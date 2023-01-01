Motorola Edge (2022) vs Google Pixel 4a VS Motorola Edge (2022) Google Pixel 4a Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.6-inch Motorola Edge (2022) (with MediaTek Dimensity 1050) that was released on August 18, 2022, against the Google Pixel 4a, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G and came out 25 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Motorola Edge (2022) Water-resistant body (IP52 classification)

Water-resistant body (IP52 classification) Higher display refresh rate – 144 Hz

Higher display refresh rate – 144 Hz Comes with 1860 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 3140 mAh

Comes with 1860 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 3140 mAh Has a 0.79 inch larger screen size

Has a 0.79 inch larger screen size 65% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (522K versus 317K)

65% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (522K versus 317K) Supports wireless charging up to 15W

Supports wireless charging up to 15W Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)

Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2) The phone is 2-years and 1-month newer

The phone is 2-years and 1-month newer Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens

Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens Has 33% more RAM: 8GB versus 6GB Reasons to consider the Google Pixel 4a More recent OS version: Android 13 versus 12

More recent OS version: Android 13 versus 12 Has 2 SIM card slots

Has 2 SIM card slots 11% higher pixel density (443 vs 399 PPI)

11% higher pixel density (443 vs 399 PPI) Weighs 27 grams less

Weighs 27 grams less Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port

We may receive a commission from Amazon for purchases made using the links below, but this has no bearing on our assessment methodology.

Value for money You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money. Motorola Edge (2022) Price Google Pixel 4a Calculate

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type OLED OLED Size 6.6 inches 5.81 inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2340 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 19.5:9 PPI 399 ppi 443 ppi Refresh rate 144 Hz 60 Hz Adaptive refresh rate No No Max rated brightness 500 nits 700 nits Max rated brightness in HDR 1000 nits - HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10 Screen protection Tempered glass Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Screen-to-body ratio 88.1% 83.3% Display features - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display - Always-On Display Display tests RGB color space - 95.3% PWM - 255 Hz Response time - 6.2 ms Contrast - ∞ Infinity Peak brightness test (auto) Edge (2022) n/a Pixel 4a 802 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build Height 160.86 mm (6.33 inches) 144 mm (5.67 inches) Width 74.24 mm (2.92 inches) 69.4 mm (2.73 inches) Thickness 7.99 mm (0.31 inches) 8.2 mm (0.32 inches) Weight 170 g (6 oz) 143 g (5.04 oz) Waterproof IP52 No Rear material Plastic Plastic Frame material Plastic Plastic Colors Gray Black Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, rear Screen-to-body ratio Edge (2022) +6% 88.1% Pixel 4a 83.3%

Memory RAM RAM size 8 GB 6 GB Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X Memory clock 2133 MHz 2133 MHz Channels 2 2 Storage Storage size 256 GB 128 GB Storage type - UFS 2.1 Memory card No No

Software Operating system Android 12 Android 10 (Can be upgraded to Android 13) ROM - Stock Android OS size - 15 GB

Battery Specifications Capacity 5000 mAh 3140 mAh Charge power 30 W 18 W Battery type - Li-Po Replaceable No No Wireless charging Yes (15 W) No Reverse charging Yes No Fast charging Yes (50% in 30 min) Yes (50% in 25 min) Full charging time 1:10 hr 1:27 hr Battery life tests Web browsing - 08:45 hr Watching video - 11:16 hr Gaming - 04:05 hr Standby - 99 hr General battery life Edge (2022) n/a Pixel 4a 26:51 hr

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 50 megapixels 12.2 megapixels Image resolution 8192 x 6144 4000 x 3000 Zoom Digital Digital Flash Dual LED Dual LED Stabilization Optical Optical 8K video recording No No 4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS Slow motion 120 FPS (1080p) 120 FPS (1080p) Angle of widest lens 120° - Lenses 3 (50 MP + 13 MP + 2 MP) 1 (12.2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.55", Omnivision OV50A (CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

- 12.2 MP

- Aperture: f/1.7

- Focal length: 27 mm

- Pixel size: 1.4 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX363 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)

- Optical stabilization

Ultra-wide lens - 13 MP

- Aperture: f/1.5

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/5" (CMOS)

- Depth lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode

- RAW support Samples - Photo samples of Google Pixel 4a from DxOMark Selfie camera Megapixels 32 megapixels 8 megapixels Image resolution 6528 x 4896 3264 x 2448 Aperture f/2.5 f/2.0 Focal length 0.7 mm 24 mm Pixel size - 1.12 microns Sensor type CMOS CMOS Sensor size - 1/2.8" Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS DxOMark camera tests Photo quality Edge (2022) n/a Pixel 4a 122 Video quality Edge (2022) n/a Pixel 4a 98 Generic camera score Edge (2022) n/a Pixel 4a 111

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.2 5.1 Bluetooth features LE LE, A2DP USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 2 3.1 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS NFC * Yes Yes Infrared port No No Network Number of SIM * 1 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * Yes Yes Hybrid slot No No LTE Cat * 19 15 5G support Yes No

Sound Speakers Stereo Stereo Headphone audio jack No Yes FM radio No No Dolby Atmos Yes Yes Speakers test Max loudness Edge (2022) n/a Pixel 4a 86 dB

Other Category Flagship Mid-range Announced August 2022 August 2020 Release date August 2022 October 2020 SAR (head) - 1.37 W/kg SAR (body) - 1.39 W/kg Sensors - Barometer

- Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Barometer

- Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion After analyzing all the data, we think that the Motorola Edge (2022) is definitely a better buy.