Motorola Edge Plus (2022) vs Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max

Моторола Эдж+ (2022)
VS
Эпл Айфон 12 Про Макс
Motorola Edge Plus (2022)
Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.7-inch Motorola Edge Plus (2022) (with Qualcomm SM8450 Snapdragon 8 Gen 1) that was released on January 24, 2022, against the Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max, which is powered by Apple A14 Bionic and came out 15 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Motorola Edge Plus (2022)
  • Higher display refresh rate – 144 Hz
  • Comes with 1113 mAh larger battery capacity: 4800 vs 3687 mAh
  • Modern USB Type-C port
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)
  • Fingerprint scanner
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5
  • Has 2 SIM card slots
  • The phone is 1-year and 3-months newer
Reasons to consider the Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max
  • The rear camera has a 2.5x optical zoom
  • Better camera quality (According to DxOMark rating)
  • Delivers 27% higher peak brightness (864 against 681 nits)
  • Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
  • Apple releases software updates and supports their phones a few years longer than Motorola
  • 17% higher pixel density (458 vs 393 PPI)
  • 35% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 1597 and 1186 points
  • Ready for eSIM technology
Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Edge Plus (2022)
vs
iPhone 12 Pro Max

Display

Type OLED OLED
Size 6.7 inches 6.7 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1284 x 2778 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 19.5:9
PPI 393 ppi 458 ppi
Refresh rate 144 Hz 60 Hz
Adaptive refresh rate No No
Max rated brightness 600 nits 800 nits
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, Dolby Vision
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Ceramic Shield
Screen-to-body ratio 87.4% 87.4%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display		 - DCI-P3
Display tests
RGB color space - 99.4%
PWM - 238 Hz
Response time - 8 ms
Contrast - ∞ Infinity
Peak brightness test (auto)
Edge Plus (2022)
681 nits
iPhone 12 Pro Max +27%
864 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build

Height 163.06 mm (6.42 inches) 160.8 mm (6.33 inches)
Width 75.95 mm (2.99 inches) 78.1 mm (3.07 inches)
Thickness 8.79 mm (0.35 inches) 7.4 mm (0.29 inches)
Weight 196 g (6.91 oz) 226 g (7.97 oz)
Waterproof IP52 IP68
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Plastic Metal
Colors White, Blue Silver, Gold, Gray, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button No
Screen-to-body ratio

Performance

Tests of Motorola Edge Plus (2022) and Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm SM8450 Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 Apple A14 Bionic
Max clock 3000 MHz 3100 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 6 (2 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 3 cores at 2.5 GHz: Cortex-A710
- 1 core at 3 GHz: Cortex-X2		 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Icestorm
- 2 cores at 3.1 GHz: Firestorm
L3 cache 6 MB -
Lithography process 4 nanometers 5 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 730 Apple GPU
GPU clock 818 MHz -
FLOPS ~2236 GFLOPS -

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
CPU - 199661
GPU - 262671
Memory - 132086
UX - 136404
Total score - 723721
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Max surface temperature - 45 °C
Stability 62% 75%
Graphics test 49 FPS 47 FPS
Graphics score 8232 7882
PCMark 3.0
Web score 12446 -
Video editing 7660 -
Photo editing 34547 -
Data manipulation 11599 -
Writing score 17986 -
Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]
Submit your AnTuTu result

Memory

RAM
RAM size 8, 12 GB 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR4X
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256, 512 GB 128, 256, 512 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1 NVMe
Memory card No No

Software

Operating system Android 12 iOS 14.1 (Can be upgraded to iOS 16.4)
OS size - 16 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4800 mAh 3687 mAh
Charge power 68 W 18 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging Yes (15 W) Yes (7.5 W)
Reverse charging Yes, (wireless) No
Fast charging Yes (50% in 17 min) Yes (55% in 30 min)
Full charging time 0:53 hr 1:32 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing - 12:04 hr
Watching video - 14:25 hr
Gaming - 07:11 hr
Standby - 122 hr
General battery life

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 50 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 8700 x 5800 4032 x 3024
Zoom Digital Optical, 2.5x
Flash Dual LED Dual LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording Up to 24FPS No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (1080p) 240 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens 114° 120°
Lenses 3 (50 MP + 50 MP + 2 MP) 4 (12 MP + 12 MP + 12 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.55", OmniVision OV50A (CMOS)
- Optical stabilization
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.6
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.7 micron
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 65 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.4", Sony IMX613 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung JN1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.4", Sony IMX372 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Yes
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Samples Photo samples of Motorola Edge Plus (2022) from DxOMark Photo samples of Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 60 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 10000 x 6000 4290 x 2800
Aperture f/2.2 f/2.2
Focal length - 23 mm
Pixel size 0.6 microns 1 microns
Sensor type CMOS Exmor-RS CMOS
Sensor size 1/2.8" -
Video resolution 2160p (4K) at 30 FPS 2160p (4K) at 60 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.2 5
Bluetooth features LE LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C No
USB version 3.1 -
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 1
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby -
eSIM support* No Yes
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 20 18
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max loudness

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced January 2022 October 2020
Release date March 2022 November 2020
SAR (head) - 0.99 W/kg
SAR (body) - 0.99 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Face recognition sensor
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the display, battery life, and connectivity are more important to you, then choose the Motorola Edge Plus (2022). But if the software and design are more of a priority – go for the Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

