Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.6-inch Motorola Edge (2022) (with MediaTek Dimensity 1050) that was released on August 18, 2022, against the Google Pixel 7 Pro, which is powered by Google Tensor G2 and came out 1 month after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.