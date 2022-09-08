Home > Smartphone comparison > Edge 30 Fusion vs Edge 30 – which one to choose?

Motorola Edge 30 Fusion vs Edge 30

VS
Motorola Edge 30 Fusion
Motorola Edge 30

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.55-inch Motorola Edge 30 Fusion (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 Plus) that was released on September 8, 2022, against the Motorola Edge 30, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G Plus and came out 5 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Motorola Edge 30 Fusion
  • Delivers 938% higher peak brightness (945 against 91 nits)
  • 53% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (825K versus 538K)
  • Comes with 380 mAh larger battery capacity: 4400 vs 4020 mAh
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5
  • Faster storage type - UFS 3.1 versus UFS 2.2
  • Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology
  • 30% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 1067 and 821 points
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 4K
Reasons to consider the Motorola Edge 30
  • Weighs 20 grams less

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Edge 30 Fusion
vs
Edge 30

Display

Type POLED AMOLED
Size 6.55 inches 6.5 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 402 ppi 405 ppi
Refresh rate 144 Hz 144 Hz
Max rated brightness 600 nits 500 nits
Max rated brightness in HDR 1100 nits -
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Corning Gorilla Glass 3
Screen-to-body ratio 90.8% 86.2%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space - 96%
PWM - 250 Hz
Response time - 13 ms
Contrast - ∞ Infinity
Peak brightness test (auto)
Edge 30 Fusion +938%
945 nits
Edge 30
91 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build

Height 158.48 mm (6.24 inches) 159.38 mm (6.27 inches)
Width 71.99 mm (2.83 inches) 74.23 mm (2.92 inches)
Thickness 7.45 mm (0.29 inches) 6.79 mm (0.27 inches)
Weight 175 gramm (6.17 oz) 155 gramm (5.47 oz)
Waterproof IP52 IP52
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Metal Plastic
Colors White, Gray, Blue Silver, Blue, Green
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
Edge 30 Fusion +5%
90.8%
Edge 30
86.2%

Performance

Tests of Motorola Edge 30 Fusion and Motorola Edge 30 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 Plus Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G Plus
Max. clock 2990 MHz 2500 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 680 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 680 Gold (Cortex-A78)
- 1 core at 2.995 GHz: Kryo 680 Prime (Cortex-X1)		 - 4 cores at 1.9 GHz: Kryo 670 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 670 Gold (Cortex-A78)
- 1 core at 2.5 GHz: Kryo 670 Prime (Cortex-A78)
L3 cache 4 MB -
Lithography process 5 nanometers 6 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 660 Adreno 642L
GPU clock 840 MHz 500 MHz
Memory
RAM size 8, 12 GB 6, 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR4X
Memory clock - 2133 MHz
Channels 4 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256, 512 GB 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 2.2
Memory card No No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Edge 30 Fusion +30%
1067
Edge 30
821
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Edge 30 Fusion +21%
3436
Edge 30
2838
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Edge 30 Fusion +53%
825950
Edge 30
538189
CPU - 132596
GPU - 175192
Memory - 100478
UX - 133352
Total score 825950 538189
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 12 Android 12
OS size - 20 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4400 mAh 4020 mAh
Charge power 68 W 33 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (82% in 30 min) Yes (50% in 22 min)
Full charging time 0:52 hr 1:04 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing 09:42 hr -
Watching video 11:35 hr -
Gaming 04:56 hr -
Standby 88 hr -
General battery life
Edge 30 Fusion
27:11 hr
Edge 30
n/a

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 50 megapixels 50 megapixels
Image resolution - 8700 x 5800
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash Dual LED Dual LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 960 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 120° 118°
Lenses 3 (50 MP + 13 MP + 2 MP) 3 (50 MP + 50 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.55", Omnivision OV50A
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.55", Omnivision OV50A (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 0.64 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung S5KJN1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 32 megapixels 32 megapixels
Aperture f/2.5 f/2.4
Pixel size 0.8 microns 0.7 microns
Sensor type - CMOS
Sensor size 1/2.8" 1/3.14"
Video resolution 2160p (4K) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.2 5.2
Bluetooth features LE LE
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 3.1 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 20 18
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Edge 30 Fusion
n/a
Edge 30
84.6 dB

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced September 2022 April 2022
Release date September 2022 May 2022
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

These smartphones have a lot in common, but we would recommend the Motorola Edge 30 Fusion. It has a better display, performance, connectivity, design, and sound.

