Motorola Edge (2022) vs Google Pixel 4a
Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.6-inch Motorola Edge (2022) (with MediaTek Dimensity 1050) that was released on August 18, 2022, against the Google Pixel 4a, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G and came out 25 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Motorola Edge (2022)
- Water-resistant body (IP52 classification)
- Higher display refresh rate – 144 Hz
- Comes with 1860 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 3140 mAh
- Has a 0.79 inch larger screen size
- 65% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (522K versus 317K)
- Supports wireless charging up to 15W
- Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)
- The phone is 2-years and 1-month newer
- Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
- Has 33% more RAM: 8GB versus 6GB
Reasons to consider the Google Pixel 4a
- More recent OS version: Android 13 versus 12
- Has 2 SIM card slots
- 11% higher pixel density (443 vs 399 PPI)
- Weighs 27 grams less
- Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
69
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
46
35
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
59
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
65
55
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
77
80
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
70
57
Value for money
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|OLED
|OLED
|Size
|6.6 inches
|5.81 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2400 pixels
|1080 x 2340 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|20:9
|19.5:9
|PPI
|399 ppi
|443 ppi
|Refresh rate
|144 Hz
|60 Hz
|Adaptive refresh rate
|No
|No
|Max rated brightness
|500 nits
|700 nits
|Max rated brightness in HDR
|1000 nits
|-
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10+
|Yes, HDR10
|Screen protection
|Tempered glass
|Corning Gorilla Glass 3
|Screen-to-body ratio
|88.1%
|83.3%
|Display features
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
|- Always-On Display
|RGB color space
|-
|95.3%
|PWM
|-
|255 Hz
|Response time
|-
|6.2 ms
|Contrast
|-
|∞ Infinity
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]
Design and build
|Height
|160.86 mm (6.33 inches)
|144 mm (5.67 inches)
|Width
|74.24 mm (2.92 inches)
|69.4 mm (2.73 inches)
|Thickness
|7.99 mm (0.31 inches)
|8.2 mm (0.32 inches)
|Weight
|170 g (6 oz)
|143 g (5.04 oz)
|Waterproof
|IP52
|No
|Rear material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Colors
|Gray
|Black
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in-display
|Yes, rear
Performance
|Chipset
|MediaTek Dimensity 1050
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G
|Max clock
|2500 MHz
|2200 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (2 + 6)
|8 (2 + 6)
|Architecture
|- 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.5 GHz: Cortex-A78
|- 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 470 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 470 Gold (Cortex-A76)
|Lithography process
|6 nanometers
|8 nanometers
|Graphics
|Mali-G610 MC3
|Adreno 618
|GPU clock
|1000 MHz
|825 MHz
|FLOPS
|-
|~422 GFLOPS
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Edge (2022) +36%
749
550
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Edge (2022) +29%
2127
1644
|CPU
|137500
|101186
|GPU
|159729
|79209
|Memory
|96303
|59587
|UX
|129591
|78244
|Total score
|522887
|317736
|Max surface temperature
|-
|41.4 °C
|Stability
|97%
|99%
|Graphics test
|15 FPS
|6 FPS
|Graphics score
|2506
|1003
|Web score
|11399
|-
|Video editing
|7138
|-
|Photo editing
|25422
|-
|Data manipulation
|9341
|-
|Writing score
|16103
|-
Memory
|RAM size
|8 GB
|6 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|2133 MHz
|2133 MHz
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|256 GB
|128 GB
|Storage type
|-
|UFS 2.1
|Memory card
|No
|No
Software
|Operating system
|Android 12
|Android 10 (Can be upgraded to Android 13)
|ROM
|-
|Stock Android
|OS size
|-
|15 GB
Battery
|Capacity
|5000 mAh
|3140 mAh
|Charge power
|30 W
|18 W
|Battery type
|-
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|Yes (15 W)
|No
|Reverse charging
|Yes
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes (50% in 30 min)
|Yes (50% in 25 min)
|Full charging time
|1:10 hr
|1:27 hr
|Web browsing
|-
|08:45 hr
|Watching video
|-
|11:16 hr
|Gaming
|-
|04:05 hr
|Standby
|-
|99 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|50 megapixels
|12.2 megapixels
|Image resolution
|8192 x 6144
|4000 x 3000
|Zoom
|Digital
|Digital
|Flash
|Dual LED
|Dual LED
|Stabilization
|Optical
|Optical
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Up to 30FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|120 FPS (1080p)
|120 FPS (1080p)
|Angle of widest lens
|120°
|-
|Lenses
|3 (50 MP + 13 MP + 2 MP)
|1 (12.2 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.55", Omnivision OV50A (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|- 12.2 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX363 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/1.5
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/5" (CMOS)
|-
|Depth lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|-
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
|Samples
|-
|Photo samples of Google Pixel 4a from DxOMark
|Megapixels
|32 megapixels
|8 megapixels
|Image resolution
|6528 x 4896
|3264 x 2448
|Aperture
|f/2.5
|f/2.0
|Focal length
|0.7 mm
|24 mm
|Pixel size
|-
|1.12 microns
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|CMOS
|Sensor size
|-
|1/2.8"
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
DxOMark camera tests
Photo quality
122
Video quality
98
Generic camera score
111
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5.2
|5.1
|Bluetooth features
|LE
|LE, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|3.1
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
|NFC*
|Yes
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|1
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|Yes
|Yes
|Hybrid slot
|No
|No
|LTE Cat*
|19
|15
|5G support
|Yes
|No
Sound
|Speakers
|Stereo
|Stereo
|Headphone audio jack
|No
|Yes
|FM radio
|No
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|Yes
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Flagship
|Mid-range
|Announced
|August 2022
|August 2020
|Release date
|August 2022
|October 2020
|SAR (head)
|-
|1.37 W/kg
|SAR (body)
|-
|1.39 W/kg
|Sensors
| - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
After analyzing all the data, we think that the Motorola Edge (2022) is definitely a better buy.
