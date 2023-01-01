Home > Smartphone comparison > Edge (2022) vs iPhone 13 Pro – which one to choose?

Motorola Edge (2022) vs Apple iPhone 13 Pro

VS
Motorola Edge (2022)
Apple iPhone 13 Pro

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.6-inch Motorola Edge (2022) (with MediaTek Dimensity 1050) that was released on August 18, 2022, against the Apple iPhone 13 Pro, which is powered by Apple A15 Bionic and came out 11 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Motorola Edge (2022)
  • Comes with 1905 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 3095 mAh
  • Higher display refresh rate – 144 Hz
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)
  • Has a 0.5 inch larger screen size
  • Fingerprint scanner
  • Has 33% more RAM: 8GB versus 6GB
  • The phone is 11-months newer
Reasons to consider the Apple iPhone 13 Pro
  • The rear camera has a 3x optical zoom
  • 52% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (795K versus 522K)
  • Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
  • Apple releases software updates and supports their phones a few years longer than Motorola
  • Slow-motion recording at 240FPS
  • 15% higher pixel density (460 vs 399 PPI)
  • 2.3x faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 1697 and 749 points
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 4K
Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Edge (2022)
vs
iPhone 13 Pro

Display

Type OLED OLED
Size 6.6 inches 6.1 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1170 x 2532 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 19.5:9
PPI 399 ppi 460 ppi
Refresh rate 144 Hz 120 Hz
Adaptive refresh rate No Yes
Max rated brightness 500 nits 1000 nits
Max rated brightness in HDR 1000 nits 1200 nits
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, Dolby Vision
Screen protection Tempered glass Ceramic Shield
Screen-to-body ratio 88.1% 86%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display		 - DCI-P3
Display tests
RGB color space - 99.8%
PWM - 510 Hz
Response time - 4.8 ms
Contrast - ∞ Infinity
Peak brightness test (auto)
Edge (2022)
n/a
iPhone 13 Pro
1053 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build

Height 160.86 mm (6.33 inches) 146.7 mm (5.78 inches)
Width 74.24 mm (2.92 inches) 71.5 mm (2.81 inches)
Thickness 7.99 mm (0.31 inches) 7.65 mm (0.3 inches)
Weight 170 g (6 oz) 204 g (7.2 oz)
Waterproof IP52 IP68
Rear material Plastic Glass
Frame material Plastic Metal
Colors Gray Black, Silver, Gold, Blue, Green
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display No
Screen-to-body ratio
Edge (2022) +2%
88.1%
iPhone 13 Pro
86%

Performance

Tests of Motorola Edge (2022) and Apple iPhone 13 Pro in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Dimensity 1050 Apple A15 Bionic
Max clock 2500 MHz 3200 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 6 (2 + 4)
Architecture - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.5 GHz: Cortex-A78		 - 4 cores at 2.02 GHz: Blizzard
- 2 cores at 3.24 GHz: Avalanche
Lithography process 6 nanometers 5 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G610 MC3 Apple GPU
GPU clock 1000 MHz 1200 MHz

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Edge (2022)
749
iPhone 13 Pro +127%
1697
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Edge (2022)
2127
iPhone 13 Pro +120%
4681
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Edge (2022)
522887
iPhone 13 Pro +52%
795906
CPU 137500 216602
GPU 159729 336667
Memory 96303 112950
UX 129591 131916
Total score 522887 795906
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Edge (2022)
2506
iPhone 13 Pro +279%
9507
Max surface temperature - 39.4 °C
Stability 97% 78%
Graphics test 15 FPS 56 FPS
Graphics score 2506 9507
PCMark 3.0
Web score 11399 -
Video editing 7138 -
Photo editing 25422 -
Data manipulation 9341 -
Writing score 16103 -
Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]
Submit your AnTuTu result

Memory

RAM
RAM size 8 GB 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 256 GB 128, 256, 512, 1024 GB
Storage type - NVMe
Memory card No No

Software

Operating system Android 12 iOS 15 (Can be upgraded to iOS 16.4)
OS size - 15.2 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 3095 mAh
Charge power 30 W 23 W
Battery type - Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging Yes (15 W) Yes (7.5 W)
Reverse charging Yes No
Fast charging Yes (50% in 30 min) Yes (60% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:10 hr 1:38 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing - 13:06 hr
Watching video - 16:46 hr
Gaming - 05:51 hr
Standby - 117 hr
General battery life
Edge (2022)
n/a
iPhone 13 Pro
36:56 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 50 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 8192 x 6144 4032 x 3024
Zoom Digital Optical, 3x
Flash Dual LED Dual LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 120 FPS (1080p) 240 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens 120° 120°
Lenses 3 (50 MP + 13 MP + 2 MP) 4 (12 MP + 12 MP + 12 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.55", Omnivision OV50A (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.5
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.9 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.66", Sony IMX703 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.8
- Focal length: 77 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/1.5
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/5" (CMOS)
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Phase autofocus
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Yes
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Samples - Photo samples of Apple iPhone 13 Pro from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 32 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 6528 x 4896 4032 x 3024
Aperture f/2.5 f/2.2
Focal length 0.7 mm 23 mm
Sensor type CMOS Exmor-RS CMOS
Sensor size - 1/3.6"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 2160p (4K) at 60 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.2 5
Bluetooth features LE LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C -
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 1 1
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby -
eSIM support* Yes Yes
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 19 18
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced August 2022 September 2021
Release date August 2022 September 2021
SAR (head) - 0.99 W/kg
SAR (body) - 0.98 W/kg
Sensors - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Face recognition sensor
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Apple iPhone 13 Pro is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
1 (100%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: 1

