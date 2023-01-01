Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.55-inch Motorola Edge 30 Fusion (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 Plus) that was released on September 8, 2022, against the Google Pixel 7a, which is powered by Google Tensor G2 and came out 8 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

Reasons to consider the Google Pixel 7a

Reasons to consider the Motorola Edge 30 Fusion

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone

Review Evaluation of Motorola Edge 30 Fusion and Google Pixel 7a crucial features

Scores with a red asterisk ( * ) are approximate and may change in the future as we gather more data.

Choose the importance of each parameter to more accurately identify the smartphone that best meets your particular needs.

Adjust priorities