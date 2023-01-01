Home > Smartphone comparison > Edge (2022) vs iPhone SE (2020) – which one to choose?

Motorola Edge (2022) vs Apple iPhone SE (2020)

67 out of 100
Motorola Edge (2022)
59 out of 100
Apple iPhone SE (2020)
Motorola Edge (2022)
Apple iPhone SE (2020)

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.6-inch Motorola Edge (2022) (with MediaTek Dimensity 1050) that was released on August 18, 2022, against the Apple iPhone SE (2020), which is powered by Apple A13 Bionic and came out 28 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Motorola Edge (2022)
  • Comes with 3179 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 1821 mAh
  • Higher display refresh rate – 144 Hz
  • Thinner bezels – 22.7% more screen real estate
  • Has a 1.9 inches larger screen size
  • Has 2.7x more RAM: 8GB versus 3GB
  • Modern USB Type-C port
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)
  • The phone is 2-years and 4-months newer
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
  • 22% higher pixel density (399 vs 326 PPI)
  • OLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
  • Supports higher wattage charging (30W versus 18W)
Reasons to consider the Apple iPhone SE (2020)
  • Waterproof body (IP67 classification)
  • Apple releases software updates and supports their phones a few years longer than Motorola
  • 10% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (567K versus 518K)
  • Slow-motion recording at 240FPS
  • 77% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 1329 and 750 points
  • Better grip in hands – the body is 6.94 mm narrower
  • Weighs 22 grams less

Review

Evaluation of Motorola Edge (2022) and Apple iPhone SE (2020) crucial features
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Performance
CPU and memory performance (apps, system)
Gaming
Capabilities for playing modern games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
Scores with a red asterisk (*) are approximate and may change in the future as we gather more data.
NanoReview Score
Final comparison evaluation
Choose the importance of each parameter to more accurately identify the smartphone that best meets your particular needs.
Adjust priorities
Feature
Priority (Weight)
Display:
Camera:
Performance:
Gaming:
Battery Life:
Connectivity:
The higher the priority, the more it will affect the final NanoReview score.

Value for money

You can enter your local prices of these phones (in USD or other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Edge (2022)
iPhone SE (2020)

Display

Type OLED IPS LCD
Size 6.6 inches 4.7 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 750 x 1334 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 16:9
PPI 399 ppi 326 ppi
Refresh rate 144 Hz 60 Hz
Adaptive refresh rate No No
Max rated brightness 500 nits 625 nits
Max rated brightness in HDR 1000 nits -
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, Dolby Vision
Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 88.1% 65.4%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display		 - DCI-P3
Display tests
RGB color space - 99.9%
PWM - Not detected
Response time - 29 ms
Contrast - 2457:1
Peak brightness test (auto)
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build

Height 160.86 mm (6.33 inches) 138.4 mm (5.45 inches)
Width 74.24 mm (2.92 inches) 67.3 mm (2.65 inches)
Thickness 7.99 mm (0.31 inches) 7.3 mm (0.29 inches)
Weight 170 g (6 oz) 148 g (5.22 oz)
Waterproof IP52 IP67
Rear material Plastic Glass
Frame material Plastic Metal
Colors Gray White, Black, Red
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-button
Screen-to-body ratio
Edge (2022) +35%
88.1%
iPhone SE (2020)
65.4%

Performance

Tests of Motorola Edge (2022) and Apple iPhone SE (2020) in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Dimensity 1050 Apple A13 Bionic
Max clock 2500 MHz 2650 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 6 (2 + 4)
Architecture - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.5 GHz: Cortex-A78		 - 4 cores at 1.6 GHz: Thunder
- 2 cores at 2.65 GHz: Lightning
Lithography process 6 nanometers 7 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G610 MC3 Apple A13 Bionic GPU
GPU clock 1000 MHz -
FLOPS - ~736 GFLOPS

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Edge (2022)
2141
iPhone SE (2020) +60%
3426
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Edge (2022)
518592
iPhone SE (2020) +10%
567994
CPU 137500 147061
GPU 159729 226070
Memory 96303 86663
UX 129591 112107
Total score 518592 567994
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Edge (2022)
2504
iPhone SE (2020) +175%
6885
Max surface temperature - 44.3 °C
Stability 98% 68%
Graphics test 14 FPS 41 FPS
Graphics score 2504 6885
PCMark 3.0
Web score 11705 -
Video editing 7116 -
Photo editing 25845 -
Data manipulation 9534 -
Writing score 16743 -
Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]
Submit your AnTuTu result

Memory

RAM
RAM size 8 GB 3 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz -
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 256 GB 64, 128, 256 GB
Storage type - NVMe
Memory card No No

Software

Operating system Android 12 iOS 13 (Can be upgraded to iOS 16.5)
OS size - 8.4 GB

Battery

Capacity 5000 mAh 1821 mAh
Max charge power 30 W 18 W
Battery type - Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging Yes (15 W) Yes, Qi (7.5 W)
Reverse charging Yes No
Fast charging Yes (50% in 30 min) Yes (55% in 60 min)
Full charging time 1:10 hr 2:32 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing - 09:36 hr
Watching video - 07:32 hr
Gaming - 03:08 hr
Standby - 86 hr
General battery life

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 50 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 8192 x 6144 4032 x 3024
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash Dual LED Quad LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 120 FPS (1080p) 240 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens 120° -
Lenses 3 (50 MP + 13 MP + 2 MP) 1 (12 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.55", Omnivision OV50A (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 28 mm
- Pixel size: 1.22 micron
- Sensor: 1/3", Apple iSight Camera (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/1.5
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/5" (CMOS)
-
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
Samples - Photo samples of Apple iPhone SE (2020) from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 32 megapixels 7 megapixels
Image resolution 6528 x 4896 3088 x 2320
Aperture f/2.5 f/2.2
Focal length 0.7 mm 32 mm
Pixel size - 1 microns
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.2 5
Bluetooth features LE LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C No
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 1 1
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* Yes Yes
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 19 16
5G support Yes No

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max loudness

Other

Category Flagship Mid-range
Announced August 2022 April 2020
Release date August 2022 April 2020
SAR (head) - 0.98 W/kg
SAR (body) - 0.99 W/kg
Sensors - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
Bundled charger Yes, 30 W Yes, 5 W
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Motorola Edge (2022) is definitely a better buy.

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
