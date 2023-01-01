Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.6-inch Motorola Edge (2022) (with MediaTek Dimensity 1050) that was released on August 18, 2022, against the Apple iPhone SE (2020), which is powered by Apple A13 Bionic and came out 28 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

Reasons to consider the Apple iPhone SE (2020)

Reasons to consider the Motorola Edge (2022)

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone

Review Evaluation of Motorola Edge (2022) and Apple iPhone SE (2020) crucial features

Scores with a red asterisk ( * ) are approximate and may change in the future as we gather more data.

Choose the importance of each parameter to more accurately identify the smartphone that best meets your particular needs.

Adjust priorities