Home > Smartphone comparison > Edge 30 Fusion vs Edge 20 – which one to choose?

Motorola Edge 30 Fusion vs Edge 20

Моторола Єдж 30 Fusion
VS
Моторола Эдж 20
Motorola Edge 30 Fusion
Motorola Edge 20

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.55-inch Motorola Edge 30 Fusion (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 Plus) that was released on September 8, 2022, against the Motorola Edge 20, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G and came out 14 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Motorola Edge 30 Fusion
  • 55% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (825K versus 531K)
  • Delivers 47% higher peak brightness (945 against 645 nits)
  • Optical image stabilization
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
  • Comes with 400 mAh larger battery capacity: 4400 vs 4000 mAh
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5
  • Stereo speakers
Reasons to consider the Motorola Edge 20
  • The rear camera has a 3x optical zoom

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Edge 30 Fusion
vs
Edge 20

Display

Type POLED OLED
Size 6.55 inches 6.7 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 19.5:9
PPI 402 ppi 385 ppi
Refresh rate 144 Hz 144 Hz
Max rated brightness 600 nits 450 nits
Max rated brightness in HDR 1100 nits 700 nits
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Corning Gorilla Glass 3
Screen-to-body ratio 90.8% 89%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming		 - DCI-P3
Display tests
RGB color space - 153.1%
PWM - 252 Hz
Response time - 7.5 ms
Contrast - ∞ Infinity
Peak brightness test (auto)
Edge 30 Fusion +47%
945 nits
Edge 20
645 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build

Height 158.48 mm (6.24 inches) 163 mm (6.42 inches)
Width 71.99 mm (2.83 inches) 76 mm (2.99 inches)
Thickness 7.45 mm (0.29 inches) 7 mm (0.28 inches)
Weight 175 gramm (6.17 oz) 163 gramm (5.75 oz)
Waterproof IP52 IP52
Rear material Glass Plastic
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors White, Gray, Blue White, Gray, Green
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
Edge 30 Fusion +2%
90.8%
Edge 20
89%

Performance

Tests of Motorola Edge 30 Fusion and Motorola Edge 20 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 Plus Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G
Max. clock 2990 MHz 2400 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 680 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 680 Gold (Cortex-A78)
- 1 core at 2.995 GHz: Kryo 680 Prime (Cortex-X1)		 - 4 cores at 1.9 GHz: Kryo 670 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 670 Gold (Cortex-A78)
- 1 core at 2.4 GHz: Kryo 670 Prime (Cortex-A78)
L3 cache 4 MB -
Lithography process 5 nanometers 6 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 660 Adreno 642L
GPU clock 840 MHz 490 MHz
Memory
RAM size 8, 12 GB 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR4X
Memory clock - 2133 MHz
Channels 4 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256, 512 GB 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 2.2
Memory card No No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Edge 30 Fusion +41%
1067
Edge 20
759
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Edge 30 Fusion +35%
3436
Edge 20
2541
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Edge 30 Fusion +55%
825950
Edge 20
531345
CPU - 160048
GPU - 161514
Memory - 84798
UX - 130096
Total score 825950 531345
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Stability - 98%
Graphics test - 14 FPS
Graphics score - 2473
PCMark 3.0 score - 13579
Sources: 3DMark [3]
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 12 Android 11 (Can be upgraded to Android 12)
OS size - 20 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4400 mAh 4000 mAh
Charge power 68 W 30 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (82% in 30 min) Yes (68% in 30 min)
Full charging time 0:52 hr 1:01 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing 09:42 hr 08:28 hr
Watching video 11:35 hr 14:35 hr
Gaming 04:56 hr 03:46 hr
Standby 88 hr 89 hr
General battery life
Edge 30 Fusion
27:11 hr
Edge 20 +1%
27:29 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 50 megapixels 108 megapixels
Image resolution - 12032 x 9204
Zoom Digital Optical, 3x
Flash Dual LED Dual LED
Stabilization Optical Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 240 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens 120° 119°
Lenses 3 (50 MP + 13 MP + 2 MP) 3 (108 MP + 8 MP + 16 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.55", Omnivision OV50A
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 108 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.7 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.52", Samsung S5KHM2 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Telephoto lens - - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 79 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- 16 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 32 megapixels 32 megapixels
Image resolution - 6528 x 4896
Aperture f/2.5 f/2.3
Pixel size 0.8 microns 0.7 microns
Sensor type - CMOS
Sensor size 1/2.8" -
Video resolution 2160p (4K) at 30 FPS 2160p (4K) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.2 5.2
Bluetooth features LE LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 3.1 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC, SBAS
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No Yes
LTE Cat* 20 18
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Mono
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Edge 30 Fusion
n/a
Edge 20
84.5 dB

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced September 2022 July 2021
Release date September 2022 August 2021
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Motorola Edge 30 Fusion is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related comparisons

1. Edge 30 Fusion vs Edge 30
2. Edge 20 vs Nord 2 5G
3. Edge 20 vs Galaxy A52s 5G
4. Edge 20 vs Galaxy M52 5G
5. Edge 20 vs Galaxy A53 5G
6. Edge 20 vs Moto G60
7. Edge 20 vs Edge 20 Pro
8. Edge 20 vs Edge 30

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
Promotion
РусскийEnglish