Motorola Edge (2022) vs Google Pixel 6 Pro

VS
Motorola Edge (2022)
Google Pixel 6 Pro

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.6-inch Motorola Edge (2022) (with MediaTek Dimensity 1050) that was released on August 18, 2022, against the Google Pixel 6 Pro, which is powered by Google Tensor and came out 10 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Motorola Edge (2022)
  • Higher display refresh rate – 144 Hz
  • The phone is 10-months newer
  • Weighs 40 grams less
Reasons to consider the Google Pixel 6 Pro
  • The rear camera has a 4x optical zoom
  • 28% higher pixel density (512 vs 399 PPI)
  • Has 50% more RAM: 12GB versus 8GB
  • More recent OS version: Android 13 versus 12
  • Slow-motion recording at 240FPS
  • 40% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 1052 and 753 points
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 4K

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Edge (2022)
vs
Pixel 6 Pro

Display

Type OLED OLED
Size 6.6 inches 6.7 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1440 x 3120 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 19.5:9
PPI 399 ppi 512 ppi
Refresh rate 144 Hz 120 Hz
Max rated brightness - 500 nits
Max rated brightness in HDR - 800 nits
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Tempered glass Gorilla Glass Victus
Screen-to-body ratio 88.1% 88.8%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space - 98.5%
PWM - 360 Hz
Response time - 1 ms
Contrast - ∞ Infinity
Peak brightness test (auto)
Edge (2022)
n/a
Pixel 6 Pro
863 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build

Height 160.9 mm (6.33 inches) 163.9 mm (6.45 inches)
Width 74.2 mm (2.92 inches) 75.9 mm (2.99 inches)
Thickness 8 mm (0.31 inches) 8.9 mm (0.35 inches)
Weight 170 gramm (6 oz) 210 gramm (7.41 oz)
Waterproof - IP68
Rear material Plastic Glass
Frame material Plastic Metal
Colors Gray White, Black, Yellow
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
Edge (2022)
88.1%
Pixel 6 Pro +1%
88.8%

Performance

Tests of Motorola Edge (2022) and Google Pixel 6 Pro in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Dimensity 1050 Google Tensor
Max. clock 2500 MHz 2800 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (2 + 2 + 4)
Architecture - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.5 GHz: Cortex-A78		 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex A55
- 2 cores at 2.25 GHz: Cortex A76
- 2 cores at 2.8 GHz: Cortex-X1
L3 cache - 4 MB
Lithography process 6 nanometers 5 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G610 MC3 Mali-G78 MP20
GPU clock - 848 MHz
FLOPS - ~2171 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 8 GB 12 GB
Memory type - LPDDR5
Memory clock - 3200 MHz
Channels - 2
Storage
Storage size 256 GB 128, 256, 512 GB
Storage type - UFS 3.1
Memory card No No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Edge (2022)
753
Pixel 6 Pro +40%
1052
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Edge (2022)
2162
Pixel 6 Pro +32%
2857
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
CPU - 199110
GPU - 299002
Memory - 119211
UX - 161867
Total score - 778992
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Edge (2022)
2542
Pixel 6 Pro +144%
6199
Stability 98% 54%
Graphics test 15 FPS 37 FPS
Graphics score 2542 6199
PCMark 3.0 score - 11394
Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 12 Android 12 (Can be upgraded to Android 13)
ROM - Stock Android
OS size - 14 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 5003 mAh
Charge power 30 W 30 W
Battery type - Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging Yes (15 W) Yes (23 W)
Reverse charging Yes Yes, (wireless)
Fast charging Yes Yes (50% in 30 min)
Full charging time - 1:59 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing - 08:47 hr
Watching video - 12:29 hr
Gaming - 04:43 hr
Standby - 93 hr
General battery life
Edge (2022)
n/a
Pixel 6 Pro
27:15 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 50 megapixels 50 megapixels
Image resolution - 8192 x 6144
Zoom Digital Optical, 4x
Flash Dual LED Dual LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 120 FPS (1080p) 240 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens 120° 114°
Lenses 3 (50 MP + 13 MP + 2 MP) 3 (50 MP + 48 MP + 12 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.55"
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.2 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.31", Samsung GN1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Laser autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/3.5
- Focal length: 104 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Sony IMX586 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/1.5
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.25 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.9", Sony IMX386 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Samples - Photo samples of Google Pixel 6 Pro from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 32 megapixels 11.1 megapixels
Image resolution - 3840 x 2880
Aperture f/2.5 f/2.0
Focal length - 24 mm
Pixel size - 1.22 microns
Sensor type - CMOS
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 2160p (4K) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.2 5.2
Bluetooth features LE LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 3.1
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* - 1
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
eSIM support* Yes Yes
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 19 20
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos - Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Edge (2022)
n/a
Pixel 6 Pro
84.6 dB

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced August 2022 October 2021
Release date August 2022 October 2021
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Google Pixel 6 Pro is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

