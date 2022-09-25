Home > Smartphone comparison > Edge (2021) vs Pixel 6a – which one to choose?

Motorola Edge (2021) vs Google Pixel 6a

Моторола Эдж (2021)
VS
Гугл Пиксель 6а
Motorola Edge (2021)
Google Pixel 6a

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.8-inch Motorola Edge (2021) (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G) that was released on August 19, 2021, against the Google Pixel 6a, which is powered by Google Tensor and came out 8 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments (1)

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Motorola Edge (2021)
  • Higher display refresh rate – 144 Hz
  • Has a 0.7 inch larger screen size
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
  • Comes with 590 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4410 mAh
  • Has 33% more RAM: 8GB versus 6GB
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 4K
Reasons to consider the Google Pixel 6a
  • 51% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (787K versus 521K)
  • Optical image stabilization
  • Waterproof body (IP67 classification)
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5
  • More recent OS version: Android 13 versus 12
  • OLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
  • Ready for eSIM technology

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Edge (2021)
vs
Pixel 6a

Display

Type IPS LCD OLED
Size 6.8 inches 6.1 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2460 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 395 ppi 429 ppi
Refresh rate 144 Hz 60 Hz
Max rated brightness 450 nits 500 nits
Max rated brightness in HDR 650 nits 800 nits
HDR support Yes, HDR10 Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Corning Gorilla Glass 3
Screen-to-body ratio 85.9% 83%
Display features - DCI-P3 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space - 96.9%
PWM - 240 Hz
Response time - 3 ms
Contrast - ∞ Infinity
Peak brightness test (auto)
Edge (2021)
n/a
Pixel 6a
881 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build

Height 169 mm (6.65 inches) 152.2 mm (5.99 inches)
Width 75.6 mm (2.98 inches) 71.8 mm (2.83 inches)
Thickness 9 mm (0.35 inches) 8.9 mm (0.35 inches)
Weight 200 gramm (7.05 oz) 178 gramm (6.28 oz)
Waterproof IP52 IP67
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors Blue White, Black, Green
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
Edge (2021) +3%
85.9%
Pixel 6a
83%

Performance

Tests of Motorola Edge (2021) and Google Pixel 6a in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G Google Tensor
Max. clock 2400 MHz 2800 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (2 + 2 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.9 GHz: Kryo 670 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 670 Gold (Cortex-A78)
- 1 core at 2.4 GHz: Kryo 670 Prime (Cortex-A78)		 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex A55
- 2 cores at 2.25 GHz: Cortex A76
- 2 cores at 2.8 GHz: Cortex-X1
L3 cache - 4 MB
Lithography process 6 nanometers 5 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 642L Mali-G78 MP20
GPU clock 490 MHz 848 MHz
FLOPS - ~2171 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 8 GB 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR5
Memory clock 2133 MHz -
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 256 GB 128 GB
Storage type - UFS 3.1
Memory card No No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Edge (2021)
870
Pixel 6a +21%
1056
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Edge (2021)
2226
Pixel 6a +29%
2881
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Edge (2021)
521735
Pixel 6a +51%
787869
CPU - 229804
GPU - 299774
Memory - 114943
UX - 142121
Total score 521735 787869
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Edge (2021)
2442
Pixel 6a +148%
6058
Stability - 55%
Graphics test 14 FPS 36 FPS
Graphics score 2442 6058
PCMark 3.0 score 12910 9691
Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 11 (Can be upgraded to Android 12) Android 12 (Can be upgraded to Android 13)
ROM - Stock Android
OS size - 18 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 4410 mAh
Charge power 30 W 18 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (60% in 30 min) Yes (42% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:25 hr 1:51 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing - 11:03 hr
Watching video - 16:44 hr
Gaming - 06:15 hr
Standby - 91 hr
General battery life
Edge (2021)
n/a
Pixel 6a
32:23 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 108 megapixels 12.2 megapixels
Image resolution 12032 x 9204 -
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash Dual LED Dual LED
Stabilization Digital Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 240 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens 119° 114°
Lenses 3 (108 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) 2 (12.2 MP + 12 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 108 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.7 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.52", Samsung S5KHM2 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 12.2 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX363 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Phase autofocus
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 17 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.9", Sony IMX386 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Samples - Photo samples of Google Pixel 6a from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 32 megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution 6528 x 4896 3840 x 2160
Aperture f/2.3 f/2.0
Focal length - 24 mm
Pixel size 0.7 microns 1.12 microns
Sensor type CMOS Exmor-RS CMOS
Sensor size - 1/2.8"
Video resolution 2160p (4K) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.2 5.2
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 3.1
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC, SBAS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 1 1
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
eSIM support* No Yes
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 18 20
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers - Stereo
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Edge (2021)
n/a
Pixel 6a
87.4 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Flagship
Announced August 2021 May 2022
Release date September 2021 June 2022
Sensors - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the performance, connectivity, design, and sound are more important to you, then choose the Google Pixel 6a. But if the battery life is more of a priority – go for the Motorola Edge (2021).

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
1 (50%)
1 (50%)
Total votes: 2

Related comparisons

1. Motorola Edge (2021) and Google Pixel 6
2. Google Pixel 6a and Samsung Galaxy S20
3. Google Pixel 6a and Samsung Galaxy S10
4. Google Pixel 6a and Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G
5. Google Pixel 6a and Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G
6. Google Pixel 6a and Pixel 7

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
Avatar
Eric G 25 September 2022 15:45
Reasons to consider the Motorola Edge (2021). A BIG NO for the Pixel 6a is 128 GB locked in storage. No memory card for the Pixel 6a. The Edge 2021 also does not have a memory card but it comes with 256 GB. Motorola Edge 2021: 256 GB Pixel 6a: 128 GB BIG NO !!! 126 GB is really tight in 2022! BIG NO!
0 Reply
Promotion
РусскийEnglish