Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.7-inch Motorola Edge (2021) (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G) that was released on August 19, 2021, against the Huawei P30 Pro, which is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 980 and came out 29 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.