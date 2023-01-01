Home > Smartphone comparison > Edge (2022) vs iPhone 8 – which one to choose?

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.6-inch Motorola Edge (2022) (with MediaTek Dimensity 1050) that was released on August 18, 2022, against the Apple iPhone 8, which is powered by Apple A11 Bionic and came out 60 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Motorola Edge (2022)
  • Comes with 3179 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 1821 mAh
  • Has 4x more RAM: 8GB versus 2GB
  • Higher display refresh rate – 144 Hz
  • Thinner bezels – 22.7% more screen real estate
  • Has a 1.9 inches larger screen size
  • 47% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (522K versus 354K)
  • Modern USB Type-C port
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)
  • The phone is 5-years newer
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR4X 2133 MHz
  • More energy-efficient CPU – MediaTek Dimensity 1050
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
Reasons to consider the Apple iPhone 8
  • Waterproof body (IP67 classification)
  • Apple releases software updates and supports their phones a few years longer than Motorola
  • Slow-motion recording at 240FPS
  • 24% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 929 and 749 points
  • Better grip in hands – the body is 6.94 mm narrower
  • Weighs 22 grams less
Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Edge (2022)
vs
iPhone 8

Display

Type OLED IPS LCD
Size 6.6 inches 4.7 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 750 x 1334 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 16:9
PPI 399 ppi 326 ppi
Refresh rate 144 Hz 60 Hz
Adaptive refresh rate No No
Max rated brightness 500 nits 625 nits
Max rated brightness in HDR 1000 nits -
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ No
Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 88.1% 65.4%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display		 -
Display tests
RGB color space - 99.9%
PWM - Not detected
Response time - 22 ms
Contrast - 1373:1
Peak brightness test (auto)
Edge (2022)
n/a
iPhone 8
637 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build

Height 160.86 mm (6.33 inches) 138.4 mm (5.45 inches)
Width 74.24 mm (2.92 inches) 67.3 mm (2.65 inches)
Thickness 7.99 mm (0.31 inches) 7.3 mm (0.29 inches)
Weight 170 g (6 oz) 148 g (5.22 oz)
Waterproof IP52 IP67
Rear material Plastic Glass
Frame material Plastic Metal
Colors Gray Silver, Gold, Gray
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
Edge (2022) +35%
88.1%
iPhone 8
65.4%

Performance

Tests of Motorola Edge (2022) and Apple iPhone 8 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Dimensity 1050 Apple A11 Bionic
Max clock 2500 MHz 2100 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 6 (2 + 4)
Architecture - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.5 GHz: Cortex-A78		 - 4 cores at 1.42 GHz: Mistral
- 2 cores at 2.39 GHz: Monsoon
Lithography process 6 nanometers 10 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G610 MC3 Apple GPU
GPU clock 1000 MHz -
FLOPS - ~325 GFLOPS

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Edge (2022)
749
iPhone 8 +24%
929
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Edge (2022)
2127
iPhone 8 +4%
2213
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Edge (2022) +47%
522887
iPhone 8
354842
CPU 137500 121523
GPU 159729 110958
Memory 96303 44570
UX 129591 80000
Total score 522887 354842
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Edge (2022)
2506
iPhone 8 +26%
3162
Max surface temperature - 45.4 °C
Stability 97% 62%
Graphics test 15 FPS 18 FPS
Graphics score 2506 3162
PCMark 3.0
Edge (2022)
12525
iPhone 8
n/a
Web score 11399 -
Video editing 7138 -
Photo editing 25422 -
Data manipulation 9341 -
Writing score 16103 -
Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]
Submit your AnTuTu result

Memory

RAM
RAM size 8 GB 2 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4
Memory clock 2133 MHz -
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 256 GB 64, 256 GB
Storage type - NVMe
Memory card No No

Software

Operating system Android 12 iOS 11 (Can be upgraded to iOS 16.4)
OS size - 6 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 1821 mAh
Charge power 30 W 15 W
Battery type - Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging Yes (15 W) Yes, Qi (7.5 W)
Reverse charging Yes No
Fast charging Yes (50% in 30 min) Yes (50% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:10 hr 1:15 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing - 08:04 hr
Watching video - 08:37 hr
Gaming - 03:56 hr
Standby - 82 hr
General battery life
Edge (2022)
n/a
iPhone 8
22:48 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 50 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 8192 x 6144 4032 x 3024
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash Dual LED Quad LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 120 FPS (1080p) 240 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens 120° -
Lenses 3 (50 MP + 13 MP + 2 MP) 1 (12 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.55", Omnivision OV50A (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 28 mm
- Pixel size: 1.22 micron
- Sensor: 1/3", Apple iSight Camera (BSI CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/1.5
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/5" (CMOS)
-
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Samples - Photo samples of Apple iPhone 8 from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 32 megapixels 7 megapixels
Image resolution 6528 x 4896 3088 x 2320
Aperture f/2.5 f/2.2
Focal length 0.7 mm 32 mm
Pixel size - 1 microns
Sensor type CMOS BSI CMOS
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5.2 5
Bluetooth features LE LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C No
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 1 1
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* Yes No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 19 16
5G support Yes No

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max loudness
Edge (2022)
n/a
iPhone 8
80.1 dB

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced August 2022 September 2017
Release date August 2022 September 2017
SAR (head) - 1.35 W/kg
SAR (body) - 1.36 W/kg
Sensors - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Motorola Edge (2022) is definitely a better buy.

