Motorola Edge (2022) vs Apple iPhone 8 Plus
Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.6-inch Motorola Edge (2022) (with MediaTek Dimensity 1050) that was released on August 18, 2022, against the Apple iPhone 8 Plus, which is powered by Apple A11 Bionic and came out 60 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Motorola Edge (2022)
- Higher display refresh rate – 144 Hz
- Comes with 2309 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 2691 mAh
- Has 2.7x more RAM: 8GB versus 3GB
- Thinner bezels – 20.7% more screen real estate
- Has a 1.1 inches larger screen size
- Modern USB Type-C port
- Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)
- The phone is 5-years newer
- 32% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (522K versus 397K)
- Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR4X 2133 MHz
- More energy-efficient CPU – MediaTek Dimensity 1050
- Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
Reasons to consider the Apple iPhone 8 Plus
- The rear camera has a 2x optical zoom
- Waterproof body (IP67 classification)
- Apple releases software updates and supports their phones a few years longer than Motorola
- Slow-motion recording at 240FPS
- 26% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 940 and 749 points
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
46
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
65
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
77
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|OLED
|IPS LCD
|Size
|6.6 inches
|5.5 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2400 pixels
|1080 x 1920 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|20:9
|16:9
|PPI
|399 ppi
|401 ppi
|Refresh rate
|144 Hz
|60 Hz
|Adaptive refresh rate
|No
|No
|Max rated brightness
|500 nits
|625 nits
|Max rated brightness in HDR
|1000 nits
|-
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10+
|No
|Screen protection
|Tempered glass
|Tempered glass
|Screen-to-body ratio
|88.1%
|67.4%
|Display features
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
|-
|RGB color space
|-
|99.9%
|PWM
|-
|Not detected
|Response time
|-
|32 ms
|Contrast
|-
|1471:1
Design and build
|Height
|160.86 mm (6.33 inches)
|158.4 mm (6.24 inches)
|Width
|74.24 mm (2.92 inches)
|78.1 mm (3.07 inches)
|Thickness
|7.99 mm (0.31 inches)
|7.5 mm (0.3 inches)
|Weight
|170 g (6 oz)
|202 g (7.13 oz)
|Waterproof
|IP52
|IP67
|Rear material
|Plastic
|Glass
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Metal
|Colors
|Gray
|Silver, Gold, Gray
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in-display
|Yes, in home button
Performance
|Chipset
|MediaTek Dimensity 1050
|Apple A11 Bionic
|Max clock
|2500 MHz
|2390 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (2 + 6)
|6 (2 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.5 GHz: Cortex-A78
|- 4 cores at 1.42 GHz: Mistral
- 2 cores at 2.39 GHz: Monsoon
|Lithography process
|6 nanometers
|10 nanometers
|Graphics
|Mali-G610 MC3
|Apple GPU
|GPU clock
|1000 MHz
|-
|FLOPS
|-
|~325 GFLOPS
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
749
iPhone 8 Plus +26%
940
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
2127
iPhone 8 Plus +17%
2489
|CPU
|137500
|124988
|GPU
|159729
|147976
|Memory
|96303
|61076
|UX
|129591
|66430
|Total score
|522887
|397243
|Max surface temperature
|-
|42.6 °C
|Stability
|97%
|71%
|Graphics test
|15 FPS
|20 FPS
|Graphics score
|2506
|3419
|Web score
|11399
|-
|Video editing
|7138
|-
|Photo editing
|25422
|-
|Data manipulation
|9341
|-
|Writing score
|16103
|-
Memory
|RAM size
|8 GB
|3 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4
|Memory clock
|2133 MHz
|-
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|256 GB
|64, 256 GB
|Storage type
|-
|NVMe
|Memory card
|No
|No
Software
|Operating system
|Android 12
|iOS 11 (Can be upgraded to iOS 16.4)
|OS size
|-
|6 GB
Battery
|Capacity
|5000 mAh
|2691 mAh
|Charge power
|30 W
|15 W
|Battery type
|-
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|Yes (15 W)
|Yes, Qi (7.5 W)
|Reverse charging
|Yes
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes (50% in 30 min)
|Yes (50% in 30 min)
|Full charging time
|1:10 hr
|1:25 hr
|Web browsing
|-
|08:56 hr
|Watching video
|-
|11:09 hr
|Gaming
|-
|04:25 hr
|Standby
|-
|102 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|50 megapixels
|12 megapixels
|Image resolution
|8192 x 6144
|4032 x 3024
|Zoom
|Digital
|Optical, 2x
|Flash
|Dual LED
|Quad LED
|Stabilization
|Optical
|Optical
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|120 FPS (1080p)
|240 FPS (1080p)
|Angle of widest lens
|120°
|-
|Lenses
|3 (50 MP + 13 MP + 2 MP)
|2 (12 MP + 12 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.55", Omnivision OV50A (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 28 mm
- Pixel size: 1.22 micron
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|Telephoto lens
|-
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.8
- Focal length: 57 mm
- Phase autofocus
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/1.5
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/5" (CMOS)
|-
|Depth lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|-
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
|Samples
|-
|Photo samples of Apple iPhone 8 Plus from DxOMark
|Megapixels
|32 megapixels
|7 megapixels
|Image resolution
|6528 x 4896
|3088 x 2320
|Aperture
|f/2.5
|f/2.2
|Focal length
|0.7 mm
|32 mm
|Pixel size
|-
|1 microns
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|BSI CMOS
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
|Bluetooth version
|5.2
|5
|Bluetooth features
|LE
|LE, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|No
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|NFC*
|Yes
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|1
|1
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|Yes
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|No
|LTE Cat*
|19
|16
|5G support
|Yes
|No
Sound
|Speakers
|Stereo
|Stereo
|Headphone audio jack
|No
|No
|FM radio
|No
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|Yes
Other
|Category
|Flagship
|Flagship
|Announced
|August 2022
|September 2017
|Release date
|August 2022
|September 2017
|SAR (head)
|-
|0.94 W/kg
|SAR (body)
|-
|0.99 W/kg
|Sensors
| - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
Conclusion
After analyzing all the data, we think that the Motorola Edge (2022) is definitely a better buy.
