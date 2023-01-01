Home > Smartphone comparison > Edge 30 Fusion vs Pixel 7a – which one to choose?

Motorola Edge 30 Fusion vs Google Pixel 7a

75 out of 100
Motorola Edge 30 Fusion
VS
71 out of 100
Google Pixel 7a
Motorola Edge 30 Fusion
Google Pixel 7a

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.55-inch Motorola Edge 30 Fusion (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 Plus) that was released on September 8, 2022, against the Google Pixel 7a, which is powered by Google Tensor G2 and came out 8 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Motorola Edge 30 Fusion
  • Higher display refresh rate – 144 Hz
  • Supports higher wattage charging (68W versus 30W)
  • Has a 0.45 inch larger screen size
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
  • Thinner bezels – 9% more screen real estate
  • Has 2 SIM card slots
  • Weighs 18.5 grams less
Reasons to consider the Google Pixel 7a
  • Handles wireless charging up to 7.5W
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.3)
  • Waterproof body (IP67 classification)
  • More recent OS version: Android 13 versus 12
  • Ready for eSIM technology

Review

Evaluation of Motorola Edge 30 Fusion and Google Pixel 7a crucial features
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Performance
CPU and memory performance (apps, system)
Gaming
Capabilities for playing modern games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
Scores with a red asterisk (*) are approximate and may change in the future as we gather more data.
NanoReview Score
Final comparison evaluation
Choose the importance of each parameter to more accurately identify the smartphone that best meets your particular needs.
Value for money

You can enter your local prices of these phones (in USD or other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Edge 30 Fusion
vs
Pixel 7a

Display

Type POLED OLED
Size 6.55 inches 6.1 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 402 ppi 429 ppi
Refresh rate 144 Hz 90 Hz
Adaptive refresh rate Yes No
Max rated brightness 600 nits 500 nits
Max rated brightness in HDR 1100 nits -
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Corning Gorilla Glass 3
Screen-to-body ratio 90.8% 81.8%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space 97.2% -
PWM 753 Hz -
Response time 1 ms -
Contrast ∞ Infinity -
Peak brightness test (auto)
Edge 30 Fusion
941 nits
Pixel 7a
n/a
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build

Height 158.48 mm (6.24 inches) 152 mm (5.98 inches)
Width 71.99 mm (2.83 inches) 72.9 mm (2.87 inches)
Thickness 7.45 mm (0.29 inches) 9 mm (0.35 inches)
Weight 175 g (6.17 oz) 193.5 g (6.83 oz)
Waterproof IP52 IP67
Rear material Glass Plastic
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors White, Gray, Blue White, Gray, Blue, Orange
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
Edge 30 Fusion +11%
90.8%
Pixel 7a
81.8%

Performance

Tests of Motorola Edge 30 Fusion and Google Pixel 7a in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 Plus Google Tensor G2
Max clock 2990 MHz 2850 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (2 + 2 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 680 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 680 Gold (Cortex-A78)
- 1 core at 2.995 GHz: Kryo 680 Prime (Cortex-X1)		 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.35 GHz: Cortex-A78
- 2 cores at 2.85 GHz: Cortex-X1
L3 cache 4 MB 4 MB
Lithography process 5 nanometers 5 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 660 Mali-G710 MP7
GPU clock 905 MHz 850 MHz
FLOPS ~1853 GFLOPS ~1153 GFLOPS

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Edge 30 Fusion +8%
829514
Pixel 7a
768394
CPU 210646 -
GPU 318876 -
Memory 141682 -
UX 166676 -
Total score 829514 768394
AnTuTu 9 Android Ranking List (107th and 148th place)
Submit your AnTuTu result

Memory

RAM
RAM size 8, 12 GB 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR5
Channels 4 4
Storage
Storage size 128, 256, 512 GB 128 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 3.1
Memory card No No

Software

Operating system Android 12 Android 13
ROM - Stock Android
OS size 17 GB -

Battery

Capacity 4400 mAh 4385 mAh
Max charge power 68 W 30 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No Yes (7.5 W)
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (82% in 30 min) Yes (48% in 30 min)
Full charging time 0:52 hr 1:40 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing 09:13 hr -
Watching video 11:35 hr -
Gaming 04:54 hr -
Standby 88 hr -
General battery life
Edge 30 Fusion
26:42 hr
Pixel 7a
n/a

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 50 megapixels 64 megapixels
Image resolution 8192 x 6144 9000 x 7000
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash Dual LED Dual LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 240 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens 120° 120°
Lenses 3 (50 MP + 13 MP + 2 MP) 2 (64 MP + 13 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.55", Omnivision OV50A
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Sensor: 1/1.73", Sony IMX787 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Selfie camera
Megapixels 32 megapixels 13 megapixels
Image resolution 6528 x 4896 -
Aperture f/2.5 -
Pixel size 0.8 microns -
Sensor size 1/2.8" -
Video resolution 2160p (4K) at 30 FPS 2160p (4K) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.2 5.3
Bluetooth features LE LE
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 3.1 3.2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 1
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby -
eSIM support* No Yes
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 20 20
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max loudness
Edge 30 Fusion
88.9 dB
Pixel 7a
n/a

Other

Category Flagship Mid-range
Announced September 2022 May 2023
Release date September 2022 May 2023
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
Bundled charger Yes, 68 W Not included
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the display, camera, gaming, and design are more important to you, then choose the Motorola Edge 30 Fusion. But if the software and battery life are more of a priority – go for the Google Pixel 7a.

