Home > Smartphone comparison > Edge (2022) vs Pixel 5 – which one to choose?

Motorola Edge (2022) vs Google Pixel 5

Моторола Эдж (2022)
VS
Гугл Пиксель 5
Motorola Edge (2022)
Google Pixel 5

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.6-inch Motorola Edge (2022) (with MediaTek Dimensity 1050) that was released on August 18, 2022, against the Google Pixel 5, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G and came out 23 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Motorola Edge (2022)
  • Has a 0.6 inch larger screen size
  • Higher display refresh rate – 144 Hz
  • Comes with 920 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4080 mAh
  • 36% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (522K versus 385K)
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)
  • The phone is 1-year and 11-months newer
  • Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology
  • 25% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 749 and 600 points
Reasons to consider the Google Pixel 5
  • Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
  • More recent OS version: Android 13 versus 12
  • Slow-motion recording at 240FPS
  • Weighs 19 grams less
We may receive a commission from Amazon for purchases made using the links below, but this has no bearing on our assessment methodology.

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Edge (2022)
vs
Pixel 5

Display

Type OLED OLED
Size 6.6 inches 6 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2340 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 19.5:9
PPI 399 ppi 432 ppi
Refresh rate 144 Hz 90 Hz
Adaptive refresh rate No No
Max rated brightness 500 nits 700 nits
Max rated brightness in HDR 1000 nits -
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Tempered glass Corning Gorilla Glass 6
Screen-to-body ratio 88.1% 85.9%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display		 - Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space - 97.4%
PWM - 367 Hz
Response time - 5 ms
Contrast - ∞ Infinity
Peak brightness test (auto)
Edge (2022)
n/a
Pixel 5
693 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build

Height 160.86 mm (6.33 inches) 144.7 mm (5.7 inches)
Width 74.24 mm (2.92 inches) 70.4 mm (2.77 inches)
Thickness 7.99 mm (0.31 inches) 8 mm (0.31 inches)
Weight 170 g (6 oz) 151 g (5.33 oz)
Waterproof IP52 IP68
Rear material Plastic Metal
Frame material Plastic Metal
Colors Gray Black, Green
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, rear
Screen-to-body ratio
Edge (2022) +3%
88.1%
Pixel 5
85.9%

Performance

Tests of Motorola Edge (2022) and Google Pixel 5 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Dimensity 1050 Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G
Max clock 2500 MHz 2400 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (1 + 1 + 6)
Architecture - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.5 GHz: Cortex-A78		 - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 475 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 1 core at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 475 Gold (Cortex-A76)
- 1 core at 2.4 GHz: Kryo 475 Prime (Cortex-A76)
Lithography process 6 nanometers 7 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G610 MC3 Adreno 620
GPU clock 1000 MHz 750 MHz
FLOPS - ~700 GFLOPS

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Edge (2022) +25%
749
Pixel 5
600
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Edge (2022) +17%
2127
Pixel 5
1817
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Edge (2022) +36%
522887
Pixel 5
385504
CPU 137500 102395
GPU 159729 105316
Memory 96303 74762
UX 129591 106676
Total score 522887 385504
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Edge (2022) +131%
2506
Pixel 5
1084
Max surface temperature - 38.6 °C
Stability 97% 89%
Graphics test 15 FPS 6 FPS
Graphics score 2506 1084
PCMark 3.0
Edge (2022)
12525
Pixel 5
n/a
Web score 11399 -
Video editing 7138 -
Photo editing 25422 -
Data manipulation 9341 -
Writing score 16103 -
Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]
Submit your AnTuTu result

Memory

RAM
RAM size 8 GB 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 256 GB 128 GB
Storage type - UFS 2.1
Memory card No No

Software

Operating system Android 12 Android 11 (Can be upgraded to Android 13)
ROM - Stock Android
OS size - 16.6 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 4080 mAh
Charge power 30 W 18 W
Battery type - Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging Yes (15 W) Yes (12 W)
Reverse charging Yes Yes
Fast charging Yes (50% in 30 min) Yes (30% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:10 hr 1:45 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing - 10:13 hr
Watching video - 15:02 hr
Gaming - 05:39 hr
Standby - 104 hr
General battery life
Edge (2022)
n/a
Pixel 5
31:36 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 50 megapixels 12.2 megapixels
Image resolution 8192 x 6144 4290 x 2800
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash Dual LED LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 120 FPS (1080p) 240 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens 120° 107°
Lenses 3 (50 MP + 13 MP + 2 MP) 2 (12.2 MP + 16 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.55", Omnivision OV50A (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 12.2 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX363 (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/1.5
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/5" (CMOS)
- 16 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 24 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Samples - Photo samples of Google Pixel 5 from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 32 megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution 6528 x 4896 3264 x 2448
Aperture f/2.5 f/2.0
Focal length 0.7 mm 24 mm
Pixel size - 1.12 microns
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size - 1/4.0"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.2 5
Bluetooth features LE LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 3.1
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 1 1
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* Yes Yes
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 19 15
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes No
Speakers test
Max loudness
Edge (2022)
n/a
Pixel 5
91.9 dB

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced August 2022 September 2020
Release date August 2022 October 2020
SAR (head) - 0.96 W/kg
SAR (body) - 1.39 W/kg
Sensors - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Motorola Edge (2022) is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related comparisons

1. Google Pixel 6a or Pixel 5
2. Google Pixel 5a 5G or Pixel 5
3. Samsung Galaxy S22 or Google Pixel 5
4. Google Pixel 7 Pro or Pixel 5
5. Google Pixel 7 or Pixel 5
6. Google Pixel 7 Pro or Motorola Edge (2022)
7. Samsung Galaxy A53 5G or Motorola Edge (2022)
8. OnePlus 10 Pro or Motorola Edge (2022)
9. Google Pixel 7 or Motorola Edge (2022)
10. Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra or Motorola Edge (2022)
Compare other phones (1000+)

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
Promotion
РусскийEnglish