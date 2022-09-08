Home > Smartphone comparison > Edge 30 Fusion vs Pixel 6 – which one to choose?

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.55-inch Motorola Edge 30 Fusion (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 Plus) that was released on September 8, 2022, against the Google Pixel 6, which is powered by Google Tensor and came out 11 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Motorola Edge 30 Fusion
  • Higher display refresh rate – 144 Hz
  • The phone is 11-months newer
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
  • 14% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (820K versus 719K)
  • Delivers 12% higher peak brightness (939 against 842 nits)
  • Has 2 SIM card slots
  • Thinner bezels – 7.4% more screen real estate
  • Weighs 32 grams less
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 4K
Reasons to consider the Google Pixel 6
  • Shows 10% longer battery life (30:01 vs 27:11 hours)
  • Supports wireless charging up to 21W
  • Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
  • More recent OS version: Android 13 versus 12
  • Reverse charging feature
  • Ready for eSIM technology

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Edge 30 Fusion
vs
Pixel 6

Display

Type POLED OLED
Size 6.55 inches 6.4 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 402 ppi 411 ppi
Refresh rate 144 Hz 90 Hz
Max rated brightness 600 nits 500 nits
Max rated brightness in HDR 1100 nits 800 nits
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Gorilla Glass Victus
Screen-to-body ratio 90.8% 83.4%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space - 99.8%
PWM - 397 Hz
Response time - 5 ms
Contrast - ∞ Infinity
Peak brightness test (auto)
Edge 30 Fusion +12%
939 nits
Pixel 6
842 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build

Height 158.48 mm (6.24 inches) 158.6 mm (6.24 inches)
Width 71.99 mm (2.83 inches) 74.8 mm (2.94 inches)
Thickness 7.45 mm (0.29 inches) 8.9 mm (0.35 inches)
Weight 175 gramm (6.17 oz) 207 gramm (7.3 oz)
Waterproof IP52 IP68
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors White, Gray, Blue Black, Blue, Yellow
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
Edge 30 Fusion +9%
90.8%
Pixel 6
83.4%

Performance

Tests of Motorola Edge 30 Fusion and Google Pixel 6 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 Plus Google Tensor
Max. clock 2990 MHz 2800 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (2 + 2 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 680 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 680 Gold (Cortex-A78)
- 1 core at 2.995 GHz: Kryo 680 Prime (Cortex-X1)		 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex A55
- 2 cores at 2.25 GHz: Cortex A76
- 2 cores at 2.8 GHz: Cortex-X1
L3 cache 4 MB 4 MB
Lithography process 5 nanometers 5 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 660 Mali-G78 MP20
GPU clock 840 MHz 848 MHz
FLOPS - ~2171 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 8, 12 GB 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR5
Memory clock - 3200 MHz
Channels 4 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256, 512 GB 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 3.1
Memory card No No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Edge 30 Fusion +4%
1069
Pixel 6
1028
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Edge 30 Fusion +19%
3426
Pixel 6
2872
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Edge 30 Fusion +14%
820258
Pixel 6
719625
CPU - 187698
GPU - 298218
Memory - 100887
UX - 137683
Total score 820258 719625
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Stability - 55%
Graphics test - 38 FPS
Graphics score - 6367
PCMark 3.0 score - 10548
AnTuTu Benchmark 9 Results (57th and 111th place)
Sources: 3DMark [3]
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 12 Android 12 (Can be upgraded to Android 13)
ROM - Stock Android
OS size - 17.6 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4400 mAh 4614 mAh
Charge power 68 W 30 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No Yes (21 W)
Reverse charging No Yes, (wireless)
Fast charging Yes (82% in 30 min) Yes (41% in 30 min)
Full charging time 0:52 hr 1:53 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing 09:42 hr 08:58 hr
Watching video 11:35 hr 16:38 hr
Gaming 04:56 hr 05:24 hr
Standby 88 hr 92 hr
General battery life
Edge 30 Fusion
27:11 hr
Pixel 6 +10%
30:01 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 50 megapixels 50 megapixels
Image resolution 8192 x 6144 8192 x 6144
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash Dual LED Dual LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 240 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens 120° 114°
Lenses 3 (50 MP + 13 MP + 2 MP) 2 (50 MP + 12 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.55", Omnivision OV50A
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 25 mm
- Pixel size: 1.2 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.31", Samsung GN1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Laser autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 17 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Samples - Photo samples of Google Pixel 6 from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 32 megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution 6528 x 4896 3840 x 2160
Aperture f/2.5 f/2.0
Focal length - 24 mm
Pixel size 0.8 microns 1.12 microns
Sensor type - CMOS
Sensor size 1/2.8" -
Video resolution 2160p (4K) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.2 5.2
Bluetooth features LE LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 3.1 3.1
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 1
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby -
eSIM support* No Yes
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 20 20
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Edge 30 Fusion
n/a
Pixel 6
86.3 dB

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced September 2022 October 2021
Release date September 2022 October 2021
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the display, performance, and design are more important to you, then choose the Motorola Edge 30 Fusion. But if the battery life is more of a priority – go for the Google Pixel 6.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
1 (100%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: 1

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
