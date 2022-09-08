Motorola Edge 30 Fusion vs Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max
Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.55-inch Motorola Edge 30 Fusion (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 Plus) that was released on September 8, 2022, against the Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max, which is powered by Apple A16 Bionic. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Motorola Edge 30 Fusion
- Higher display refresh rate – 144 Hz
- Fingerprint scanner
- Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
- Has 2 SIM card slots
- Faster storage type - UFS 3.1 versus NVMe
- CPU with a higher amount of cores (+2)
- Weighs 65 grams less
- Better grip in hands – the body is 5.61 mm narrower
Reasons to consider the Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max
- The rear camera has a 3x optical zoom
- Supports wireless charging up to 15W
- Newer Bluetooth version (v5.3)
- Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
- Apple releases software updates and supports their phones a few years longer than Motorola
- 17% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (969K versus 825K)
- 14% higher pixel density (460 vs 402 PPI)
- 74% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 1861 and 1067 points
- Ready for eSIM technology
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
Value for money
You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|POLED
|OLED
|Size
|6.55 inches
|6.7 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2400 pixels
|1290 x 2796 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|20:9
|19.5:9
|PPI
|402 ppi
|460 ppi
|Refresh rate
|144 Hz
|120 Hz
|Max rated brightness
|600 nits
|1000 nits
|Max rated brightness in HDR
|1100 nits
|1600 nits
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10+
|Yes, Dolby Vision
|Screen protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 5
|Ceramic Shield
|Screen-to-body ratio
|90.8%
|88.3%
|Display features
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Design and build
|Height
|158.48 mm (6.24 inches)
|160.7 mm (6.33 inches)
|Width
|71.99 mm (2.83 inches)
|77.6 mm (3.06 inches)
|Thickness
|7.45 mm (0.29 inches)
|7.85 mm (0.31 inches)
|Weight
|175 gramm (6.17 oz)
|240 gramm (8.47 oz)
|Waterproof
|IP52
|IP68
|Rear material
|Glass
|Glass
|Frame material
|Metal
|Metal
|Colors
|White, Gray, Blue
|Black, Silver, Gold, Purple
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in-display
|No
Performance
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 Plus
|Apple A16 Bionic
|Max. clock
|2990 MHz
|3460 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (1 + 3 + 4)
|6 (2 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 680 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 680 Gold (Cortex-A78)
- 1 core at 2.995 GHz: Kryo 680 Prime (Cortex-X1)
|- 4 cores at 2.02 GHz: Sawtooth
- 2 cores at 3.46 GHz: Everest
|L3 cache
|4 MB
|-
|Lithography process
|5 nanometers
|4 nanometers
|Graphics
|Adreno 660
|Apple GPU
|GPU clock
|840 MHz
|-
|RAM size
|8, 12 GB
|6 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR5
|LPDDR5
|Channels
|4
|4
|Storage size
|128, 256, 512 GB
|128, 256, 512, 1024 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 3.1
|NVMe
|Memory card
|No
|No
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1067
iPhone 14 Pro Max +74%
1861
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
3436
iPhone 14 Pro Max +35%
4632
|CPU
|-
|241999
|GPU
|-
|403717
|Memory
|-
|180737
|UX
|-
|146483
|Total score
|825950
|969569
Software
|Operating system
|Android 12
|iOS 16
Battery
|Capacity
|4400 mAh
|4323 mAh
|Charge power
|68 W
|27 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|Yes (15 W)
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes (82% in 30 min)
|Yes (50% in 30 min)
|Full charging time
|0:52 hr
|1:45 hr
|Web browsing
|09:42 hr
|-
|Watching video
|11:35 hr
|-
|Gaming
|04:56 hr
|-
|Standby
|88 hr
|-
Camera
|Matrix
|50 megapixels
|48 megapixels
|Image resolution
|-
|8000 x 6000
|Zoom
|Digital
|Optical, 3x
|Flash
|Dual LED
|Dual LED
|Stabilization
|Optical
|Optical
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|960 FPS (720p)
|240 FPS (1080p)
|Angle of widest lens
|120°
|120°
|Lenses
|3 (50 MP + 13 MP + 2 MP)
|4 (48 MP + 12 MP + 12 MP + 0 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.55", Omnivision OV50A
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|- 48 MP
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
|Telephoto lens
|-
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.8
- Focal length: 77 mm
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Phase autofocus
|Depth lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|Yes
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
|Megapixels
|32 megapixels
|12 megapixels
|Image resolution
|-
|4032 x 3024
|Aperture
|f/2.5
|f/2.2
|Focal length
|-
|23 mm
|Pixel size
|0.8 microns
|-
|Sensor size
|1/2.8"
|1/3.6"
|Video resolution
|2160p (4K) at 30 FPS
|2160p (4K) at 60 FPS
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5.2
|5.3
|Bluetooth features
|LE
|LE
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|-
|USB version
|3.1
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
|NFC*
|Yes
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|1
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|-
|eSIM support*
|No
|Yes
|Hybrid slot
|No
|No
|LTE Cat*
|20
|20
|5G support
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|Stereo
|Stereo
|Headphone audio jack
|No
|No
|FM radio
|No
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|Yes
Other
|Category
|Flagship
|Flagship
|Announced
|September 2022
|September 2022
|Release date
|September 2022
|September 2022
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Face recognition sensor
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
After analyzing all the data, we think that the Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max is definitely a better buy.
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1