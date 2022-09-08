Motorola Edge 30 Fusion vs Edge 20 Pro
Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.55-inch Motorola Edge 30 Fusion (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 Plus) that was released on September 8, 2022, against the Motorola Edge 20 Pro, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 and came out 14 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Motorola Edge 30 Fusion
- Delivers 40% higher peak brightness (939 against 671 nits)
- Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)
- Optical image stabilization
- The phone is 1-year and 2-months newer
- Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
- Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5
- 18% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (820K versus 692K)
- Stereo speakers
- More recent OS version: Android 12 versus 11
Reasons to consider the Motorola Edge 20 Pro
- The rear camera has a 5x optical zoom
- Shows 24% longer battery life (33:43 vs 27:11 hours)
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
86
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
76
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
79
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
70
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
89
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
77
Value for money
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|POLED
|OLED
|Size
|6.55 inches
|6.7 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2400 pixels
|1080 x 2400 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|20:9
|19.5:9
|PPI
|402 ppi
|385 ppi
|Refresh rate
|144 Hz
|144 Hz
|Max rated brightness
|600 nits
|450 nits
|Max rated brightness in HDR
|1100 nits
|700 nits
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10+
|Yes, HDR10+
|Screen protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 5
|Corning Gorilla Glass 5
|Screen-to-body ratio
|90.8%
|89%
|Display features
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
|- DCI-P3
|RGB color space
|-
|150.8%
|PWM
|-
|471 Hz
|Response time
|-
|15 ms
|Contrast
|-
|∞ Infinity
Design and build
|Height
|158.48 mm (6.24 inches)
|163 mm (6.42 inches)
|Width
|71.99 mm (2.83 inches)
|76 mm (2.99 inches)
|Thickness
|7.45 mm (0.29 inches)
|7.99 mm (0.31 inches)
|Weight
|175 gramm (6.17 oz)
|190 gramm (6.7 oz)
|Waterproof
|IP52
|IP52
|Rear material
|Glass
|Plastic
|Frame material
|Metal
|Metal
|Colors
|White, Gray, Blue
|Blue
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in-display
|Yes, in home button
Performance
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 Plus
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 870
|Max. clock
|2990 MHz
|3200 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (1 + 3 + 4)
|8 (1 + 3 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 680 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 680 Gold (Cortex-A78)
- 1 core at 2.995 GHz: Kryo 680 Prime (Cortex-X1)
|- 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 585 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 585 Gold (Cortex-A77)
- 1 core at 3.2 GHz: Kryo 585 Prime (Cortex-A77)
|L3 cache
|4 MB
|4 MB
|Lithography process
|5 nanometers
|7 nanometers
|Graphics
|Adreno 660
|Adreno 650
|GPU clock
|840 MHz
|675 MHz
|FLOPS
|-
|~1372 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|8, 12 GB
|6, 8, 12 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR5
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|-
|2133 MHz
|Channels
|4
|2
|Storage size
|128, 256, 512 GB
|128, 256, 512 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 3.1
|UFS 3.1
|Memory card
|No
|No
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Edge 30 Fusion +10%
1069
972
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Edge 30 Fusion +10%
3426
3119
|CPU
|-
|194428
|GPU
|-
|233226
|Memory
|-
|118946
|UX
|-
|152170
|Total score
|820258
|692651
|Stability
|-
|99%
|Graphics test
|-
|25 FPS
|Graphics score
|-
|4212
|PCMark 3.0 score
|-
|14941
AnTuTu Benchmark 9 Android Smartphone Scores (57th and 131st place)
Software
|Operating system
|Android 12
|Android 11
|ROM
|-
|Stock Android
|OS size
|-
|33 GB
Battery
|Capacity
|4400 mAh
|4500 mAh
|Charge power
|68 W
|30 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes (82% in 30 min)
|Yes (53% in 30 min)
|Full charging time
|0:52 hr
|1:17 hr
|Web browsing
|09:42 hr
|09:54 hr
|Watching video
|11:35 hr
|18:31 hr
|Gaming
|04:56 hr
|03:59 hr
|Standby
|88 hr
|112 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|50 megapixels
|108 megapixels
|Image resolution
|8192 x 6144
|12032 x 9204
|Zoom
|Digital
|Optical, 5x
|Flash
|Dual LED
|Dual LED
|Stabilization
|Optical
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|Up to 24FPS
|4K video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|960 FPS (720p)
|120 FPS (1080p)
|Angle of widest lens
|120°
|119°
|Lenses
|3 (50 MP + 13 MP + 2 MP)
|3 (108 MP + 8 MP + 16 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.55", Omnivision OV50A
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|- 108 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.7 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.52", Samsung S5KHM2 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|Telephoto lens
|-
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/3.4
- Focal length: 126 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
|- 16 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
|Depth lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|-
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Samples
|-
|Megapixels
|32 megapixels
|32 megapixels
|Image resolution
|6528 x 4896
|6528 x 4896
|Aperture
|f/2.5
|f/2.3
|Pixel size
|0.8 microns
|0.7 microns
|Sensor type
|-
|CMOS
|Sensor size
|1/2.8"
|-
|Video resolution
|2160p (4K) at 30 FPS
|2160p (4K) at 30 FPS
DxOMark camera tests
Photo quality
109
Video quality
96
Generic camera score
105
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5.2
|5.1
|Bluetooth features
|LE
|LE, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|3.1
|3.1
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC, SBAS
|NFC*
|Yes
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|Yes
|LTE Cat*
|20
|18
|5G support
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|Stereo
|Mono
|Headphone audio jack
|No
|No
|FM radio
|No
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|No
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Flagship
|Flagship
|Announced
|September 2022
|July 2021
|Release date
|September 2022
|August 2021
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
If the display, performance, camera, design, and sound are more important to you, then choose the Motorola Edge 30 Fusion. But if the battery life is more of a priority – go for the Motorola Edge 20 Pro.
