Motorola Edge (2022) vs Apple iPhone 11 Pro Max

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.6-inch Motorola Edge (2022) (with MediaTek Dimensity 1050) that was released on August 18, 2022, against the Apple iPhone 11 Pro Max, which is powered by Apple A13 Bionic and came out 36 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Motorola Edge (2022)
  • Higher display refresh rate – 144 Hz
  • Comes with 1031 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 3969 mAh
  • Has 2x more RAM: 8GB versus 4GB
  • Modern USB Type-C port
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)
  • Fingerprint scanner
  • The phone is 3-years newer
Reasons to consider the Apple iPhone 11 Pro Max
  • The rear camera has a 2x optical zoom
  • Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
  • Apple releases software updates and supports their phones a few years longer than Motorola
  • 21% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (633K versus 522K)
  • Slow-motion recording at 240FPS
  • 15% higher pixel density (458 vs 399 PPI)
  • 75% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 1309 and 749 points
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 4K
We may receive a commission from Amazon for purchases made using the links below, but this has no bearing on our assessment methodology.

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Edge (2022)
vs
iPhone 11 Pro Max

Display

Type OLED OLED
Size 6.6 inches 6.5 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1242 x 2688 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 19.5:9
PPI 399 ppi 458 ppi
Refresh rate 144 Hz 60 Hz
Adaptive refresh rate No No
Max rated brightness 500 nits 800 nits
Max rated brightness in HDR 1000 nits -
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, Dolby Vision
Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 88.1% 83.7%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display		 - DCI-P3
Display tests
RGB color space - 99.6%
PWM - 245 Hz
Response time - 4.9 ms
Contrast - ∞ Infinity
Peak brightness test (auto)
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build

Height 160.86 mm (6.33 inches) 158 mm (6.22 inches)
Width 74.24 mm (2.92 inches) 77.8 mm (3.06 inches)
Thickness 7.99 mm (0.31 inches) 8.1 mm (0.32 inches)
Weight 170 g (6 oz) 226 g (7.97 oz)
Waterproof IP52 IP68
Rear material Plastic Glass
Frame material Plastic Metal
Colors Gray Silver, Gold, Gray, Dark gray
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display No
Screen-to-body ratio
Edge (2022) +5%
88.1%
iPhone 11 Pro Max
83.7%

Performance

Tests of Motorola Edge (2022) and Apple iPhone 11 Pro Max in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Dimensity 1050 Apple A13 Bionic
Max clock 2500 MHz 2650 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 6 (2 + 4)
Architecture - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.5 GHz: Cortex-A78		 - 4 cores at 1.6 GHz: Thunder
- 2 cores at 2.66 GHz: Lightning
Lithography process 6 nanometers 7 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G610 MC3 Apple A13 Bionic GPU
GPU clock 1000 MHz -
FLOPS - ~736 GFLOPS

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Edge (2022)
522887
iPhone 11 Pro Max +21%
633497
CPU 137500 152251
GPU 159729 259958
Memory 96303 105767
UX 129591 117748
Total score 522887 633497
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Edge (2022)
2506
iPhone 11 Pro Max +198%
7460
Max surface temperature - 44.9 °C
Stability 97% 79%
Graphics test 15 FPS 44 FPS
Graphics score 2506 7460
PCMark 3.0
Web score 11399 -
Video editing 7138 -
Photo editing 25422 -
Data manipulation 9341 -
Writing score 16103 -
Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]
Submit your AnTuTu result

Memory

RAM
RAM size 8 GB 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz -
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 256 GB 64, 256, 512 GB
Storage type - NVMe
Memory card No No

Software

Operating system Android 12 iOS 13 (Can be upgraded to iOS 16.4)

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 3969 mAh
Charge power 30 W 18 W
Battery type - Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging Yes (15 W) Yes (7.5 W)
Reverse charging Yes No
Fast charging Yes (50% in 30 min) Yes (48% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:10 hr 1:57 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing - 11:56 hr
Watching video - 16:42 hr
Gaming - 07:08 hr
Standby - 124 hr
General battery life

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 50 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 8192 x 6144 4032 x 3024
Zoom Digital Optical, 2x
Flash Dual LED Quad LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 240FPS
Slow motion 120 FPS (1080p) 240 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens 120° 120°
Lenses 3 (50 MP + 13 MP + 2 MP) 3 (12 MP + 12 MP + 12 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.55", Omnivision OV50A (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Apple iSight Camera (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Focal length: 52 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.4" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/1.5
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/5" (CMOS)
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Sensor: 1/3.4" (CMOS)
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Selfie camera
Megapixels 32 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 6528 x 4896 4032 x 3024
Aperture f/2.5 f/2.2
Focal length 0.7 mm -
Sensor type CMOS BSI CMOS
Sensor size - 1/3.6"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 2160p (4K) at 60 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5.2 5
Bluetooth features LE LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C No
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 1 1
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby -
eSIM support* Yes Yes
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 19 18
5G support Yes No

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max loudness

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced August 2022 September 2019
Release date August 2022 September 2019
SAR (head) - 0.95 W/kg
SAR (body) - 0.99 W/kg
Sensors - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Face recognition sensor
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the display, battery life, and connectivity are more important to you, then choose the Motorola Edge (2022). But if the performance, software, camera, design, and sound are more of a priority – go for the Apple iPhone 11 Pro Max.

Promotion
