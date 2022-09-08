Home > Smartphone comparison > Edge 30 Fusion vs iPhone 13 Pro Max – which one to choose?

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.55-inch Motorola Edge 30 Fusion (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 Plus) that was released on September 8, 2022, against the Apple iPhone 13 Pro Max, which is powered by Apple A15 Bionic and came out 12 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Motorola Edge 30 Fusion
  • Higher display refresh rate – 144 Hz
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)
  • Fingerprint scanner
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5
  • Has 2 SIM card slots
Reasons to consider the Apple iPhone 13 Pro Max
  • The rear camera has a 3x optical zoom
  • Shows 61% longer battery life (43:44 vs 27:11 hours)
  • Supports wireless charging up to 7.5W
  • Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
  • Apple releases software updates and supports their phones a few years longer than Motorola
  • Delivers 10% higher peak brightness (1044 against 945 nits)
  • 14% higher pixel density (458 vs 402 PPI)
  • 63% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 1741 and 1067 points
  • Ready for eSIM technology

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Edge 30 Fusion
vs
iPhone 13 Pro Max

Display

Type POLED OLED
Size 6.55 inches 6.7 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1284 x 2778 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 19.5:9
PPI 402 ppi 458 ppi
Refresh rate 144 Hz 120 Hz
Max rated brightness 600 nits 1000 nits
Max rated brightness in HDR 1100 nits 1200 nits
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, Dolby Vision
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Ceramic Shield
Screen-to-body ratio 90.8% 87.4%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming		 - DCI-P3
Display tests
RGB color space - 99.9%
PWM - 238 Hz
Response time - 8.5 ms
Contrast - ∞ Infinity
Peak brightness test (auto)
Edge 30 Fusion
945 nits
iPhone 13 Pro Max +10%
1044 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build

Height 158.48 mm (6.24 inches) 160.8 mm (6.33 inches)
Width 71.99 mm (2.83 inches) 78.1 mm (3.07 inches)
Thickness 7.45 mm (0.29 inches) 7.65 mm (0.3 inches)
Weight 175 gramm (6.17 oz) 240 gramm (8.47 oz)
Waterproof IP52 IP68
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors White, Gray, Blue Black, Silver, Gold, Blue, Green
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display No
Screen-to-body ratio

Performance

Tests of Motorola Edge 30 Fusion and Apple iPhone 13 Pro Max in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 Plus Apple A15 Bionic
Max. clock 2990 MHz 3200 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 6 (2 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 680 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 680 Gold (Cortex-A78)
- 1 core at 2.995 GHz: Kryo 680 Prime (Cortex-X1)		 - 4 cores at 2.02 GHz: Blizzard
- 2 cores at 3.24 GHz: Avalanche
L3 cache 4 MB -
Lithography process 5 nanometers 5 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 660 Apple GPU
GPU clock 840 MHz 1200 MHz
Memory
RAM size 8, 12 GB 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR4X
Memory clock - 2133 MHz
Channels 4 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256, 512 GB 128, 256, 512, 1024 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1 NVMe
Memory card No No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Edge 30 Fusion +4%
825950
iPhone 13 Pro Max
791560
CPU - 213823
GPU - 317561
Memory - 126792
UX - 136444
Total score 825950 791560
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Stability - 82%
Graphics test - 57 FPS
Graphics score - 9524
Sources: 3DMark [3]
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 12 iOS 15 (Can be upgraded to iOS 15.5)
OS size - 13 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4400 mAh 4352 mAh
Charge power 68 W 27 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No Yes (7.5 W)
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (82% in 30 min) Yes (42% in 30 min)
Full charging time 0:52 hr 1:46 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing 09:42 hr 14:55 hr
Watching video 11:35 hr 20:14 hr
Gaming 04:56 hr 07:42 hr
Standby 88 hr 140 hr
General battery life
Edge 30 Fusion
27:11 hr
iPhone 13 Pro Max +61%
43:44 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 50 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution - 4032 x 3024
Zoom Digital Optical, 3x
Flash Dual LED Dual LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 240 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens 120° 120°
Lenses 3 (50 MP + 13 MP + 2 MP) 4 (12 MP + 12 MP + 12 MP + 0 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.55", Omnivision OV50A
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.5
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.9 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.66", Sony IMX703 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.8
- Focal length: 77 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Phase autofocus
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1 micron
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Samples - Photo samples of Apple iPhone 13 Pro Max from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 32 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution - 4032 x 3024
Aperture f/2.5 f/2.2
Focal length - 23 mm
Pixel size 0.8 microns 1 microns
Sensor type - Exmor-RS CMOS
Sensor size 1/2.8" 1/3.6"
Video resolution 2160p (4K) at 30 FPS 2160p (4K) at 60 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.2 5
Bluetooth features LE LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C -
USB version 3.1 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 1
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby -
eSIM support* No Yes
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 20 18
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced September 2022 September 2021
Release date September 2022 September 2021
SAR (head) - 0.99 W/kg
SAR (body) - 0.98 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Face recognition sensor
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Apple iPhone 13 Pro Max is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

