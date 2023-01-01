Motorola Edge (2022) vs Apple iPhone 12 VS Motorola Edge (2022) Apple iPhone 12 Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.6-inch Motorola Edge (2022) (with MediaTek Dimensity 1050) that was released on August 18, 2022, against the Apple iPhone 12, which is powered by Apple A14 Bionic and came out 22 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Motorola Edge (2022) Higher display refresh rate – 144 Hz

Fingerprint scanner The phone is 1-year and 10-months newer Reasons to consider the Apple iPhone 12 40% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (733K versus 522K)

We may receive a commission from Amazon for purchases made using the links below, but this has no bearing on our assessment methodology.

Value for money You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money. Motorola Edge (2022) Price Apple iPhone 12 Calculate

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type OLED OLED Size 6.6 inches 6.1 inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1170 x 2532 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 19.5:9 PPI 399 ppi 460 ppi Refresh rate 144 Hz 60 Hz Adaptive refresh rate No No Max rated brightness 500 nits 625 nits Max rated brightness in HDR 1000 nits - HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, Dolby Vision Screen protection Tempered glass Ceramic Shield Screen-to-body ratio 88.1% 86% Display features - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display - DCI-P3 Display tests RGB color space - 99.4% PWM - 226 Hz Response time - 16 ms Contrast - ∞ Infinity Peak brightness test (auto) Edge (2022) n/a iPhone 12 646 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build Height 160.86 mm (6.33 inches) 146.7 mm (5.78 inches) Width 74.24 mm (2.92 inches) 71.5 mm (2.81 inches) Thickness 7.99 mm (0.31 inches) 7.4 mm (0.29 inches) Weight 170 g (6 oz) 164 g (5.78 oz) Waterproof IP52 IP68 Rear material Plastic Glass Frame material Plastic Metal Colors Gray White, Black, Blue, Green, Red Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display No Screen-to-body ratio Edge (2022) +2% 88.1% iPhone 12 86%

Memory RAM RAM size 8 GB 4 GB Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X Memory clock 2133 MHz - Channels 2 2 Storage Storage size 256 GB 64, 128, 256 GB Storage type - NVMe Memory card No No

Software Operating system Android 12 iOS 14.1 (Can be upgraded to iOS 16.4) OS size - 7 GB

Battery Specifications Capacity 5000 mAh 2815 mAh Charge power 30 W 18 W Battery type - Li-Ion Replaceable No No Wireless charging Yes (15 W) Yes (7.5 W) Reverse charging Yes No Fast charging Yes (50% in 30 min) Yes (58% in 30 min) Full charging time 1:10 hr 1:30 hr Battery life tests Web browsing - 11:23 hr Watching video - 12:11 hr Gaming - 05:11 hr Standby - 119 hr General battery life Edge (2022) n/a iPhone 12 32:28 hr

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 50 megapixels 12 megapixels Image resolution 8192 x 6144 4032 x 3024 Zoom Digital Digital Flash Dual LED Quad LED Stabilization Optical Optical 8K video recording No No 4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS Slow motion 120 FPS (1080p) 240 FPS (1080p) Angle of widest lens 120° 120° Lenses 3 (50 MP + 13 MP + 2 MP) 2 (12 MP + 12 MP) Wide (main) lens - 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.55", Omnivision OV50A (CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

- 12 MP

- Aperture: f/1.6

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 1.4 micron

- Sensor: 1/3.4", Sony IMX372 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)

- Optical stabilization

Ultra-wide lens - 13 MP

- Aperture: f/1.5

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/5" (CMOS)

- 12 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Focal length: 13 mm

- Sensor: 1/3.6" (CMOS)

Depth lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Samples - Photo samples of Apple iPhone 12 from DxOMark Selfie camera Megapixels 32 megapixels 12 megapixels Image resolution 6528 x 4896 4032 x 3024 Aperture f/2.5 f/2.2 Focal length 0.7 mm 23 mm Sensor type CMOS BSI CMOS Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 2160p (4K) at 60 FPS DxOMark camera tests Photo quality Edge (2022) n/a iPhone 12 132 Video quality Edge (2022) n/a iPhone 12 112 Generic camera score Edge (2022) n/a iPhone 12 122

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.2 5 Bluetooth features LE LE, A2DP USB type USB Type-C No USB version 2 - USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Galileo, QZSS NFC * Yes Yes Infrared port No No Network Number of SIM * 1 1 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby - eSIM support * Yes Yes Hybrid slot No No LTE Cat * 19 18 5G support Yes Yes

Sound Speakers Stereo Stereo Headphone audio jack No No FM radio No No Dolby Atmos Yes Yes Speakers test Max loudness Edge (2022) n/a iPhone 12 81.1 dB

Other Category Flagship Flagship Announced August 2022 October 2020 Release date August 2022 October 2020 SAR (head) - 0.99 W/kg SAR (body) - 0.99 W/kg Sensors - Barometer

- Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Barometer

- Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Face recognition sensor

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion If the performance, software, camera, and design are more important to you, then choose the Apple iPhone 12. But if the display, battery life, and connectivity are more of a priority – go for the Motorola Edge (2022).