Motorola Edge (2022) vs Apple iPhone 11 Pro VS Motorola Edge (2022) Apple iPhone 11 Pro Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.6-inch Motorola Edge (2022) (with MediaTek Dimensity 1050) that was released on August 18, 2022, against the Apple iPhone 11 Pro, which is powered by Apple A13 Bionic and came out 36 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Motorola Edge (2022) Higher display refresh rate – 144 Hz

Higher display refresh rate – 144 Hz Comes with 1954 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 3046 mAh

Comes with 1954 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 3046 mAh Has a 0.8 inch larger screen size

Has a 0.8 inch larger screen size Has 2x more RAM: 8GB versus 4GB

Has 2x more RAM: 8GB versus 4GB Modern USB Type-C port

Modern USB Type-C port Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)

Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2) Fingerprint scanner

Fingerprint scanner The phone is 3-years newer

The phone is 3-years newer Thinner bezels – 6% more screen real estate Reasons to consider the Apple iPhone 11 Pro The rear camera has a 2x optical zoom

The rear camera has a 2x optical zoom Waterproof body (IP68 classification)

Waterproof body (IP68 classification) Apple releases software updates and supports their phones a few years longer than Motorola

Apple releases software updates and supports their phones a few years longer than Motorola 20% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (627K versus 522K)

20% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (627K versus 522K) Slow-motion recording at 240FPS

Slow-motion recording at 240FPS 15% higher pixel density (458 vs 399 PPI)

15% higher pixel density (458 vs 399 PPI) 76% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 1318 and 749 points

76% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 1318 and 749 points The front-facing camera can record video at 4K

Value for money You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money. Motorola Edge (2022) Price Apple iPhone 11 Pro Calculate

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type OLED OLED Size 6.6 inches 5.8 inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1125 x 2436 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 19.5:9 PPI 399 ppi 458 ppi Refresh rate 144 Hz 60 Hz Adaptive refresh rate No No Max rated brightness 500 nits 800 nits Max rated brightness in HDR 1000 nits - HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, Dolby Vision Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass Screen-to-body ratio 88.1% 82.1% Display features - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display - DCI-P3 Display tests RGB color space - 99.4% PWM - 290 Hz Response time - 7.4 ms Contrast - ∞ Infinity Peak brightness test (auto) Edge (2022) n/a iPhone 11 Pro 789 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build Height 160.86 mm (6.33 inches) 144 mm (5.67 inches) Width 74.24 mm (2.92 inches) 71.4 mm (2.81 inches) Thickness 7.99 mm (0.31 inches) 8.1 mm (0.32 inches) Weight 170 g (6 oz) 188 g (6.63 oz) Waterproof IP52 IP68 Rear material Plastic Glass Frame material Plastic Metal Colors Gray Silver, Gold, Gray, Dark gray Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display No Screen-to-body ratio Edge (2022) +7% 88.1% iPhone 11 Pro 82.1%

Memory RAM RAM size 8 GB 4 GB Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X Memory clock 2133 MHz - Channels 2 2 Storage Storage size 256 GB 64, 256, 512 GB Storage type - NVMe Memory card No No

Software Operating system Android 12 iOS 13 (Can be upgraded to iOS 16.4)

Battery Specifications Capacity 5000 mAh 3046 mAh Charge power 30 W 18 W Battery type - Li-Ion Replaceable No No Wireless charging Yes (15 W) Yes (7.5 W) Reverse charging Yes No Fast charging Yes (50% in 30 min) Yes (55% in 30 min) Full charging time 1:10 hr 1:42 hr Battery life tests Web browsing - 10:19 hr Watching video - 12:57 hr Gaming - 05:57 hr Standby - 102 hr General battery life Edge (2022) n/a iPhone 11 Pro 30:23 hr

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 50 megapixels 12 megapixels Image resolution 8192 x 6144 4032 x 3024 Zoom Digital Optical, 2x Flash Dual LED - Stabilization Optical Optical 8K video recording No No 4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 240FPS Slow motion 120 FPS (1080p) 240 FPS (1080p) Angle of widest lens 120° 120° Lenses 3 (50 MP + 13 MP + 2 MP) 3 (12 MP + 12 MP + 12 MP) Wide (main) lens - 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.55", Omnivision OV50A (CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

- 12 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 1.4 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.55", Apple iSight Camera (CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

Telephoto lens - - 12 MP

- Aperture: f/2.0

- Focal length: 52 mm

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Sensor: 1/3.4" (CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

Ultra-wide lens - 13 MP

- Aperture: f/1.5

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/5" (CMOS)

- 12 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Focal length: 13 mm

- Sensor: 1/3.4" (CMOS)

Depth lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Samples - Photo samples of Apple iPhone 11 Pro from DxOMark Selfie camera Megapixels 32 megapixels 12 megapixels Image resolution 6528 x 4896 4032 x 3024 Aperture f/2.5 f/2.2 Focal length 0.7 mm - Sensor type CMOS CMOS Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 2160p (4K) at 60 FPS

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Hotspot Bluetooth version 5.2 5 Bluetooth features LE LE, A2DP USB type USB Type-C No USB version 2 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Galileo, QZSS NFC * Yes Yes Infrared port No No Network Number of SIM * 1 1 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby - eSIM support * Yes Yes Hybrid slot No No LTE Cat * 19 18 5G support Yes No

Sound Speakers Stereo Stereo Headphone audio jack No No FM radio No No Dolby Atmos Yes Yes Speakers test Max loudness Edge (2022) n/a iPhone 11 Pro 85 dB

Other Category Flagship Flagship Announced August 2022 September 2019 Release date August 2022 September 2019 SAR (head) - 0.99 W/kg SAR (body) - 0.99 W/kg Sensors - Barometer

- Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Barometer

- Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Face recognition sensor

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion If the display, battery life, and connectivity are more important to you, then choose the Motorola Edge (2022). But if the performance, software, camera, design, and sound are more of a priority – go for the Apple iPhone 11 Pro.