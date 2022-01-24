Home > Smartphone comparison > Edge+ (2022) vs iPhone 12 – which one to choose?

Motorola Edge+ (2022) vs Apple iPhone 12

Моторола Эдж+ (2022)
VS
Эпл Айфон 12
Motorola Edge+ (2022)
Apple iPhone 12

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.7-inch Motorola Edge+ (2022) (with Qualcomm SM8450 Snapdragon 8 Gen 1) that was released on January 24, 2022, against the Apple iPhone 12, which is powered by Apple A14 Bionic and came out 15 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Motorola Edge+ (2022)
  • Higher display refresh rate – 144 Hz
  • Comes with 1985 mAh larger battery capacity: 4800 vs 2815 mAh
  • Has a 0.6 inch larger screen size
  • Modern USB Type-C port
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)
  • Fingerprint scanner
  • The phone is 1-year and 3-months newer
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5
  • Has 2 SIM card slots
Reasons to consider the Apple iPhone 12
  • Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
  • Apple releases software updates and supports their phones a few years longer than Motorola
  • 17% higher pixel density (460 vs 393 PPI)
  • 34% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 1623 and 1207 points
  • Weighs 32 grams less
  • Ready for eSIM technology

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Edge+ (2022)
vs
iPhone 12

Display

Type OLED OLED
Size 6.7 inches 6.1 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1170 x 2532 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 19.5:9
PPI 393 ppi 460 ppi
Refresh rate 144 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, Dolby Vision
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Ceramic Shield
Screen-to-body ratio 87.4% 86%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display		 - DCI-P3
Display tests
RGB color space - 99.4%
PWM - 226 Hz
Response time - 16 ms
Contrast - ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
Edge+ (2022) +7%
688 nits
iPhone 12
643 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build

Height 163.06 mm (6.42 inches) 146.7 mm (5.78 inches)
Width 75.95 mm (2.99 inches) 71.5 mm (2.81 inches)
Thickness 8.79 mm (0.35 inches) 7.4 mm (0.29 inches)
Weight 196 gramm (6.91 oz) 164 gramm (5.78 oz)
Waterproof IP52 IP68
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Plastic Metal
Colors White, Blue White, Black, Blue, Green, Red
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button No
Screen-to-body ratio
Edge+ (2022) +2%
87.4%
iPhone 12
86%

Performance

Tests of Motorola Edge+ (2022) and Apple iPhone 12 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm SM8450 Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 Apple A14 Bionic
Max. clock 3000 MHz 3100 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 6 (2 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 3 cores at 2.5 GHz: Cortex-A710
- 1 core at 3 GHz: Cortex-X2		 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Icestorm
- 2 cores at 3.1 GHz: Firestorm
L3 cache 4 MB -
Lithography process 4 nanometers 5 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 730 Apple GPU
GPU clock 818 MHz -
Memory
RAM size 8, 12 GB 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR4X
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256, 512 GB 64, 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1 NVMe
Memory card No No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Edge+ (2022)
1207
iPhone 12 +34%
1623
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Edge+ (2022)
3692
iPhone 12 +10%
4069
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Edge+ (2022)
n/a
iPhone 12
736458
CPU - 189781
GPU - 311052
Memory - 105933
UX - 128143
Total score - 736458
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Stability - 77%
Graphics test - 45 FPS
Graphics score - 7598
Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 12 iOS 14.1 (Can be upgraded to iOS 15.2)
ROM - 15.4
OS size - 7 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4800 mAh 2815 mAh
Charge power 68 W 18 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging Yes (15 W) Yes (7.5 W)
Reverse charging Yes, (wireless) No
Fast charging Yes (50% in 17 min) Yes (58% in 30 min)
Full charging time 0:53 hr 1:30 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Edge+ (2022)
12:00 hr
iPhone 12 +4%
12:48 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Edge+ (2022) +24%
16:12 hr
iPhone 12
13:04 hr
Talk (3G)
Edge+ (2022) +1%
19:52 hr
iPhone 12
19:27 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 50 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 8700 x 5800 4290 x 2800
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash Dual LED Quad LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording Up to 24FPS No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (1080p) 240 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens 114° 120°
Lenses 3 (50 MP + 50 MP + 2 MP) 2 (12 MP + 12 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.55", OmniVision OV50A (CMOS)
- Optical stabilization
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.6
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.4", Sony IMX372 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung JN1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Sensor: 1/3.6" (CMOS)
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Samples - Photo samples of Apple iPhone 12 from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 60 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 10000 x 6000 4290 x 2800
Aperture f/2.2 f/2.2
Focal length - 23 mm
Pixel size 0.6 microns -
Sensor type CMOS BSI CMOS
Sensor size 1/2.8" -
Video resolution 2160p (4K) at 30 FPS 2160p (4K) at 60 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.2 5
Bluetooth features LE LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C No
USB version 3.1 -
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 1
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby -
eSIM support* No Yes
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 20 18
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Edge+ (2022)
n/a
iPhone 12
81.1 dB

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced January 2022 October 2020
Release date March 2022 October 2020
SAR (head) - 0.99 W/kg
SAR (body) - 0.99 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Face recognition sensor
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the display, performance, battery life, camera, and connectivity are more important to you, then choose the Motorola Edge+ (2022). But if the software, design, and sound are more of a priority – go for the Apple iPhone 12.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
3 (100%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: 3

Related comparisons

1. Nord 2 5G or Edge+ (2022)
2. 11T Pro or Edge+ (2022)
3. Galaxy S22 or Edge+ (2022)
4. Galaxy S22 Ultra (Snapdragon) or Edge+ (2022)
5. Realme GT2 Pro or Edge+ (2022)
6. Galaxy S21 or iPhone 12
7. Galaxy S20 or iPhone 12
8. iPhone 13 or iPhone 12
9. iPhone 12 mini or iPhone 12
10. Pixel 5 or iPhone 12

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
РусскийEnglish