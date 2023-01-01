Motorola Edge Plus (2022) vs Google Pixel 6 Pro VS Motorola Edge Plus (2022) Google Pixel 6 Pro Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.7-inch Motorola Edge Plus (2022) (with Qualcomm SM8450 Snapdragon 8 Gen 1) that was released on January 24, 2022, against the Google Pixel 6 Pro, which is powered by Google Tensor and came out 3 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Motorola Edge Plus (2022) Higher display refresh rate – 144 Hz

Higher display refresh rate – 144 Hz Slow-motion recording at 960FPS

Slow-motion recording at 960FPS Has 2 SIM card slots

Has 2 SIM card slots 14% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 1186 and 1039 points Reasons to consider the Google Pixel 6 Pro The rear camera has a 4x optical zoom

The rear camera has a 4x optical zoom 30% higher pixel density (512 vs 393 PPI)

30% higher pixel density (512 vs 393 PPI) Delivers 26% higher peak brightness (858 against 681 nits)

Delivers 26% higher peak brightness (858 against 681 nits) Waterproof body (IP68 classification)

Waterproof body (IP68 classification) More recent OS version: Android 13 versus 12

More recent OS version: Android 13 versus 12 Ready for eSIM technology

We may receive a commission from Amazon for purchases made using the links below, but this has no bearing on our assessment methodology.

Value for money You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money. Motorola Edge Plus (2022) Price Google Pixel 6 Pro Calculate

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type OLED OLED Size 6.7 inches 6.7 inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1440 x 3120 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 19.5:9 PPI 393 ppi 512 ppi Refresh rate 144 Hz 120 Hz Adaptive refresh rate No Yes Max rated brightness 600 nits 500 nits Max rated brightness in HDR - 800 nits HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10+ Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Gorilla Glass Victus Screen-to-body ratio 87.4% 88.8% Display features - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display Display tests RGB color space - 98.5% PWM - 360 Hz Response time - 1 ms Contrast - ∞ Infinity Peak brightness test (auto) Edge Plus (2022) 681 nits Pixel 6 Pro +26% 858 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build Height 163.06 mm (6.42 inches) 163.9 mm (6.45 inches) Width 75.95 mm (2.99 inches) 75.9 mm (2.99 inches) Thickness 8.79 mm (0.35 inches) 8.9 mm (0.35 inches) Weight 196 g (6.91 oz) 210 g (7.41 oz) Waterproof IP52 IP68 Rear material Glass Glass Frame material Plastic Metal Colors White, Blue White, Black, Yellow Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in-display Screen-to-body ratio Edge Plus (2022) 87.4% Pixel 6 Pro +2% 88.8%

Memory RAM RAM size 8, 12 GB 12 GB Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR5 Memory clock - 3200 MHz Channels 2 4 Storage Storage size 128, 256, 512 GB 128, 256, 512 GB Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 3.1 Memory card No No

Software Operating system Android 12 Android 12 (Can be upgraded to Android 13) ROM - Stock Android OS size - 14 GB

Battery Specifications Capacity 4800 mAh 5003 mAh Charge power 68 W 30 W Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion Replaceable No No Wireless charging Yes (15 W) Yes (23 W) Reverse charging Yes, (wireless) Yes, (wireless) Fast charging Yes (50% in 17 min) Yes (50% in 30 min) Full charging time 0:53 hr 1:59 hr Battery life tests Web browsing - 08:47 hr Watching video - 12:29 hr Gaming - 04:43 hr Standby - 93 hr General battery life Edge Plus (2022) n/a Pixel 6 Pro 27:15 hr

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.2 5.2 Bluetooth features LE LE, A2DP USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 3.1 3.1 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS NFC * Yes Yes Infrared port No No Network Number of SIM * 2 1 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby - eSIM support * No Yes Hybrid slot No No LTE Cat * 20 20 5G support Yes Yes

Sound Speakers Stereo Stereo Headphone audio jack No No FM radio No No Dolby Atmos Yes Yes Speakers test Max loudness Edge Plus (2022) n/a Pixel 6 Pro 84.6 dB

Other Category Flagship Flagship Announced January 2022 October 2021 Release date March 2022 October 2021 Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Barometer

- Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion If the battery life is more important to you, then choose the Motorola Edge Plus (2022). But if the display, software, and design are more of a priority – go for the Google Pixel 6 Pro.