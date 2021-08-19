Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.7-inch Motorola Edge (2021) (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G) that was released on August 19, 2021, against the Google Pixel 5, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G and came out 11 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.