Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.55-inch Motorola Edge 30 Fusion (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 Plus) that was released on September 8, 2022, against the Motorola Edge 20 Pro, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 and came out 14 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.