Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.6-inch Motorola Edge (2022) (with MediaTek Dimensity 1050) that was released on August 18, 2022, against the Apple iPhone 11, which is powered by Apple A13 Bionic and came out 36 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Motorola Edge (2022)
  • Higher display refresh rate – 144 Hz
  • Comes with 1890 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 3110 mAh
  • Has 2x more RAM: 8GB versus 4GB
  • Modern USB Type-C port
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)
  • Thinner bezels – 9.1% more screen real estate
  • Has a 0.5 inch larger screen size
  • The phone is 3-years newer
  • Fingerprint scanner
  • 22% higher pixel density (399 vs 326 PPI)
  • OLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
Reasons to consider the Apple iPhone 11
  • Apple releases software updates and supports their phones a few years longer than Motorola
  • Slow-motion recording at 240FPS
  • 78% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 1323 and 745 points
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 4K

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Edge (2022)
vs
iPhone 11

Display

Type OLED IPS LCD
Size 6.6 inches 6.1 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 828 x 1792 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 19.5:9
PPI 399 ppi 326 ppi
Refresh rate 144 Hz 60 Hz
Max rated brightness - 625 nits
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, Dolby Vision
Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 88.1% 79%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display		 - DCI-P3
Display tests
RGB color space - 99.8%
PWM - Not detected
Response time - 24.8 ms
Contrast - 999:1
Peak brightness test (auto)
Edge (2022)
n/a
iPhone 11
665 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build

Height 160.9 mm (6.33 inches) 150.9 mm (5.94 inches)
Width 74.2 mm (2.92 inches) 75.7 mm (2.98 inches)
Thickness 8 mm (0.31 inches) 8.3 mm (0.33 inches)
Weight 170 gramm (6 oz) 194 gramm (6.84 oz)
Waterproof - IP68
Rear material Plastic Glass
Frame material Plastic Metal
Colors Gray White, Black, Green, Red, Purple, Yellow
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display No
Screen-to-body ratio
Edge (2022) +12%
88.1%
iPhone 11
79%

Performance

Tests of Motorola Edge (2022) and Apple iPhone 11 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Dimensity 1050 Apple A13 Bionic
Max. clock 2500 MHz 2650 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 6 (2 + 4)
Architecture - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.5 GHz: Cortex-A78		 - 4 cores at 1.6 GHz: Thunder
- 2 cores at 2.66 GHz: Lightning
Lithography process 6 nanometers 7 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G610 MC3 Apple A13 Bionic GPU
FLOPS - ~736 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 8 GB 4 GB
Memory type - LPDDR4X
Channels - 2
Storage
Storage size 256 GB 64, 128, 256 GB
Storage type - NVMe
Memory card No No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Edge (2022)
745
iPhone 11 +78%
1323
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Edge (2022)
2131
iPhone 11 +62%
3455
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Edge (2022)
n/a
iPhone 11
627955
CPU - 166661
GPU - 256531
Memory - 91027
UX - 115651
Total score - 627955
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Stability - 71%
Graphics test - 45 FPS
Graphics score - 7565
Sources: 3DMark [3]
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 12 iOS 13 (Can be upgraded to iOS 16)

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 3110 mAh
Charge power 30 W 18 W
Battery type - Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging Yes (15 W) Yes (7.5 W)
Reverse charging Yes No
Fast charging Yes Yes (50% in 30 min)
Full charging time - 1:45 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing - 11:39 hr
Watching video - 15:16 hr
Gaming - 05:09 hr
Standby - 121 hr
General battery life
Edge (2022)
n/a
iPhone 11
34:47 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 50 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution - 4032 x 3024
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash Dual LED Quad LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 120 FPS (1080p) 240 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens 120° 120°
Lenses 3 (50 MP + 13 MP + 2 MP) 2 (12 MP + 12 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.55"
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Apple iSight Camera (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/1.5
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 13 mm
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Samples - Photo samples of Apple iPhone 11 from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 32 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution - 4032 x 3024
Aperture f/2.5 f/2.2
Focal length - 23 mm
Sensor type - BSI CMOS
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 2160p (4K) at 60 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5.2 5
Bluetooth features LE LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C No
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* - 1
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
eSIM support* Yes Yes
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 19 18
5G support Yes No

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos - Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Edge (2022)
n/a
iPhone 11
83.4 dB

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced August 2022 September 2019
Release date August 2022 September 2019
SAR (head) - 0.95 W/kg
SAR (body) - 0.99 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Compass
- Face recognition sensor
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the display, battery life, and connectivity are more important to you, then choose the Motorola Edge (2022). But if the performance, software, camera, and sound are more of a priority – go for the Apple iPhone 11.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
