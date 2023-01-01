Motorola Edge Plus (2022) vs Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max VS Motorola Edge Plus (2022) Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.7-inch Motorola Edge Plus (2022) (with Qualcomm SM8450 Snapdragon 8 Gen 1) that was released on January 24, 2022, against the Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max, which is powered by Apple A14 Bionic and came out 15 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

Higher display refresh rate – 144 Hz

Comes with 1113 mAh larger battery capacity: 4800 vs 3687 mAh

Modern USB Type-C port

Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)

Fingerprint scanner

Slow-motion recording at 960FPS

Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5

Has 2 SIM card slots

Has 2 SIM card slots

The phone is 1-year and 3-months newer

Reasons to consider the Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max

The rear camera has a 2.5x optical zoom

Better camera quality (According to DxOMark rating)

Delivers 27% higher peak brightness (864 against 681 nits)

Waterproof body (IP68 classification)

Apple releases software updates and supports their phones a few years longer than Motorola

17% higher pixel density (458 vs 393 PPI)

35% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 1597 and 1186 points

Ready for eSIM technology

We may receive a commission from Amazon for purchases made using the links below, but this has no bearing on our assessment methodology.

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type OLED OLED Size 6.7 inches 6.7 inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1284 x 2778 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 19.5:9 PPI 393 ppi 458 ppi Refresh rate 144 Hz 60 Hz Adaptive refresh rate No No Max rated brightness 600 nits 800 nits HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, Dolby Vision Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Ceramic Shield Screen-to-body ratio 87.4% 87.4% Display features - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display - DCI-P3 Display tests RGB color space - 99.4% PWM - 238 Hz Response time - 8 ms Contrast - ∞ Infinity Peak brightness test (auto) Edge Plus (2022) 681 nits iPhone 12 Pro Max +27% 864 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build Height 163.06 mm (6.42 inches) 160.8 mm (6.33 inches) Width 75.95 mm (2.99 inches) 78.1 mm (3.07 inches) Thickness 8.79 mm (0.35 inches) 7.4 mm (0.29 inches) Weight 196 g (6.91 oz) 226 g (7.97 oz) Waterproof IP52 IP68 Rear material Glass Glass Frame material Plastic Metal Colors White, Blue Silver, Gold, Gray, Blue Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button No Screen-to-body ratio Edge Plus (2022) 87.4% iPhone 12 Pro Max 87.4%

Memory RAM RAM size 8, 12 GB 6 GB Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR4X Channels 2 2 Storage Storage size 128, 256, 512 GB 128, 256, 512 GB Storage type UFS 3.1 NVMe Memory card No No

Software Operating system Android 12 iOS 14.1 (Can be upgraded to iOS 16.4) OS size - 16 GB

Battery Specifications Capacity 4800 mAh 3687 mAh Charge power 68 W 18 W Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion Replaceable No No Wireless charging Yes (15 W) Yes (7.5 W) Reverse charging Yes, (wireless) No Fast charging Yes (50% in 17 min) Yes (55% in 30 min) Full charging time 0:53 hr 1:32 hr Battery life tests Web browsing - 12:04 hr Watching video - 14:25 hr Gaming - 07:11 hr Standby - 122 hr General battery life Edge Plus (2022) n/a iPhone 12 Pro Max 35:25 hr Smartphones With the Best Battery Life

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.2 5 Bluetooth features LE LE, A2DP USB type USB Type-C No USB version 3.1 - USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Galileo, QZSS NFC * Yes Yes Infrared port No No Network Number of SIM * 2 1 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby - eSIM support * No Yes Hybrid slot No No LTE Cat * 20 18 5G support Yes Yes

Sound Speakers Stereo Stereo Headphone audio jack No No FM radio No No Dolby Atmos Yes Yes Speakers test Max loudness Edge Plus (2022) n/a iPhone 12 Pro Max 81.2 dB

Other Category Flagship Flagship Announced January 2022 October 2020 Release date March 2022 November 2020 SAR (head) - 0.99 W/kg SAR (body) - 0.99 W/kg Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Hall-effect sensor

- Barometer

- Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Face recognition sensor

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion If the display, battery life, and connectivity are more important to you, then choose the Motorola Edge Plus (2022). But if the software and design are more of a priority – go for the Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max.