Motorola Edge (2021) vs Google Pixel 5
Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.7-inch Motorola Edge (2021) (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G) that was released on August 19, 2021, against the Google Pixel 5, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G and came out 11 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Motorola Edge (2021)
- Has a 0.7 inch larger screen size
- Higher display refresh rate – 144 Hz
- Comes with 920 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4080 mAh
- Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
- Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)
- 46% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 870 and 595 points
- The front-facing camera can record video at 4K
Reasons to consider the Google Pixel 5
- Supports wireless charging up to 12W
- Optical image stabilization
- Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
- Has 2 SIM card slots
- OLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
- Reverse charging feature
- Weighs 49 grams less
- Better grip in hands – the body is 5.2 mm narrower
- Ready for eSIM technology
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
83
83
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
67
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
85
84
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
65
62
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
86
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
75
72
Value for money
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|IPS LCD
|OLED
|Size
|6.7 inches
|6 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2460 pixels
|1080 x 2340 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|20:9
|19.5:9
|PPI
|401 ppi
|432 ppi
|Refresh rate
|144 Hz
|90 Hz
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10
|Yes, HDR10+
|Screen protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 3
|Corning Gorilla Glass 6
|Screen-to-body ratio
|83.4%
|85.9%
|Display features
|- DCI-P3
|- Always-On Display
|RGB color space
|-
|97.4%
|PWM
|-
|367 Hz
|Response time
|-
|5 ms
|Contrast
|-
|∞ Infinity
Design and build
|Height
|169 mm (6.65 inches)
|144.7 mm (5.7 inches)
|Width
|75.6 mm (2.98 inches)
|70.4 mm (2.77 inches)
|Thickness
|9 mm (0.35 inches)
|8 mm (0.31 inches)
|Weight
|200 gramm (7.05 oz)
|151 gramm (5.33 oz)
|Waterproof
|IP52
|IP68
|Rear material
|Plastic
|Metal
|Frame material
|Metal
|Metal
|Colors
|Blue
|Black, Green
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in home button
|Yes, rear
Performance
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G
|Max. clock
|2400 MHz
|2400 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (1 + 3 + 4)
|8 (1 + 1 + 6)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 1.9 GHz: Kryo 670 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 670 Gold (Cortex-A78)
- 1 core at 2.4 GHz: Kryo 670 Prime (Cortex-A78)
|- 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 475 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 1 core at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 475 Gold (Cortex-A76)
- 1 core at 2.4 GHz: Kryo 475 Prime (Cortex-A76)
|Lithography process
|6 nanometers
|7 nanometers
|Graphics
|Adreno 642L
|Adreno 620
|GPU clock
|-
|750 MHz
|FLOPS
|-
|~582 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|8 GB
|8 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|2133 MHz
|2133 MHz
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|256 GB
|128 GB
|Storage type
|-
|UFS 2.1
|Memory card
|No
|No
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Edge (2021) +46%
870
595
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Edge (2021) +21%
2203
1815
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
304599
Software
|Operating system
|Android 11
|Android 11
|ROM
|-
|Stock Android
|OS size
|-
|16.6 GB
Battery
|Capacity
|5000 mAh
|4080 mAh
|Charge power
|30 W
|18 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|Yes (12 W)
|Reverse charging
|No
|Yes
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes (30% in 30 min)
|Full charging time
|-
|1:45 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
12:41 hr
Watching videos (Player)
15:33 hr
Talk (3G)
25:54 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|108 megapixels
|12.2 megapixels
|Image resolution
|12032 x 9204
|4290 x 2800
|Zoom
|Digital
|Digital
|Flash
|Dual LED
|LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|Optical
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|240 FPS (1080p)
|240 FPS (1080p)
|Angle of widest lens
|119°
|107°
|Lenses
|3 (108 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
|2 (12.2 MP + 16 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 108 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.7 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.52", Samsung S5KHM2 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|- 12.2 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX363 (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Phase autofocus
|- 16 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 24 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
|Depth lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
|-
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
|Samples
|-
|Photo samples of Google Pixel 5 from DxOMark
|Megapixels
|32 megapixels
|8 megapixels
|Image resolution
|6528 x 4896
|3264 x 2448
|Aperture
|f/2.3
|f/2.0
|Focal length
|-
|24 mm
|Pixel size
|0.7 microns
|1.12 microns
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|CMOS
|Sensor size
|-
|1/4.0"
|Video resolution
|2160p (4K) при 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
DxOMark camera tests
Photo quality
129
Video quality
107
Generic camera score
120
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5.2
|5
|Bluetooth features
|LE, A2DP
|LE, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|3.1
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC, SBAS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
|NFC*
|Yes
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|1
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|-
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|Yes
|Hybrid slot
|No
|No
|LTE Cat*
|18
|15
|5G support
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|-
|Stereo
|Headphone audio jack
|No
|No
|FM radio
|No
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|No
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Flagship
|Flagship
|Announced
|August 2021
|September 2020
|Release date
|September 2021
|October 2020
|Launch price
|~ 463 USD
|~ 750 USD
|SAR (head)
|-
|0.96 W/kg
|SAR (body)
|-
|1.39 W/kg
|Sensors
| - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
If the performance is more important to you, then choose the Motorola Edge (2021). But if the connectivity and design are more of a priority – go for the Google Pixel 5.
