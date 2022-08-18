Motorola Edge (2022) vs Apple iPhone SE (2022)
Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.6-inch Motorola Edge (2022) (with MediaTek Dimensity 1050) that was released on August 18, 2022, against the Apple iPhone SE (2022), which is powered by Apple A15 Bionic and came out 5 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Motorola Edge (2022)
- Comes with 2982 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 2018 mAh
- Higher display refresh rate – 144 Hz
- Thinner bezels – 22.7% more screen real estate
- Has a 1.9 inches larger screen size
- Has 2x more RAM: 8GB versus 4GB
- Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)
- Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
- 22% higher pixel density (399 vs 326 PPI)
- OLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
Reasons to consider the Apple iPhone SE (2022)
- Apple releases software updates and supports their phones a few years longer than Motorola
- Slow-motion recording at 240FPS
- 2.3x faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 1718 and 745 points
- Weighs 26 grams less
- Better grip in hands – the body is 6.9 mm narrower
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
90
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
56
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
93
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
66
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
87
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
75
Value for money
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|OLED
|IPS LCD
|Size
|6.6 inches
|4.7 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2400 pixels
|750 x 1334 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|20:9
|16:9
|PPI
|399 ppi
|326 ppi
|Refresh rate
|144 Hz
|60 Hz
|Max rated brightness
|-
|625 nits
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10+
|Yes, Dolby Vision
|Screen protection
|Tempered glass
|Tempered glass
|Screen-to-body ratio
|88.1%
|65.4%
|Display features
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
|- DCI-P3
|RGB color space
|-
|99.9%
|Response time
|-
|38 ms
|Contrast
|-
|1655:1
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]
Design and build
|Height
|160.9 mm (6.33 inches)
|138.4 mm (5.45 inches)
|Width
|74.2 mm (2.92 inches)
|67.3 mm (2.65 inches)
|Thickness
|8 mm (0.31 inches)
|7.3 mm (0.29 inches)
|Weight
|170 gramm (6 oz)
|144 gramm (5.08 oz)
|Waterproof
|-
|IP67
|Rear material
|Plastic
|Glass
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Metal
|Colors
|Gray
|White, Black, Red
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in-display
|Yes, in home button
Performance
|Chipset
|MediaTek Dimensity 1050
|Apple A15 Bionic
|Max. clock
|2500 MHz
|3223 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (2 + 6)
|6 (2 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.5 GHz: Cortex-A78
|- 4 cores at 2.02 GHz: Blizzard
- 2 cores at 3.24 GHz: Avalanche
|Lithography process
|6 nanometers
|5 nanometers
|Graphics
|Mali-G610 MC3
|Apple GPU
|GPU clock
|-
|1200 MHz
|RAM size
|8 GB
|4 GB
|Memory type
|-
|LPDDR4X
|Channels
|-
|2
|Storage size
|256 GB
|64, 128, 256 GB
|Storage type
|-
|NVMe
|Memory card
|No
|No
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
745
iPhone SE (2022) +131%
1718
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
2131
iPhone SE (2022) +115%
4587
|CPU
|-
|189244
|GPU
|-
|269834
|Memory
|-
|129820
|UX
|-
|127582
|Total score
|-
|711422
|Stability
|-
|72%
|Graphics test
|-
|49 FPS
|Graphics score
|-
|8266
Sources: 3DMark [3]
Software
|Operating system
|Android 12
|iOS 15.3 (Can be upgraded to iOS 16)
|OS size
|-
|12 GB
Battery
|Capacity
|5000 mAh
|2018 mAh
|Charge power
|30 W
|20 W
|Battery type
|-
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|Yes (15 W)
|Yes
|Reverse charging
|Yes
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes (61% in 30 min)
|Full charging time
|-
|1:18 hr
|Web browsing
|-
|09:55 hr
|Watching video
|-
|08:38 hr
|Gaming
|-
|03:26 hr
|Standby
|-
|93 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|50 megapixels
|12 megapixels
|Image resolution
|-
|4032 x 3024
|Zoom
|Digital
|Digital
|Flash
|Dual LED
|Quad LED
|Stabilization
|Optical
|Optical
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|120 FPS (1080p)
|240 FPS (1080p)
|Angle of widest lens
|120°
|-
|Lenses
|3 (50 MP + 13 MP + 2 MP)
|1 (12 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.55"
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 1.22 micron
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/1.5
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
|-
|Depth lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|-
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Samples
|-
|Photo samples of Apple iPhone SE (2022) from DxOMark
|Megapixels
|32 megapixels
|7 megapixels
|Image resolution
|-
|3088 x 2320
|Aperture
|f/2.5
|f/2.2
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
DxOMark camera tests
Photo quality
128
Video quality
109
Generic camera score
118
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5.2
|5
|Bluetooth features
|LE
|LE
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|-
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
|NFC*
|Yes
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|-
|1
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|eSIM support*
|Yes
|Yes
|Hybrid slot
|No
|No
|LTE Cat*
|19
|-
|5G support
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|Stereo
|Stereo
|Headphone audio jack
|No
|No
|FM radio
|No
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|-
|Yes
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Flagship
|Mid-range
|Announced
|August 2022
|March 2022
|Release date
|August 2022
|March 2022
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
If the display, battery life, and connectivity are more important to you, then choose the Motorola Edge (2022). But if the performance, software, design, and sound are more of a priority – go for the Apple iPhone SE (2022).
