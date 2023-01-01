Motorola Edge (2022) vs Apple iPhone 14 Pro VS Motorola Edge (2022) Apple iPhone 14 Pro Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.6-inch Motorola Edge (2022) (with MediaTek Dimensity 1050) that was released on August 18, 2022, against the Apple iPhone 14 Pro, which is powered by Apple A16 Bionic and came out 1 month after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Motorola Edge (2022) Comes with 1800 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 3200 mAh

CPU with a higher amount of cores (+2) Weighs 36 grams less Reasons to consider the Apple iPhone 14 Pro The rear camera has a 3x optical zoom

The rear camera has a 3x optical zoom 79% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (934K versus 522K)

79% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (934K versus 522K) Newer Bluetooth version (v5.3)

Newer Bluetooth version (v5.3) Waterproof body (IP68 classification)

Waterproof body (IP68 classification) Apple releases software updates and supports their phones a few years longer than Motorola

Apple releases software updates and supports their phones a few years longer than Motorola Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5

Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5 Slow-motion recording at 240FPS

Slow-motion recording at 240FPS 15% higher pixel density (460 vs 399 PPI)

15% higher pixel density (460 vs 399 PPI) The front-facing camera can record video at 4K

Value for money

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type OLED OLED Size 6.6 inches 6.1 inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1179 x 2556 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 19.5:9 PPI 399 ppi 460 ppi Refresh rate 144 Hz 120 Hz Adaptive refresh rate No Yes Max rated brightness 500 nits 1000 nits Max rated brightness in HDR 1000 nits 1600 nits HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, Dolby Vision Screen protection Tempered glass Ceramic Shield Screen-to-body ratio 88.1% 87% Display features - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display Display tests RGB color space - 99.8% PWM - 240 Hz Response time - 1 ms Contrast - ∞ Infinity Peak brightness test (auto) Edge (2022) n/a iPhone 14 Pro 1776 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build Height 160.86 mm (6.33 inches) 147.5 mm (5.81 inches) Width 74.24 mm (2.92 inches) 71.5 mm (2.81 inches) Thickness 7.99 mm (0.31 inches) 7.85 mm (0.31 inches) Weight 170 g (6 oz) 206 g (7.27 oz) Waterproof IP52 IP68 Rear material Plastic Glass Frame material Plastic Metal Colors Gray Black, Silver, Gold, Purple Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display No Screen-to-body ratio Edge (2022) +1% 88.1% iPhone 14 Pro 87%

Memory RAM RAM size 8 GB 6 GB Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR5 Memory clock 2133 MHz - Channels 2 4 Storage Storage size 256 GB 128, 256, 512, 1024 GB Storage type - NVMe Memory card No No

Software Operating system Android 12 iOS 16 (Can be upgraded to iOS 16.4)

Battery Specifications Capacity 5000 mAh 3200 mAh Charge power 30 W 23 W Battery type - Li-Ion Replaceable No No Wireless charging Yes (15 W) Yes (7.5 W) Reverse charging Yes No Fast charging Yes (50% in 30 min) Yes (60% in 30 min) Full charging time 1:10 hr 1:41 hr Battery life tests Web browsing - 12:35 hr Watching video - 15:45 hr Gaming - 06:03 hr Standby - 120 hr General battery life Edge (2022) n/a iPhone 14 Pro 36:11 hr Phones With Long Battery Life

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 50 megapixels 48 megapixels Image resolution 8192 x 6144 8000 x 6000 Zoom Digital Optical, 3x Flash Dual LED Dual LED Stabilization Optical Optical 8K video recording No No 4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS Slow motion 120 FPS (1080p) 240 FPS (1080p) Angle of widest lens 120° 120° Lenses 3 (50 MP + 13 MP + 2 MP) 4 (48 MP + 12 MP + 12 MP) Wide (main) lens - 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.55", Omnivision OV50A (CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

- 48 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 24 mm

- Pixel size: 1.22 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.28", Sony IMX803 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)

- Optical stabilization

Telephoto lens - - 12 MP

- Aperture: f/2.8

- Focal length: 77 mm

- Sensor: 1/3.5" (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

Ultra-wide lens - 13 MP

- Aperture: f/1.5

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/5" (CMOS)

- 12 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 13 mm

- Pixel size: 1.4 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.55" (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)

Depth lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Yes Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode

- RAW support Samples - Photo samples of Apple iPhone 14 Pro from DxOMark Selfie camera Megapixels 32 megapixels 12 megapixels Image resolution 6528 x 4896 4032 x 3024 Aperture f/2.5 f/1.9 Focal length 0.7 mm 23 mm Sensor type CMOS Exmor-RS CMOS Sensor size - 1/3.6" Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 2160p (4K) at 60 FPS DxOMark camera tests Photo quality Edge (2022) n/a iPhone 14 Pro 143 Video quality Edge (2022) n/a iPhone 14 Pro 149 Generic camera score Edge (2022) n/a iPhone 14 Pro 146

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.2 5.3 Bluetooth features LE LE USB type USB Type-C - USB version 2 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS NFC * Yes Yes Infrared port No No Network Number of SIM * 1 1 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby - eSIM support * Yes Yes Hybrid slot No No LTE Cat * 19 20 5G support Yes Yes

Sound Speakers Stereo Stereo Headphone audio jack No No FM radio No No Dolby Atmos Yes Yes Speakers test Max loudness Edge (2022) n/a iPhone 14 Pro 89.5 dB

Other Category Flagship Flagship Announced August 2022 September 2022 Release date August 2022 September 2022 Sensors - Barometer

- Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Barometer

- Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Face recognition sensor

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion After analyzing all the data, we think that the Apple iPhone 14 Pro is definitely a better buy.