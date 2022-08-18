Home > Smartphone comparison > Edge (2022) vs iPhone SE (2022) – which one to choose?

Motorola Edge (2022) vs Apple iPhone SE (2022)

Моторола Эдж (2022)
VS
Эпл Айфон SE (2022)
Motorola Edge (2022)
Apple iPhone SE (2022)

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.6-inch Motorola Edge (2022) (with MediaTek Dimensity 1050) that was released on August 18, 2022, against the Apple iPhone SE (2022), which is powered by Apple A15 Bionic and came out 5 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Motorola Edge (2022)
  • Comes with 2982 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 2018 mAh
  • Higher display refresh rate – 144 Hz
  • Thinner bezels – 22.7% more screen real estate
  • Has a 1.9 inches larger screen size
  • Has 2x more RAM: 8GB versus 4GB
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
  • 22% higher pixel density (399 vs 326 PPI)
  • OLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
Reasons to consider the Apple iPhone SE (2022)
  • Apple releases software updates and supports their phones a few years longer than Motorola
  • Slow-motion recording at 240FPS
  • 2.3x faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 1718 and 745 points
  • Weighs 26 grams less
  • Better grip in hands – the body is 6.9 mm narrower

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Edge (2022)
vs
iPhone SE (2022)

Display

Type OLED IPS LCD
Size 6.6 inches 4.7 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 750 x 1334 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 16:9
PPI 399 ppi 326 ppi
Refresh rate 144 Hz 60 Hz
Max rated brightness - 625 nits
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, Dolby Vision
Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 88.1% 65.4%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display		 - DCI-P3
Display tests
RGB color space - 99.9%
Response time - 38 ms
Contrast - 1655:1
Peak brightness test (auto)
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build

Height 160.9 mm (6.33 inches) 138.4 mm (5.45 inches)
Width 74.2 mm (2.92 inches) 67.3 mm (2.65 inches)
Thickness 8 mm (0.31 inches) 7.3 mm (0.29 inches)
Weight 170 gramm (6 oz) 144 gramm (5.08 oz)
Waterproof - IP67
Rear material Plastic Glass
Frame material Plastic Metal
Colors Gray White, Black, Red
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
Edge (2022) +35%
88.1%
iPhone SE (2022)
65.4%

Performance

Tests of Motorola Edge (2022) and Apple iPhone SE (2022) in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Dimensity 1050 Apple A15 Bionic
Max. clock 2500 MHz 3223 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 6 (2 + 4)
Architecture - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.5 GHz: Cortex-A78		 - 4 cores at 2.02 GHz: Blizzard
- 2 cores at 3.24 GHz: Avalanche
Lithography process 6 nanometers 5 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G610 MC3 Apple GPU
GPU clock - 1200 MHz
Memory
RAM size 8 GB 4 GB
Memory type - LPDDR4X
Channels - 2
Storage
Storage size 256 GB 64, 128, 256 GB
Storage type - NVMe
Memory card No No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Edge (2022)
745
iPhone SE (2022) +131%
1718
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Edge (2022)
2131
iPhone SE (2022) +115%
4587
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
CPU - 189244
GPU - 269834
Memory - 129820
UX - 127582
Total score - 711422
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Stability - 72%
Graphics test - 49 FPS
Graphics score - 8266
Sources: 3DMark [3]
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 12 iOS 15.3 (Can be upgraded to iOS 16)
OS size - 12 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 2018 mAh
Charge power 30 W 20 W
Battery type - Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging Yes (15 W) Yes
Reverse charging Yes No
Fast charging Yes Yes (61% in 30 min)
Full charging time - 1:18 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing - 09:55 hr
Watching video - 08:38 hr
Gaming - 03:26 hr
Standby - 93 hr
General battery life

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 50 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution - 4032 x 3024
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash Dual LED Quad LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 120 FPS (1080p) 240 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens 120° -
Lenses 3 (50 MP + 13 MP + 2 MP) 1 (12 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.55"
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 1.22 micron
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/1.5
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
-
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Samples - Photo samples of Apple iPhone SE (2022) from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 32 megapixels 7 megapixels
Image resolution - 3088 x 2320
Aperture f/2.5 f/2.2
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.2 5
Bluetooth features LE LE
USB type USB Type-C -
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* - 1
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
eSIM support* Yes Yes
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 19 -
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos - Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness

Other

Category Flagship Mid-range
Announced August 2022 March 2022
Release date August 2022 March 2022
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the display, battery life, and connectivity are more important to you, then choose the Motorola Edge (2022). But if the performance, software, design, and sound are more of a priority – go for the Apple iPhone SE (2022).

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related comparisons

1. Edge (2022) vs Galaxy S22 Ultra
2. Edge (2022) vs 10 Pro
3. Edge (2022) vs Edge (2021)
4. iPhone SE (2022) vs iPhone 13
5. iPhone SE (2022) vs iPhone XS
6. iPhone SE (2022) vs iPhone 12
7. iPhone SE (2022) vs Pixel 6
8. iPhone SE (2022) vs iPhone SE (2020)

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
Promotion
РусскийEnglish