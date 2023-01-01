Motorola Edge (2022) vs Apple iPhone XS Max VS Motorola Edge (2022) Apple iPhone XS Max Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.6-inch Motorola Edge (2022) (with MediaTek Dimensity 1050) that was released on August 18, 2022, against the Apple iPhone XS Max, which is powered by Apple A12 Bionic and came out 48 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

Higher display refresh rate – 144 Hz

Comes with 1826 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 3174 mAh

Has 2x more RAM: 8GB versus 4GB

Modern USB Type-C port

Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)

The phone is 4-years newer

Fingerprint scanner

Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
Reasons to consider the Apple iPhone XS Max
The rear camera has a 2x optical zoom

Waterproof body (IP68 classification)

Apple releases software updates and supports their phones a few years longer than Motorola

Slow-motion recording at 240FPS

14% higher pixel density (456 vs 399 PPI)

14% higher pixel density (456 vs 399 PPI) 48% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 1108 and 749 points

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display
Type OLED OLED
Size 6.6 inches 6.5 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1242 x 2688 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 19.4:9
PPI 399 ppi 456 ppi
Refresh rate 144 Hz 60 Hz
Adaptive refresh rate No No
Max rated brightness 500 nits 625 nits
Max rated brightness in HDR 1000 nits -
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, Dolby Vision
Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 88.1% 85.41%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display

- Always-On Display - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display Display tests RGB color space - 98.8% PWM - 240 Hz Response time - 11.2 ms Contrast - ∞ Infinity Peak brightness test (auto) Edge (2022) n/a iPhone XS Max 657 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build Height 160.86 mm (6.33 inches) 157.5 mm (6.2 inches) Width 74.24 mm (2.92 inches) 77.4 mm (3.05 inches) Thickness 7.99 mm (0.31 inches) 7.7 mm (0.3 inches) Weight 170 g (6 oz) 208 g (7.34 oz) Waterproof IP52 IP68 Rear material Plastic Glass Frame material Plastic Metal Colors Gray Silver, Gold, Gray Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display No Screen-to-body ratio Edge (2022) +3% 88.1% iPhone XS Max 85.41%

Memory RAM RAM size 8 GB 4 GB Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X Memory clock 2133 MHz - Channels 2 2 Storage Storage size 256 GB 64, 256, 512 GB Storage type - NVMe Memory card No No

Software Operating system Android 12 iOS 12 (Can be upgraded to iOS 16.4) OS size - 16 GB

Battery Specifications Capacity 5000 mAh 3174 mAh Charge power 30 W 18 W Battery type - Li-Ion Replaceable No No Wireless charging Yes (15 W) Yes, Qi (10 W) Reverse charging Yes No Fast charging Yes (50% in 30 min) Yes (50% in 30 min) Full charging time 1:10 hr 03:29 hr Battery life tests Web browsing - 09:13 hr Watching video - 10:50 hr Gaming - 04:41 hr Standby - 80 hr General battery life Edge (2022) n/a iPhone XS Max 25:24 hr

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 50 megapixels 12 megapixels Image resolution 8192 x 6144 4032 x 3024 Zoom Digital Optical, 2x Flash Dual LED Quad LED Stabilization Optical Optical 8K video recording No No 4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS Slow motion 120 FPS (1080p) 240 FPS (1080p) Angle of widest lens 120° - Lenses 3 (50 MP + 13 MP + 2 MP) 2 (12 MP + 12 MP) Wide (main) lens - 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.55", Omnivision OV50A (CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

- 12 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 28 mm

- Pixel size: 1.4 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.5", Apple iSight X (CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

Telephoto lens - - 12 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Focal length: 52 mm

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Sensor: 1/3.4" (CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

Ultra-wide lens - 13 MP

- Aperture: f/1.5

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/5" (CMOS)

- Depth lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode

- RAW support Samples - Photo samples of Apple iPhone XS Max from DxOMark Selfie camera Megapixels 32 megapixels 7 megapixels Image resolution 6528 x 4896 3088 x 2316 Aperture f/2.5 f/2.2 Focal length 0.7 mm 32 mm Sensor type CMOS BSI CMOS Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 60 FPS DxOMark camera tests Photo quality Edge (2022) n/a iPhone XS Max 110 Video quality Edge (2022) n/a iPhone XS Max 96 Generic camera score Edge (2022) n/a iPhone XS Max 105

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

Bluetooth version 5.2 5
Bluetooth features LE SPP, PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, LE, HSP, HFP, HDP, GAP, GAVDP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C No
USB version 2 2
USB features
- Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Galileo NFC * Yes Yes Infrared port No No Network Number of SIM * 1 1 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby - eSIM support * Yes Yes Hybrid slot No No LTE Cat * 19 16 5G support Yes No

Sound Speakers Stereo Stereo Headphone audio jack No No FM radio No No Dolby Atmos Yes Yes Speakers test Max loudness Edge (2022) n/a iPhone XS Max 77.2 dB

Other Category Flagship Flagship Announced August 2022 September 2018 Release date August 2022 September 2018 SAR (head) - 0.99 W/kg SAR (body) - 0.99 W/kg Sensors - Barometer

- Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Barometer

- Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Face recognition sensor

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion After analyzing all the data, we think that the Motorola Edge (2022) is definitely a better buy.