Aperture f/2.3 -
Pixel size 0.7 microns -
Sensor type CMOS -
Video resolution 2160p (4K) at 30 FPS 2160p (4K) at 60 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.2 5.2
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 3.2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC, SBAS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 1
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby -
eSIM support* No Yes
Hybrid slot Yes No
LTE Cat* 18 20
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Mono Stereo
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Edge 20
84.5 dB
Pixel 7 Pro +5%
88.4 dB

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced July 2021 October 2022
Release date August 2021 October 2022
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Google Pixel 7 Pro is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
1 (100%)
Total votes: 1

Related comparisons

1. Nord 2 5G or Edge 20
2. Galaxy A33 5G or Edge 20
3. Moto G200 or Edge 20
4. Moto G82 5G or Edge 20
5. iPhone 13 or Pixel 7 Pro
6. Galaxy A53 5G or Pixel 7 Pro
7. 10 Pro or Pixel 7 Pro
8. Galaxy S22 or Pixel 7 Pro
9. Galaxy Z Fold 4 or Pixel 7 Pro
Compare other phones (1000+)

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
РусскийEnglish