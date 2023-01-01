Motorola Edge (2022) vs Apple iPhone 8 Plus VS Motorola Edge (2022) Apple iPhone 8 Plus Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.6-inch Motorola Edge (2022) (with MediaTek Dimensity 1050) that was released on August 18, 2022, against the Apple iPhone 8 Plus, which is powered by Apple A11 Bionic and came out 60 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Motorola Edge (2022) Higher display refresh rate – 144 Hz

Higher display refresh rate – 144 Hz Comes with 2309 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 2691 mAh

Comes with 2309 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 2691 mAh Has 2.7x more RAM: 8GB versus 3GB

Has 2.7x more RAM: 8GB versus 3GB Thinner bezels – 20.7% more screen real estate

Thinner bezels – 20.7% more screen real estate Has a 1.1 inches larger screen size

Has a 1.1 inches larger screen size Modern USB Type-C port

Modern USB Type-C port Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)

Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2) The phone is 5-years newer

The phone is 5-years newer 32% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (522K versus 397K)

32% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (522K versus 397K) Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR4X 2133 MHz

Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR4X 2133 MHz More energy-efficient CPU – MediaTek Dimensity 1050

More energy-efficient CPU – MediaTek Dimensity 1050 Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens Reasons to consider the Apple iPhone 8 Plus The rear camera has a 2x optical zoom

The rear camera has a 2x optical zoom Waterproof body (IP67 classification)

Waterproof body (IP67 classification) Apple releases software updates and supports their phones a few years longer than Motorola

Apple releases software updates and supports their phones a few years longer than Motorola Slow-motion recording at 240FPS

Slow-motion recording at 240FPS 26% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 940 and 749 points

We may receive a commission from Amazon for purchases made using the links below, but this has no bearing on our assessment methodology.

Value for money You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money. Motorola Edge (2022) Price Apple iPhone 8 Plus Calculate

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type OLED IPS LCD Size 6.6 inches 5.5 inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 1920 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 16:9 PPI 399 ppi 401 ppi Refresh rate 144 Hz 60 Hz Adaptive refresh rate No No Max rated brightness 500 nits 625 nits Max rated brightness in HDR 1000 nits - HDR support Yes, HDR10+ No Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass Screen-to-body ratio 88.1% 67.4% Display features - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display - Display tests RGB color space - 99.9% PWM - Not detected Response time - 32 ms Contrast - 1471:1 Peak brightness test (auto) Edge (2022) n/a iPhone 8 Plus 615 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build Height 160.86 mm (6.33 inches) 158.4 mm (6.24 inches) Width 74.24 mm (2.92 inches) 78.1 mm (3.07 inches) Thickness 7.99 mm (0.31 inches) 7.5 mm (0.3 inches) Weight 170 g (6 oz) 202 g (7.13 oz) Waterproof IP52 IP67 Rear material Plastic Glass Frame material Plastic Metal Colors Gray Silver, Gold, Gray Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in home button Screen-to-body ratio Edge (2022) +31% 88.1% iPhone 8 Plus 67.4%

Memory RAM RAM size 8 GB 3 GB Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4 Memory clock 2133 MHz - Channels 2 2 Storage Storage size 256 GB 64, 256 GB Storage type - NVMe Memory card No No

Software Operating system Android 12 iOS 11 (Can be upgraded to iOS 16.4) OS size - 6 GB

Battery Specifications Capacity 5000 mAh 2691 mAh Charge power 30 W 15 W Battery type - Li-Ion Replaceable No No Wireless charging Yes (15 W) Yes, Qi (7.5 W) Reverse charging Yes No Fast charging Yes (50% in 30 min) Yes (50% in 30 min) Full charging time 1:10 hr 1:25 hr Battery life tests Web browsing - 08:56 hr Watching video - 11:09 hr Gaming - 04:25 hr Standby - 102 hr General battery life Edge (2022) n/a iPhone 8 Plus 27:25 hr

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 50 megapixels 12 megapixels Image resolution 8192 x 6144 4032 x 3024 Zoom Digital Optical, 2x Flash Dual LED Quad LED Stabilization Optical Optical 8K video recording No No 4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS Slow motion 120 FPS (1080p) 240 FPS (1080p) Angle of widest lens 120° - Lenses 3 (50 MP + 13 MP + 2 MP) 2 (12 MP + 12 MP) Wide (main) lens - 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.55", Omnivision OV50A (CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

- 12 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 28 mm

- Pixel size: 1.22 micron

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

Telephoto lens - - 12 MP

- Aperture: f/2.8

- Focal length: 57 mm

- Phase autofocus

Ultra-wide lens - 13 MP

- Aperture: f/1.5

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/5" (CMOS)

- Depth lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode

- RAW support Samples - Photo samples of Apple iPhone 8 Plus from DxOMark Selfie camera Megapixels 32 megapixels 7 megapixels Image resolution 6528 x 4896 3088 x 2320 Aperture f/2.5 f/2.2 Focal length 0.7 mm 32 mm Pixel size - 1 microns Sensor type CMOS BSI CMOS Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS DxOMark camera tests Photo quality Edge (2022) n/a iPhone 8 Plus 94 Video quality Edge (2022) n/a iPhone 8 Plus 89 Generic camera score Edge (2022) n/a iPhone 8 Plus 96

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot Bluetooth version 5.2 5 Bluetooth features LE LE, A2DP USB type USB Type-C No USB version 2 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo NFC * Yes Yes Infrared port No No Network Number of SIM * 1 1 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * Yes No Hybrid slot No No LTE Cat * 19 16 5G support Yes No

Sound Speakers Stereo Stereo Headphone audio jack No No FM radio No No Dolby Atmos Yes Yes Speakers test Max loudness Edge (2022) n/a iPhone 8 Plus 80.1 dB

Other Category Flagship Flagship Announced August 2022 September 2017 Release date August 2022 September 2017 SAR (head) - 0.94 W/kg SAR (body) - 0.99 W/kg Sensors - Barometer

- Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Barometer

- Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion After analyzing all the data, we think that the Motorola Edge (2022) is definitely a better buy.