Motorola Edge (2021) vs Google Pixel 5

Моторола Эдж (2021)
Гугл Пиксель 5
Motorola Edge (2021)
Google Pixel 5

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.7-inch Motorola Edge (2021) (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G) that was released on August 19, 2021, against the Google Pixel 5, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G and came out 11 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Motorola Edge (2021)
  • Has a 0.7 inch larger screen size
  • Higher display refresh rate – 144 Hz
  • Comes with 920 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4080 mAh
  • Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)
  • 46% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 870 and 595 points
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 4K
Reasons to consider the Google Pixel 5
  • Supports wireless charging up to 12W
  • Optical image stabilization
  • Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
  • Has 2 SIM card slots
  • OLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
  • Reverse charging feature
  • Weighs 49 grams less
  • Better grip in hands – the body is 5.2 mm narrower
  • Ready for eSIM technology

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Edge (2021)
vs
Pixel 5

Display

Type IPS LCD OLED
Size 6.7 inches 6 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2460 pixels 1080 x 2340 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 19.5:9
PPI 401 ppi 432 ppi
Refresh rate 144 Hz 90 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10 Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Corning Gorilla Glass 6
Screen-to-body ratio 83.4% 85.9%
Display features - DCI-P3 - Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space - 97.4%
PWM - 367 Hz
Response time - 5 ms
Contrast - ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
Edge (2021)
n/a
Pixel 5
687 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 169 mm (6.65 inches) 144.7 mm (5.7 inches)
Width 75.6 mm (2.98 inches) 70.4 mm (2.77 inches)
Thickness 9 mm (0.35 inches) 8 mm (0.31 inches)
Weight 200 gramm (7.05 oz) 151 gramm (5.33 oz)
Waterproof IP52 IP68
Rear material Plastic Metal
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors Blue Black, Green
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, rear
Screen-to-body ratio
Edge (2021)
83.4%
Pixel 5 +3%
85.9%

Performance

Tests of Motorola Edge (2021) and Google Pixel 5 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G
Max. clock 2400 MHz 2400 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (1 + 1 + 6)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.9 GHz: Kryo 670 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 670 Gold (Cortex-A78)
- 1 core at 2.4 GHz: Kryo 670 Prime (Cortex-A78)		 - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 475 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 1 core at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 475 Gold (Cortex-A76)
- 1 core at 2.4 GHz: Kryo 475 Prime (Cortex-A76)
Lithography process 6 nanometers 7 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 642L Adreno 620
GPU clock - 750 MHz
FLOPS - ~582 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 8 GB 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 256 GB 128 GB
Storage type - UFS 2.1
Memory card No No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Edge (2021) +46%
870
Pixel 5
595
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Edge (2021) +21%
2203
Pixel 5
1815
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Edge (2021)
n/a
Pixel 5
304599
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 11 Android 11
ROM - Stock Android
OS size - 16.6 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 4080 mAh
Charge power 30 W 18 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No Yes (12 W)
Reverse charging No Yes
Fast charging Yes Yes (30% in 30 min)
Full charging time - 1:45 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Edge (2021)
n/a
Pixel 5
12:41 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Edge (2021)
n/a
Pixel 5
15:33 hr
Talk (3G)
Edge (2021)
n/a
Pixel 5
25:54 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 108 megapixels 12.2 megapixels
Image resolution 12032 x 9204 4290 x 2800
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash Dual LED LED
Stabilization Digital Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 240 FPS (1080p) 240 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens 119° 107°
Lenses 3 (108 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) 2 (12.2 MP + 16 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 108 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.7 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.52", Samsung S5KHM2 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 12.2 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX363 (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Phase autofocus
- 16 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 24 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Samples - Photo samples of Google Pixel 5 from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 32 megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution 6528 x 4896 3264 x 2448
Aperture f/2.3 f/2.0
Focal length - 24 mm
Pixel size 0.7 microns 1.12 microns
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size - 1/4.0"
Video resolution 2160p (4K) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.2 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 3.1
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC, SBAS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 1 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode - Standby
eSIM support* No Yes
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 18 15
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers - Stereo
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos No No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Edge (2021)
n/a
Pixel 5
91.9 dB

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced August 2021 September 2020
Release date September 2021 October 2020
Launch price ~ 463 USD ~ 750 USD
SAR (head) - 0.96 W/kg
SAR (body) - 1.39 W/kg
Sensors - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the performance is more important to you, then choose the Motorola Edge (2021). But if the connectivity and design are more of a priority – go for the Google Pixel 5.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

