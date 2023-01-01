Motorola Edge (2022) vs Google Pixel 5 VS Motorola Edge (2022) Google Pixel 5 Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.6-inch Motorola Edge (2022) (with MediaTek Dimensity 1050) that was released on August 18, 2022, against the Google Pixel 5, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G and came out 23 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Motorola Edge (2022) Has a 0.6 inch larger screen size

Has a 0.6 inch larger screen size Higher display refresh rate – 144 Hz

Higher display refresh rate – 144 Hz Comes with 920 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4080 mAh

Comes with 920 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4080 mAh 36% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (522K versus 385K)

36% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (522K versus 385K) Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)

Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2) The phone is 1-year and 11-months newer

The phone is 1-year and 11-months newer Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology

Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology 25% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 749 and 600 points Reasons to consider the Google Pixel 5 Waterproof body (IP68 classification)

Waterproof body (IP68 classification) More recent OS version: Android 13 versus 12

More recent OS version: Android 13 versus 12 Slow-motion recording at 240FPS

Slow-motion recording at 240FPS Weighs 19 grams less

We may receive a commission from Amazon for purchases made using the links below, but this has no bearing on our assessment methodology.

Value for money You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money. Motorola Edge (2022) Price Google Pixel 5 Calculate

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type OLED OLED Size 6.6 inches 6 inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2340 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 19.5:9 PPI 399 ppi 432 ppi Refresh rate 144 Hz 90 Hz Adaptive refresh rate No No Max rated brightness 500 nits 700 nits Max rated brightness in HDR 1000 nits - HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10+ Screen protection Tempered glass Corning Gorilla Glass 6 Screen-to-body ratio 88.1% 85.9% Display features - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display - Always-On Display Display tests RGB color space - 97.4% PWM - 367 Hz Response time - 5 ms Contrast - ∞ Infinity Peak brightness test (auto) Edge (2022) n/a Pixel 5 693 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build Height 160.86 mm (6.33 inches) 144.7 mm (5.7 inches) Width 74.24 mm (2.92 inches) 70.4 mm (2.77 inches) Thickness 7.99 mm (0.31 inches) 8 mm (0.31 inches) Weight 170 g (6 oz) 151 g (5.33 oz) Waterproof IP52 IP68 Rear material Plastic Metal Frame material Plastic Metal Colors Gray Black, Green Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, rear Screen-to-body ratio Edge (2022) +3% 88.1% Pixel 5 85.9%

Memory RAM RAM size 8 GB 8 GB Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X Memory clock 2133 MHz 2133 MHz Channels 2 2 Storage Storage size 256 GB 128 GB Storage type - UFS 2.1 Memory card No No

Software Operating system Android 12 Android 11 (Can be upgraded to Android 13) ROM - Stock Android OS size - 16.6 GB

Battery Specifications Capacity 5000 mAh 4080 mAh Charge power 30 W 18 W Battery type - Li-Po Replaceable No No Wireless charging Yes (15 W) Yes (12 W) Reverse charging Yes Yes Fast charging Yes (50% in 30 min) Yes (30% in 30 min) Full charging time 1:10 hr 1:45 hr Battery life tests Web browsing - 10:13 hr Watching video - 15:02 hr Gaming - 05:39 hr Standby - 104 hr General battery life Edge (2022) n/a Pixel 5 31:36 hr

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 50 megapixels 12.2 megapixels Image resolution 8192 x 6144 4290 x 2800 Zoom Digital Digital Flash Dual LED LED Stabilization Optical Optical 8K video recording No No 4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS Slow motion 120 FPS (1080p) 240 FPS (1080p) Angle of widest lens 120° 107° Lenses 3 (50 MP + 13 MP + 2 MP) 2 (12.2 MP + 16 MP) Wide (main) lens - 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.55", Omnivision OV50A (CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

- 12.2 MP

- Aperture: f/1.7

- Focal length: 27 mm

- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX363 (CMOS)

- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)

- Optical stabilization

Ultra-wide lens - 13 MP

- Aperture: f/1.5

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/5" (CMOS)

- 16 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 24 mm

- Pixel size: 1 micron

Depth lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode

- RAW support Samples - Photo samples of Google Pixel 5 from DxOMark Selfie camera Megapixels 32 megapixels 8 megapixels Image resolution 6528 x 4896 3264 x 2448 Aperture f/2.5 f/2.0 Focal length 0.7 mm 24 mm Pixel size - 1.12 microns Sensor type CMOS CMOS Sensor size - 1/4.0" Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS DxOMark camera tests Photo quality Edge (2022) n/a Pixel 5 129 Video quality Edge (2022) n/a Pixel 5 107 Generic camera score Edge (2022) n/a Pixel 5 120

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.2 5 Bluetooth features LE LE, A2DP USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 2 3.1 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS NFC * Yes Yes Infrared port No No Network Number of SIM * 1 1 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * Yes Yes Hybrid slot No No LTE Cat * 19 15 5G support Yes Yes

Sound Speakers Stereo Stereo Headphone audio jack No No FM radio No No Dolby Atmos Yes No Speakers test Max loudness Edge (2022) n/a Pixel 5 91.9 dB

Other Category Flagship Flagship Announced August 2022 September 2020 Release date August 2022 October 2020 SAR (head) - 0.96 W/kg SAR (body) - 1.39 W/kg Sensors - Barometer

- Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Barometer

- Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion After analyzing all the data, we think that the Motorola Edge (2022) is definitely a better buy.