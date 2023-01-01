Motorola Edge (2022) vs Google Pixel 5
Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.6-inch Motorola Edge (2022) (with MediaTek Dimensity 1050) that was released on August 18, 2022, against the Google Pixel 5, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G and came out 23 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Motorola Edge (2022)
- Has a 0.6 inch larger screen size
- Higher display refresh rate – 144 Hz
- Comes with 920 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4080 mAh
- 36% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (522K versus 385K)
- Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)
- The phone is 1-year and 11-months newer
- Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology
- 25% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 749 and 600 points
Reasons to consider the Google Pixel 5
- Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
- More recent OS version: Android 13 versus 12
- Slow-motion recording at 240FPS
- Weighs 19 grams less
Value for money
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|OLED
|OLED
|Size
|6.6 inches
|6 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2400 pixels
|1080 x 2340 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|20:9
|19.5:9
|PPI
|399 ppi
|432 ppi
|Refresh rate
|144 Hz
|90 Hz
|Adaptive refresh rate
|No
|No
|Max rated brightness
|500 nits
|700 nits
|Max rated brightness in HDR
|1000 nits
|-
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10+
|Yes, HDR10+
|Screen protection
|Tempered glass
|Corning Gorilla Glass 6
|Screen-to-body ratio
|88.1%
|85.9%
|Display features
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
|- Always-On Display
|RGB color space
|-
|97.4%
|PWM
|-
|367 Hz
|Response time
|-
|5 ms
|Contrast
|-
|∞ Infinity
Design and build
|Height
|160.86 mm (6.33 inches)
|144.7 mm (5.7 inches)
|Width
|74.24 mm (2.92 inches)
|70.4 mm (2.77 inches)
|Thickness
|7.99 mm (0.31 inches)
|8 mm (0.31 inches)
|Weight
|170 g (6 oz)
|151 g (5.33 oz)
|Waterproof
|IP52
|IP68
|Rear material
|Plastic
|Metal
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Metal
|Colors
|Gray
|Black, Green
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in-display
|Yes, rear
Performance
|Chipset
|MediaTek Dimensity 1050
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G
|Max clock
|2500 MHz
|2400 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (2 + 6)
|8 (1 + 1 + 6)
|Architecture
|- 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.5 GHz: Cortex-A78
|- 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 475 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 1 core at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 475 Gold (Cortex-A76)
- 1 core at 2.4 GHz: Kryo 475 Prime (Cortex-A76)
|Lithography process
|6 nanometers
|7 nanometers
|Graphics
|Mali-G610 MC3
|Adreno 620
|GPU clock
|1000 MHz
|750 MHz
|FLOPS
|-
|~700 GFLOPS
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Edge (2022) +25%
749
600
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Edge (2022) +17%
2127
1817
|CPU
|137500
|102395
|GPU
|159729
|105316
|Memory
|96303
|74762
|UX
|129591
|106676
|Total score
|522887
|385504
|Max surface temperature
|-
|38.6 °C
|Stability
|97%
|89%
|Graphics test
|15 FPS
|6 FPS
|Graphics score
|2506
|1084
|Web score
|11399
|-
|Video editing
|7138
|-
|Photo editing
|25422
|-
|Data manipulation
|9341
|-
|Writing score
|16103
|-
Memory
|RAM size
|8 GB
|8 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|2133 MHz
|2133 MHz
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|256 GB
|128 GB
|Storage type
|-
|UFS 2.1
|Memory card
|No
|No
Software
|Operating system
|Android 12
|Android 11 (Can be upgraded to Android 13)
|ROM
|-
|Stock Android
|OS size
|-
|16.6 GB
Battery
|Capacity
|5000 mAh
|4080 mAh
|Charge power
|30 W
|18 W
|Battery type
|-
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|Yes (15 W)
|Yes (12 W)
|Reverse charging
|Yes
|Yes
|Fast charging
|Yes (50% in 30 min)
|Yes (30% in 30 min)
|Full charging time
|1:10 hr
|1:45 hr
|Web browsing
|-
|10:13 hr
|Watching video
|-
|15:02 hr
|Gaming
|-
|05:39 hr
|Standby
|-
|104 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|50 megapixels
|12.2 megapixels
|Image resolution
|8192 x 6144
|4290 x 2800
|Zoom
|Digital
|Digital
|Flash
|Dual LED
|LED
|Stabilization
|Optical
|Optical
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|120 FPS (1080p)
|240 FPS (1080p)
|Angle of widest lens
|120°
|107°
|Lenses
|3 (50 MP + 13 MP + 2 MP)
|2 (12.2 MP + 16 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.55", Omnivision OV50A (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|- 12.2 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX363 (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/1.5
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/5" (CMOS)
|- 16 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 24 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
|Depth lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|-
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
|Samples
|-
|Photo samples of Google Pixel 5 from DxOMark
|Megapixels
|32 megapixels
|8 megapixels
|Image resolution
|6528 x 4896
|3264 x 2448
|Aperture
|f/2.5
|f/2.0
|Focal length
|0.7 mm
|24 mm
|Pixel size
|-
|1.12 microns
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|CMOS
|Sensor size
|-
|1/4.0"
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
DxOMark camera tests
Photo quality
129
Video quality
107
Generic camera score
120
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5.2
|5
|Bluetooth features
|LE
|LE, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|3.1
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
|NFC*
|Yes
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|1
|1
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|Yes
|Yes
|Hybrid slot
|No
|No
|LTE Cat*
|19
|15
|5G support
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|Stereo
|Stereo
|Headphone audio jack
|No
|No
|FM radio
|No
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|No
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Flagship
|Flagship
|Announced
|August 2022
|September 2020
|Release date
|August 2022
|October 2020
|SAR (head)
|-
|0.96 W/kg
|SAR (body)
|-
|1.39 W/kg
|Sensors
| - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
After analyzing all the data, we think that the Motorola Edge (2022) is definitely a better buy.
