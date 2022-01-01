Motorola Edge (2021) vs Apple iPhone 14
Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.8-inch Motorola Edge (2021) (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G) that was released on August 19, 2021, against the Apple iPhone 14, which is powered by Apple A15 Bionic and came out 12 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Motorola Edge (2021)
- Higher display refresh rate – 144 Hz
- Comes with 1721 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 3279 mAh
- Has a 0.7 inch larger screen size
- Fingerprint scanner
- Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
- Has 33% more RAM: 8GB versus 6GB
- CPU with a higher amount of cores (+2)
Reasons to consider the Apple iPhone 14
- 50% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (780K versus 521K)
- Supports wireless charging up to 7.5W
- Newer Bluetooth version (v5.3)
- Optical image stabilization
- Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
- Apple releases software updates and supports their phones a few years longer than Motorola
- The phone is 1-year newer
- 16% higher pixel density (460 vs 395 PPI)
- OLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
- Ready for eSIM technology
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
80
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
60
87
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
84
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
70
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
75
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
71
84
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|IPS LCD
|OLED
|Size
|6.8 inches
|6.1 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2460 pixels
|1170 x 2532 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|20:9
|19.5:9
|PPI
|395 ppi
|460 ppi
|Refresh rate
|144 Hz
|60 Hz
|Max rated brightness
|450 nits
|800 nits
|Max rated brightness in HDR
|650 nits
|1200 nits
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10
|Yes, Dolby Vision
|Screen protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 3
|Ceramic Shield
|Screen-to-body ratio
|85.9%
|86%
|Display features
|- DCI-P3
|- DCI-P3
|RGB color space
|-
|99.5%
|PWM
|-
|60 Hz
|Response time
|-
|12 ms
|Contrast
|-
|∞ Infinity
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]
Design and build
|Height
|169 mm (6.65 inches)
|146.7 mm (5.78 inches)
|Width
|75.6 mm (2.98 inches)
|71.5 mm (2.81 inches)
|Thickness
|9 mm (0.35 inches)
|7.8 mm (0.31 inches)
|Weight
|200 gramm (7.05 oz)
|172 gramm (6.07 oz)
|Waterproof
|IP52
|IP68
|Rear material
|Plastic
|Glass
|Frame material
|Metal
|Metal
|Colors
|Blue
|White, Black, Blue, Red, Purple
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in home button
|No
Performance
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G
|Apple A15 Bionic
|Max. clock
|2400 MHz
|3230 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (1 + 3 + 4)
|6 (2 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 1.9 GHz: Kryo 670 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 670 Gold (Cortex-A78)
- 1 core at 2.4 GHz: Kryo 670 Prime (Cortex-A78)
|- 4 cores at 2.02 GHz: Blizzard
- 2 cores at 3.24 GHz: Avalanche
|Lithography process
|6 nanometers
|5 nanometers
|Graphics
|Adreno 642L
|Apple GPU
|GPU clock
|490 MHz
|1200 MHz
|RAM size
|8 GB
|6 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|2133 MHz
|2133 MHz
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|256 GB
|128, 256, 512 GB
|Storage type
|-
|NVMe
|Memory card
|No
|No
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
870
iPhone 14 +101%
1747
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
2226
iPhone 14 +114%
4774
|CPU
|-
|209437
|GPU
|-
|333181
|Memory
|-
|105776
|UX
|-
|131735
|Total score
|521735
|780439
|Stability
|-
|81%
|Graphics test
|14 FPS
|56 FPS
|Graphics score
|2442
|9517
|PCMark 3.0 score
|12910
|-
Software
|Operating system
|Android 11 (Can be upgraded to Android 12)
|iOS 16 (Can be upgraded to iOS 16.1.1)
|OS size
|-
|12 GB
Battery
|Capacity
|5000 mAh
|3279 mAh
|Charge power
|30 W
|20 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|Yes (7.5 W)
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes (60% in 30 min)
|Yes (60% in 30 min)
|Full charging time
|1:25 hr
|1:31 hr
|Web browsing
|-
|13:45 hr
|Watching video
|-
|15:45 hr
|Gaming
|-
|05:25 hr
|Standby
|-
|122 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|108 megapixels
|12 megapixels
|Image resolution
|12032 x 9204
|4032 x 3024
|Zoom
|Digital
|Digital
|Flash
|Dual LED
|Dual LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|Optical
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|960 FPS (720p)
|240 FPS (1080p)
|Angle of widest lens
|119°
|120°
|Lenses
|3 (108 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
|2 (12 MP + 12 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 108 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.7 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.52", Samsung S5KHM2 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.5
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.9 micron
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Phase autofocus
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 13 mm
|Depth lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
|-
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Samples
|-
|Photo samples of Apple iPhone 14 from DxOMark
|Megapixels
|32 megapixels
|12 megapixels
|Image resolution
|6528 x 4896
|4032 x 3024
|Aperture
|f/2.3
|f/1.9
|Focal length
|-
|23 mm
|Pixel size
|0.7 microns
|-
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|CMOS
|Sensor size
|-
|1/3.6"
|Video resolution
|2160p (4K) at 30 FPS
|2160p (4K) at 60 FPS
DxOMark camera tests
Photo quality
135
Video quality
146
Generic camera score
133
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5.2
|5.3
|Bluetooth features
|LE, A2DP
|LE
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|-
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC, SBAS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
|NFC*
|Yes
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|1
|1
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|eSIM support*
|No
|Yes
|Hybrid slot
|No
|No
|LTE Cat*
|18
|18
|5G support
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|-
|Stereo
|Headphone audio jack
|No
|No
|FM radio
|No
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|Yes
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Mid-range
|Flagship
|Announced
|August 2021
|September 2022
|Release date
|September 2021
|September 2022
|Sensors
| - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Face recognition sensor
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
After analyzing all the data, we think that the Apple iPhone 14 is definitely a better buy.
