Motorola Edge 30 Neo vs Apple iPhone 11
Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.28-inch Motorola Edge 30 Neo (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 695) that was released on September 8, 2022, against the Apple iPhone 11, which is powered by Apple A13 Bionic and came out 37 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Motorola Edge 30 Neo
- Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
- Comes with 910 mAh larger battery capacity: 4020 vs 3110 mAh
- Modern USB Type-C port
- Delivers 50% higher peak brightness (999 against 668 nits)
- Supports higher wattage charging (68W versus 18W)
- Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
- Fingerprint scanner
- The phone is 3-years and 1-month newer
- Thinner bezels – 8.5% more screen real estate
- Has 2 SIM card slots
- 29% higher pixel density (419 vs 326 PPI)
- POLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
Reasons to consider the Apple iPhone 11
- 58% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (626K versus 397K)
- Shows 21% longer battery life (34:47 vs 28:41 hours)
- Compatible with Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
- Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
- Apple releases software updates and supports their phones a few years longer than Motorola
- Ability to record video in 4K resolution
- 94% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 1328 and 683 points
- The front-facing camera can record video at 4K
- Ready for eSIM technology
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
86
49
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
71
Performance
CPU and memory performance (apps, system)
41
58
Gaming
Capabilities for playing modern games
34
60
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
66
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
80
70
Choose the importance of each parameter to more accurately identify the smartphone that best meets your particular needs.
Value for money
You can enter your local prices of these phones (in USD or other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|POLED
|IPS LCD
|Size
|6.28 inches
|6.1 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2400 pixels
|828 x 1792 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|20:9
|19.5:9
|PPI
|419 ppi
|326 ppi
|Refresh rate
|120 Hz
|60 Hz
|Adaptive refresh rate
|No
|No
|Max rated brightness
|500 nits
|625 nits
|Max rated brightness in HDR
|1000 nits
|-
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10
|Yes, Dolby Vision
|Screen protection
|Tempered glass
|Tempered glass
|Screen-to-body ratio
|87.5%
|79%
|Display features
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
|- DCI-P3
|RGB color space
|95.5%
|99.8%
|PWM
|730 Hz
|Not detected
|Response time
|1 ms
|24.8 ms
|Contrast
|∞ Infinity
|999:1
Design and build
|Height
|152.9 mm (6.02 inches)
|150.9 mm (5.94 inches)
|Width
|71.2 mm (2.8 inches)
|75.7 mm (2.98 inches)
|Thickness
|7.75 mm (0.31 inches)
|8.3 mm (0.33 inches)
|Weight
|155 g (5.47 oz)
|194 g (6.84 oz)
|Waterproof
|IP52
|IP68
|Rear material
|Plastic
|Glass
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Metal
|Colors
|Black, Silver, Green, Purple
|White, Black, Green, Red, Purple, Yellow
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in-display
|No
Performance
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 695
|Apple A13 Bionic
|Max clock
|2200 MHz
|2650 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (2 + 6)
|6 (2 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 660 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 660 Gold (Cortex-A78)
|- 4 cores at 1.6 GHz: Thunder
- 2 cores at 2.65 GHz: Lightning
|Lithography process
|6 nanometers
|7 nanometers
|Graphics
|Adreno 619
|Apple A13 Bionic GPU
|GPU clock
|950 MHz
|-
|FLOPS
|~486 GFLOPS
|~736 GFLOPS
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
683
iPhone 11 +94%
1328
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1986
iPhone 11 +74%
3464
|CPU
|118163
|166661
|GPU
|101975
|256531
|Memory
|69029
|91027
|UX
|112276
|115651
|Total score
|397809
|626849
|Max surface temperature
|36.3 °C
|43.6 °C
|Stability
|99%
|72%
|Graphics test
|7 FPS
|45 FPS
|Graphics score
|1205
|7543
|Web score
|9121
|-
|Video editing
|4474
|-
|Photo editing
|20396
|-
|Data manipulation
|8461
|-
|Writing score
|14803
|-
Memory
|RAM size
|6, 8 GB
|4 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|2133 MHz
|-
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|128, 256 GB
|64, 128, 256 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 2.2
|NVMe
|Memory card
|No
|No
Software
|Operating system
|Android 12
|iOS 13 (Can be upgraded to iOS 16.4)
|OS size
|15 GB
|-
Battery
|Capacity
|4020 mAh
|3110 mAh
|Max charge power
|68 W
|18 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|Yes (5 W)
|Yes (7.5 W)
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes (92% in 30 min)
|Yes (50% in 30 min)
|Full charging time
|0:40 hr
|1:45 hr
|Web browsing
|09:11 hr
|11:39 hr
|Watching video
|14:15 hr
|15:16 hr
|Gaming
|05:04 hr
|05:09 hr
|Standby
|92 hr
|121 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|64 megapixels
|12 megapixels
|Image resolution
|9000 x 7000
|4032 x 3024
|Zoom
|Digital
|Digital
|Flash
|Dual LED
|Quad LED
|Stabilization
|Optical
|Optical
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|No
|Up to 60FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|-
|240 FPS (1080p)
|Angle of widest lens
|120°
|120°
|Lenses
|2 (64 MP + 13 MP)
|2 (12 MP + 12 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 0.7 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Omnivision OV64B
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Apple iSight Camera (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 13 mm
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Samples
|-
|Photo samples of Apple iPhone 11 from DxOMark
|Megapixels
|32 megapixels
|12 megapixels
|Image resolution
|6464 x 4864
|4032 x 3024
|Aperture
|f/2.4
|f/2.2
|Focal length
|-
|23 mm
|Pixel size
|0.7 microns
|-
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|BSI CMOS
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
|2160p (4K) at 60 FPS
DxOMark camera tests
Photo quality
129
Video quality
109
Generic camera score
119
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
|Bluetooth version
|5.1
|5
|Bluetooth features
|LE
|LE, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|No
|USB version
|3.1
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Galileo, QZSS
|NFC*
|Yes
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|1
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|-
|eSIM support*
|No
|Yes
|Hybrid slot
|No
|No
|LTE Cat*
|18
|18
|5G support
|Yes
|No
Sound
|Speakers
|Stereo
|Stereo
|Headphone audio jack
|No
|No
|FM radio
|No
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|Yes
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Mid-range
|Flagship
|Announced
|September 2022
|September 2019
|Release date
|October 2022
|September 2019
|SAR (head)
|-
|0.95 W/kg
|SAR (body)
|-
|0.99 W/kg
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Compass
- Face recognition sensor
|Bundled charger
|Yes, 68 W
|-
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
If the display and connectivity are more important to you, then choose the Motorola Edge 30 Neo. But if the camera, performance, gaming, and software are more of a priority – go for the Apple iPhone 11.
Cast your vote
1 (50%)
1 (50%)
Total votes: 2