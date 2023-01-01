Home > Smartphone comparison > Edge (2022) vs Pixel 4a – which one to choose?

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.6-inch Motorola Edge (2022) (with MediaTek Dimensity 1050) that was released on August 18, 2022, against the Google Pixel 4a, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G and came out 25 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Motorola Edge (2022)
  • Water-resistant body (IP52 classification)
  • Higher display refresh rate – 144 Hz
  • Comes with 1860 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 3140 mAh
  • Has a 0.79 inch larger screen size
  • 65% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (522K versus 317K)
  • Supports wireless charging up to 15W
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)
  • The phone is 2-years and 1-month newer
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
  • Has 33% more RAM: 8GB versus 6GB
Reasons to consider the Google Pixel 4a
  • More recent OS version: Android 13 versus 12
  • Has 2 SIM card slots
  • 11% higher pixel density (443 vs 399 PPI)
  • Weighs 27 grams less
  • Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port
Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Edge (2022)
vs
Pixel 4a

Display

Type OLED OLED
Size 6.6 inches 5.81 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2340 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 19.5:9
PPI 399 ppi 443 ppi
Refresh rate 144 Hz 60 Hz
Adaptive refresh rate No No
Max rated brightness 500 nits 700 nits
Max rated brightness in HDR 1000 nits -
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10
Screen protection Tempered glass Corning Gorilla Glass 3
Screen-to-body ratio 88.1% 83.3%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display		 - Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space - 95.3%
PWM - 255 Hz
Response time - 6.2 ms
Contrast - ∞ Infinity
Peak brightness test (auto)
Edge (2022)
n/a
Pixel 4a
802 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build

Height 160.86 mm (6.33 inches) 144 mm (5.67 inches)
Width 74.24 mm (2.92 inches) 69.4 mm (2.73 inches)
Thickness 7.99 mm (0.31 inches) 8.2 mm (0.32 inches)
Weight 170 g (6 oz) 143 g (5.04 oz)
Waterproof IP52 No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Gray Black
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, rear
Screen-to-body ratio
Edge (2022) +6%
88.1%
Pixel 4a
83.3%

Performance

Tests of Motorola Edge (2022) and Google Pixel 4a in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Dimensity 1050 Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G
Max clock 2500 MHz 2200 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.5 GHz: Cortex-A78		 - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 470 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 470 Gold (Cortex-A76)
Lithography process 6 nanometers 8 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G610 MC3 Adreno 618
GPU clock 1000 MHz 825 MHz
FLOPS - ~422 GFLOPS

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Edge (2022) +36%
749
Pixel 4a
550
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Edge (2022) +29%
2127
Pixel 4a
1644
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Edge (2022) +65%
522887
Pixel 4a
317736
CPU 137500 101186
GPU 159729 79209
Memory 96303 59587
UX 129591 78244
Total score 522887 317736
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Edge (2022) +150%
2506
Pixel 4a
1003
Max surface temperature - 41.4 °C
Stability 97% 99%
Graphics test 15 FPS 6 FPS
Graphics score 2506 1003
PCMark 3.0
Edge (2022)
12525
Pixel 4a
n/a
Web score 11399 -
Video editing 7138 -
Photo editing 25422 -
Data manipulation 9341 -
Writing score 16103 -
Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]
Submit your AnTuTu result

Memory

RAM
RAM size 8 GB 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 256 GB 128 GB
Storage type - UFS 2.1
Memory card No No

Software

Operating system Android 12 Android 10 (Can be upgraded to Android 13)
ROM - Stock Android
OS size - 15 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 3140 mAh
Charge power 30 W 18 W
Battery type - Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging Yes (15 W) No
Reverse charging Yes No
Fast charging Yes (50% in 30 min) Yes (50% in 25 min)
Full charging time 1:10 hr 1:27 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing - 08:45 hr
Watching video - 11:16 hr
Gaming - 04:05 hr
Standby - 99 hr
General battery life
Edge (2022)
n/a
Pixel 4a
26:51 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 50 megapixels 12.2 megapixels
Image resolution 8192 x 6144 4000 x 3000
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash Dual LED Dual LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 120 FPS (1080p) 120 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens 120° -
Lenses 3 (50 MP + 13 MP + 2 MP) 1 (12.2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.55", Omnivision OV50A (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 12.2 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX363 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/1.5
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/5" (CMOS)
-
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Samples - Photo samples of Google Pixel 4a from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 32 megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution 6528 x 4896 3264 x 2448
Aperture f/2.5 f/2.0
Focal length 0.7 mm 24 mm
Pixel size - 1.12 microns
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size - 1/2.8"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.2 5.1
Bluetooth features LE LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 3.1
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 1 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* Yes Yes
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 19 15
5G support Yes No

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack No Yes
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max loudness
Edge (2022)
n/a
Pixel 4a
86 dB

Other

Category Flagship Mid-range
Announced August 2022 August 2020
Release date August 2022 October 2020
SAR (head) - 1.37 W/kg
SAR (body) - 1.39 W/kg
Sensors - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Motorola Edge (2022) is definitely a better buy.

