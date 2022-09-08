Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.55-inch Motorola Edge 30 Fusion (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 Plus) that was released on September 8, 2022, against the Google Pixel 6a, which is powered by Google Tensor and came out 4 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.