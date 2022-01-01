Home > Smartphone comparison > Edge (2021) vs iPhone 14 – which one to choose?

Motorola Edge (2021) vs Apple iPhone 14

Моторола Эдж (2021)
VS
Эпл Айфон 14
Motorola Edge (2021)
Apple iPhone 14

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.8-inch Motorola Edge (2021) (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G) that was released on August 19, 2021, against the Apple iPhone 14, which is powered by Apple A15 Bionic and came out 12 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Motorola Edge (2021)
  • Higher display refresh rate – 144 Hz
  • Comes with 1721 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 3279 mAh
  • Has a 0.7 inch larger screen size
  • Fingerprint scanner
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
  • Has 33% more RAM: 8GB versus 6GB
  • CPU with a higher amount of cores (+2)
Reasons to consider the Apple iPhone 14
  • 50% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (780K versus 521K)
  • Supports wireless charging up to 7.5W
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.3)
  • Optical image stabilization
  • Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
  • Apple releases software updates and supports their phones a few years longer than Motorola
  • The phone is 1-year newer
  • 16% higher pixel density (460 vs 395 PPI)
  • OLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
  • Ready for eSIM technology

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Edge (2021)
vs
iPhone 14

Display

Type IPS LCD OLED
Size 6.8 inches 6.1 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2460 pixels 1170 x 2532 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 19.5:9
PPI 395 ppi 460 ppi
Refresh rate 144 Hz 60 Hz
Max rated brightness 450 nits 800 nits
Max rated brightness in HDR 650 nits 1200 nits
HDR support Yes, HDR10 Yes, Dolby Vision
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Ceramic Shield
Screen-to-body ratio 85.9% 86%
Display features - DCI-P3 - DCI-P3
Display tests
RGB color space - 99.5%
PWM - 60 Hz
Response time - 12 ms
Contrast - ∞ Infinity
Peak brightness test (auto)
Edge (2021)
n/a
iPhone 14
844 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build

Height 169 mm (6.65 inches) 146.7 mm (5.78 inches)
Width 75.6 mm (2.98 inches) 71.5 mm (2.81 inches)
Thickness 9 mm (0.35 inches) 7.8 mm (0.31 inches)
Weight 200 gramm (7.05 oz) 172 gramm (6.07 oz)
Waterproof IP52 IP68
Rear material Plastic Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors Blue White, Black, Blue, Red, Purple
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button No
Screen-to-body ratio

Performance

Tests of Motorola Edge (2021) and Apple iPhone 14 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G Apple A15 Bionic
Max. clock 2400 MHz 3230 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 6 (2 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.9 GHz: Kryo 670 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 670 Gold (Cortex-A78)
- 1 core at 2.4 GHz: Kryo 670 Prime (Cortex-A78)		 - 4 cores at 2.02 GHz: Blizzard
- 2 cores at 3.24 GHz: Avalanche
Lithography process 6 nanometers 5 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 642L Apple GPU
GPU clock 490 MHz 1200 MHz
Memory
RAM size 8 GB 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 256 GB 128, 256, 512 GB
Storage type - NVMe
Memory card No No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Edge (2021)
870
iPhone 14 +101%
1747
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Edge (2021)
2226
iPhone 14 +114%
4774
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Edge (2021)
521735
iPhone 14 +50%
780439
CPU - 209437
GPU - 333181
Memory - 105776
UX - 131735
Total score 521735 780439
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Edge (2021)
2442
iPhone 14 +290%
9517
Stability - 81%
Graphics test 14 FPS 56 FPS
Graphics score 2442 9517
PCMark 3.0 score 12910 -
Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 11 (Can be upgraded to Android 12) iOS 16 (Can be upgraded to iOS 16.1.1)
OS size - 12 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 3279 mAh
Charge power 30 W 20 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No Yes (7.5 W)
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (60% in 30 min) Yes (60% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:25 hr 1:31 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing - 13:45 hr
Watching video - 15:45 hr
Gaming - 05:25 hr
Standby - 122 hr
General battery life
Edge (2021)
n/a
iPhone 14
37:24 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 108 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 12032 x 9204 4032 x 3024
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash Dual LED Dual LED
Stabilization Digital Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 240 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens 119° 120°
Lenses 3 (108 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) 2 (12 MP + 12 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 108 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.7 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.52", Samsung S5KHM2 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.5
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.9 micron
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Phase autofocus
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 13 mm
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Samples - Photo samples of Apple iPhone 14 from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 32 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 6528 x 4896 4032 x 3024
Aperture f/2.3 f/1.9
Focal length - 23 mm
Pixel size 0.7 microns -
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size - 1/3.6"
Video resolution 2160p (4K) at 30 FPS 2160p (4K) at 60 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.2 5.3
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE
USB type USB Type-C -
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC, SBAS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 1 1
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
eSIM support* No Yes
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 18 18
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers - Stereo
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Edge (2021)
n/a
iPhone 14
80.9 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Flagship
Announced August 2021 September 2022
Release date September 2021 September 2022
Sensors - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Face recognition sensor
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Apple iPhone 14 is definitely a better buy.

