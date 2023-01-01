Motorola Edge (2021) vs Google Pixel 7 Pro VS Motorola Edge (2021) Google Pixel 7 Pro Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.8-inch Motorola Edge (2021) (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G) that was released on August 19, 2021, against the Google Pixel 7 Pro, which is powered by Google Tensor G2 and came out 13 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Motorola Edge (2021) Higher display refresh rate – 144 Hz

Higher display refresh rate – 144 Hz Slow-motion recording at 960FPS Reasons to consider the Google Pixel 7 Pro The rear camera has a 5x optical zoom

The rear camera has a 5x optical zoom 57% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (819K versus 521K)

57% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (819K versus 521K) 30% higher pixel density (512 vs 395 PPI)

30% higher pixel density (512 vs 395 PPI) Has 50% more RAM: 12GB versus 8GB

Has 50% more RAM: 12GB versus 8GB Supports wireless charging up to 23W

Supports wireless charging up to 23W Optical image stabilization

Optical image stabilization Waterproof body (IP68 classification)

Waterproof body (IP68 classification) Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5 3200 MHz

Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5 3200 MHz The phone is 1-year and 1-month newer

The phone is 1-year and 1-month newer More recent OS version: Android 13 versus 12

More recent OS version: Android 13 versus 12 AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)

AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD) Ready for eSIM technology

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type IPS LCD AMOLED Size 6.8 inches 6.7 inches Resolution 1080 x 2460 pixels 1440 x 3120 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 19.5:9 PPI 395 ppi 512 ppi Refresh rate 144 Hz 120 Hz Max rated brightness 450 nits 550 nits Max rated brightness in HDR 650 nits 1500 nits HDR support Yes, HDR10 Yes, HDR10+ Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Gorilla Glass Victus Screen-to-body ratio 85.9% 88.7% Display features - DCI-P3 - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display Display tests RGB color space - 97% PWM - 240 Hz Response time - 4 ms Contrast - ∞ Infinity Peak brightness test (auto) Edge (2021) n/a Pixel 7 Pro 1096 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build Height 169 mm (6.65 inches) 162.9 mm (6.41 inches) Width 75.6 mm (2.98 inches) 76.6 mm (3.02 inches) Thickness 9 mm (0.35 inches) 8.9 mm (0.35 inches) Weight 200 g (7.05 oz) 212 g (7.48 oz) Waterproof IP52 IP68 Rear material Plastic Glass Frame material Metal Metal Colors Blue White, Black, Gray Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in-display Screen-to-body ratio Edge (2021) 85.9% Pixel 7 Pro +3% 88.7%

Memory RAM RAM size 8 GB 12 GB Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR5 Memory clock 2133 MHz 3200 MHz Channels 2 4 Storage Storage size 256 GB 128, 256, 512 GB Storage type - UFS 3.1 Memory card No No

Software Operating system Android 11 (Can be upgraded to Android 12) Android 13 ROM - Stock Android OS size - 14 GB

Battery Specifications Capacity 5000 mAh 5000 mAh Charge power 30 W 23 W Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Wireless charging No Yes (23 W) Reverse charging No Yes, (wireless) Fast charging Yes (60% in 30 min) Yes (46% in 30 min) Full charging time 1:25 hr 1:49 hr Battery life tests Web browsing - 09:10 hr Watching video - 14:51 hr Gaming - 04:47 hr Standby - 76 hr General battery life Edge (2021) n/a Pixel 7 Pro 27:19 hr

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 108 megapixels 50 megapixels Image resolution 12032 x 9204 8192 x 6144 Zoom Digital Optical, 5x Flash Dual LED Dual LED Stabilization Digital Optical 8K video recording No No 4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 240 FPS (1080p) Angle of widest lens 119° 126° Lenses 3 (108 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) 3 (50 MP + 48 MP + 12 MP) Wide (main) lens - 108 MP

- Aperture: f/1.9

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 0.7 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.52", Samsung S5KHM2 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.9

- Focal length: 25 mm

- Pixel size: 1.2 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.31", Samsung GN1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)

- Laser autofocus

- Optical stabilization

Telephoto lens - - 48 MP

- Aperture: f/3.5

- Focal length: 120 mm

- Pixel size: 0.8 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.55", Samsung S5KGM1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Phase autofocus

- 12 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Pixel size: 1.25 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.9", Sony IMX381 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

Depth lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Pixel size: 1.75 micron

- Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode

- RAW support Samples - Photo samples of Google Pixel 7 Pro from DxOMark Selfie camera Megapixels 32 megapixels 10.8 megapixels Image resolution 6528 x 4896 3648 x 2736 Aperture f/2.3 - Pixel size 0.7 microns - Sensor type CMOS - Video resolution 2160p (4K) at 30 FPS 2160p (4K) at 60 FPS DxOMark camera tests Photo quality Edge (2021) n/a Pixel 7 Pro 148 Video quality Edge (2021) n/a Pixel 7 Pro 143 Generic camera score Edge (2021) n/a Pixel 7 Pro 147

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.2 5.2 Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 2 3.2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC, SBAS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC NFC * Yes Yes Infrared port No No Network Number of SIM * 1 1 Type of SIM card Nano Nano eSIM support * No Yes Hybrid slot No No LTE Cat * 18 20 5G support Yes Yes

Sound Speakers - Stereo Headphone audio jack No No FM radio No No Dolby Atmos No Yes Speakers test Max. loudness Edge (2021) n/a Pixel 7 Pro 88.4 dB

Other Category Mid-range Flagship Announced August 2021 October 2022 Release date September 2021 October 2022 Sensors - Barometer

- Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Barometer

- Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion After analyzing all the data, we think that the Google Pixel 7 Pro is definitely a better buy.