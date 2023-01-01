Motorola Edge Plus (2022) vs Apple iPhone 11 Pro VS Motorola Edge Plus (2022) Apple iPhone 11 Pro Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.7-inch Motorola Edge Plus (2022) (with Qualcomm SM8450 Snapdragon 8 Gen 1) that was released on January 24, 2022, against the Apple iPhone 11 Pro, which is powered by Apple A13 Bionic and came out 29 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Motorola Edge Plus (2022) Higher display refresh rate – 144 Hz

Higher display refresh rate – 144 Hz Comes with 1754 mAh larger battery capacity: 4800 vs 3046 mAh

Comes with 1754 mAh larger battery capacity: 4800 vs 3046 mAh Has a 0.9 inch larger screen size

Has a 0.9 inch larger screen size Modern USB Type-C port

Modern USB Type-C port Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)

Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2) Fingerprint scanner

Fingerprint scanner Slow-motion recording at 960FPS

Slow-motion recording at 960FPS Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5

Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5 Has 2 SIM card slots

Has 2 SIM card slots The phone is 2-years and 5-months newer

The phone is 2-years and 5-months newer Thinner bezels – 5.3% more screen real estate Reasons to consider the Apple iPhone 11 Pro The rear camera has a 2x optical zoom

The rear camera has a 2x optical zoom Waterproof body (IP68 classification)

Waterproof body (IP68 classification) Apple releases software updates and supports their phones a few years longer than Motorola

Apple releases software updates and supports their phones a few years longer than Motorola Delivers 16% higher peak brightness (789 against 681 nits)

Delivers 16% higher peak brightness (789 against 681 nits) 17% higher pixel density (458 vs 393 PPI)

17% higher pixel density (458 vs 393 PPI) 11% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 1318 and 1186 points

11% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 1318 and 1186 points Ready for eSIM technology

We may receive a commission from Amazon for purchases made using the links below, but this has no bearing on our assessment methodology.

Value for money You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money. Motorola Edge Plus (2022) Price Apple iPhone 11 Pro Calculate

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type OLED OLED Size 6.7 inches 5.8 inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1125 x 2436 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 19.5:9 PPI 393 ppi 458 ppi Refresh rate 144 Hz 60 Hz Adaptive refresh rate No No Max rated brightness 600 nits 800 nits HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, Dolby Vision Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Tempered glass Screen-to-body ratio 87.4% 82.1% Display features - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display - DCI-P3 Display tests RGB color space - 99.4% PWM - 290 Hz Response time - 7.4 ms Contrast - ∞ Infinity Peak brightness test (auto) Edge Plus (2022) 681 nits iPhone 11 Pro +16% 789 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build Height 163.06 mm (6.42 inches) 144 mm (5.67 inches) Width 75.95 mm (2.99 inches) 71.4 mm (2.81 inches) Thickness 8.79 mm (0.35 inches) 8.1 mm (0.32 inches) Weight 196 g (6.91 oz) 188 g (6.63 oz) Waterproof IP52 IP68 Rear material Glass Glass Frame material Plastic Metal Colors White, Blue Silver, Gold, Gray, Dark gray Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button No Screen-to-body ratio Edge Plus (2022) +6% 87.4% iPhone 11 Pro 82.1%

Memory RAM RAM size 8, 12 GB 4 GB Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR4X Channels 2 2 Storage Storage size 128, 256, 512 GB 64, 256, 512 GB Storage type UFS 3.1 NVMe Memory card No No

Software Operating system Android 12 iOS 13 (Can be upgraded to iOS 16.4)

Battery Specifications Capacity 4800 mAh 3046 mAh Charge power 68 W 18 W Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion Replaceable No No Wireless charging Yes (15 W) Yes (7.5 W) Reverse charging Yes, (wireless) No Fast charging Yes (50% in 17 min) Yes (55% in 30 min) Full charging time 0:53 hr 1:42 hr Battery life tests Web browsing - 10:19 hr Watching video - 12:57 hr Gaming - 05:57 hr Standby - 102 hr General battery life Edge Plus (2022) n/a iPhone 11 Pro 30:23 hr

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Hotspot Bluetooth version 5.2 5 Bluetooth features LE LE, A2DP USB type USB Type-C No USB version 3.1 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Galileo, QZSS NFC * Yes Yes Infrared port No No Network Number of SIM * 2 1 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby - eSIM support * No Yes Hybrid slot No No LTE Cat * 20 18 5G support Yes No

Sound Speakers Stereo Stereo Headphone audio jack No No FM radio No No Dolby Atmos Yes Yes Speakers test Max loudness Edge Plus (2022) n/a iPhone 11 Pro 85 dB

Other Category Flagship Flagship Announced January 2022 September 2019 Release date March 2022 September 2019 SAR (head) - 0.99 W/kg SAR (body) - 0.99 W/kg Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Barometer

- Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Face recognition sensor

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion After analyzing all the data, we think that the Motorola Edge Plus (2022) is definitely a better buy.