Motorola Edge Plus (2022) vs Apple iPhone 12 Pro VS Motorola Edge Plus (2022) Apple iPhone 12 Pro Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.7-inch Motorola Edge Plus (2022) (with Qualcomm SM8450 Snapdragon 8 Gen 1) that was released on January 24, 2022, against the Apple iPhone 12 Pro, which is powered by Apple A14 Bionic and came out 15 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Motorola Edge Plus (2022) Higher display refresh rate – 144 Hz

Higher display refresh rate – 144 Hz Comes with 1985 mAh larger battery capacity: 4800 vs 2815 mAh

Comes with 1985 mAh larger battery capacity: 4800 vs 2815 mAh Has a 0.6 inch larger screen size

Has a 0.6 inch larger screen size Modern USB Type-C port

Modern USB Type-C port Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)

Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2) Fingerprint scanner

Fingerprint scanner Slow-motion recording at 960FPS

Slow-motion recording at 960FPS Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5

Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5 Has 2 SIM card slots

Has 2 SIM card slots The phone is 1-year and 3-months newer Reasons to consider the Apple iPhone 12 Pro The rear camera has a 2x optical zoom

The rear camera has a 2x optical zoom Better camera quality (According to DxOMark rating)

Better camera quality (According to DxOMark rating) Waterproof body (IP68 classification)

Waterproof body (IP68 classification) Apple releases software updates and supports their phones a few years longer than Motorola

Apple releases software updates and supports their phones a few years longer than Motorola Delivers 17% higher peak brightness (796 against 681 nits)

Delivers 17% higher peak brightness (796 against 681 nits) 17% higher pixel density (460 vs 393 PPI)

17% higher pixel density (460 vs 393 PPI) 35% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 1597 and 1186 points

35% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 1597 and 1186 points Ready for eSIM technology

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type OLED OLED Size 6.7 inches 6.1 inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1170 x 2532 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 19.5:9 PPI 393 ppi 460 ppi Refresh rate 144 Hz 60 Hz Adaptive refresh rate No No Max rated brightness 600 nits 800 nits HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, Dolby Vision Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Ceramic Shield Screen-to-body ratio 87.4% 86% Display features - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display - DCI-P3 Display tests RGB color space - 99.6% PWM - 277 Hz Response time - 3.6 ms Contrast - ∞ Infinity Peak brightness test (auto) Edge Plus (2022) 681 nits iPhone 12 Pro +17% 796 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build Height 163.06 mm (6.42 inches) 146.7 mm (5.78 inches) Width 75.95 mm (2.99 inches) 71.5 mm (2.81 inches) Thickness 8.79 mm (0.35 inches) 7.4 mm (0.29 inches) Weight 196 g (6.91 oz) 189 g (6.67 oz) Waterproof IP52 IP68 Rear material Glass Glass Frame material Plastic Metal Colors White, Blue Silver, Gold, Gray, Blue Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button No Screen-to-body ratio Edge Plus (2022) +2% 87.4% iPhone 12 Pro 86%

Memory RAM RAM size 8, 12 GB 6 GB Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR4X Channels 2 2 Storage Storage size 128, 256, 512 GB 128, 256, 512 GB Storage type UFS 3.1 NVMe Memory card No No

Software Operating system Android 12 iOS 14.1 (Can be upgraded to iOS 16.4) OS size - 14 GB

Battery Specifications Capacity 4800 mAh 2815 mAh Charge power 68 W 18 W Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion Replaceable No No Wireless charging Yes (15 W) Yes (7.5 W) Reverse charging Yes, (wireless) No Fast charging Yes (50% in 17 min) Yes (59% in 30 min) Full charging time 0:53 hr 1:30 hr Battery life tests Web browsing - 09:54 hr Watching video - 12:40 hr Gaming - 05:31 hr Standby - 104 hr General battery life Edge Plus (2022) n/a iPhone 12 Pro 29:49 hr

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 50 megapixels 12 megapixels Image resolution 8700 x 5800 4032 x 3024 Zoom Digital Optical, 2x Flash Dual LED Dual LED Stabilization Optical Optical 8K video recording Up to 24FPS No 4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS Slow motion 960 FPS (1080p) 240 FPS (1080p) Angle of widest lens 114° 120° Lenses 3 (50 MP + 50 MP + 2 MP) 4 (12 MP + 12 MP + 12 MP) Wide (main) lens - 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.55", OmniVision OV50A (CMOS)

- Optical stabilization

- 12 MP

- Aperture: f/1.6

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 1.4 micron

- Sensor: 1/3.4", Sony IMX372 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)

- Optical stabilization

Telephoto lens - - 12 MP

- Aperture: f/2.0

- Focal length: 52 mm

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Sensor: 1/3.4" (CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

Ultra-wide lens - 50 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung JN1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)

- 12 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Focal length: 13 mm

- Sensor: 1/3.6" (CMOS)

Depth lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Yes Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode

- RAW support Samples Photo samples of Motorola Edge Plus (2022) from DxOMark Photo samples of Apple iPhone 12 Pro from DxOMark Selfie camera Megapixels 60 megapixels 12 megapixels Image resolution 10000 x 6000 4290 x 2800 Aperture f/2.2 f/2.2 Focal length - 23 mm Pixel size 0.6 microns - Sensor type CMOS Exmor-RS CMOS Sensor size 1/2.8" - Video resolution 2160p (4K) at 30 FPS 2160p (4K) at 60 FPS DxOMark camera tests Photo quality Edge Plus (2022) 120 iPhone 12 Pro +13% 135 Video quality Edge Plus (2022) 105 iPhone 12 Pro +7% 112 Generic camera score Edge Plus (2022) 114 iPhone 12 Pro +12% 128

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.2 5 Bluetooth features LE LE, A2DP USB type USB Type-C No USB version 3.1 - USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Galileo, QZSS NFC * Yes Yes Infrared port No No Network Number of SIM * 2 1 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby - eSIM support * No Yes Hybrid slot No No LTE Cat * 20 18 5G support Yes Yes

Sound Speakers Stereo Stereo Headphone audio jack No No FM radio No No Dolby Atmos Yes Yes Speakers test Max loudness Edge Plus (2022) n/a iPhone 12 Pro 92.3 dB

Other Category Flagship Flagship Announced January 2022 October 2020 Release date March 2022 October 2020 SAR (head) - 0.99 W/kg SAR (body) - 0.99 W/kg Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Hall-effect sensor

- Barometer

- Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Face recognition sensor

Conclusion If the display, battery life, and connectivity are more important to you, then choose the Motorola Edge Plus (2022). But if the software, design, and sound are more of a priority – go for the Apple iPhone 12 Pro.