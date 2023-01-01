Home > Smartphone comparison > Edge 30 Neo vs iPhone 11 – which one to choose?

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.28-inch Motorola Edge 30 Neo (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 695) that was released on September 8, 2022, against the Apple iPhone 11, which is powered by Apple A13 Bionic and came out 37 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Motorola Edge 30 Neo
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • Comes with 910 mAh larger battery capacity: 4020 vs 3110 mAh
  • Modern USB Type-C port
  • Delivers 50% higher peak brightness (999 against 668 nits)
  • Supports higher wattage charging (68W versus 18W)
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
  • Fingerprint scanner
  • The phone is 3-years and 1-month newer
  • Thinner bezels – 8.5% more screen real estate
  • Has 2 SIM card slots
  • 29% higher pixel density (419 vs 326 PPI)
  • POLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
Reasons to consider the Apple iPhone 11
  • 58% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (626K versus 397K)
  • Shows 21% longer battery life (34:47 vs 28:41 hours)
  • Compatible with Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
  • Apple releases software updates and supports their phones a few years longer than Motorola
  • Ability to record video in 4K resolution
  • 94% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 1328 and 683 points
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 4K
  • Ready for eSIM technology

Review

Evaluation of Motorola Edge 30 Neo and Apple iPhone 11 crucial features
Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Edge 30 Neo
vs
iPhone 11

Display

Type POLED IPS LCD
Size 6.28 inches 6.1 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 828 x 1792 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 19.5:9
PPI 419 ppi 326 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 60 Hz
Adaptive refresh rate No No
Max rated brightness 500 nits 625 nits
Max rated brightness in HDR 1000 nits -
HDR support Yes, HDR10 Yes, Dolby Vision
Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 87.5% 79%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display		 - DCI-P3
Display tests
RGB color space 95.5% 99.8%
PWM 730 Hz Not detected
Response time 1 ms 24.8 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity 999:1
Peak brightness test (auto)
Edge 30 Neo +50%
999 nits
iPhone 11
668 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3], [4]

Design and build

Height 152.9 mm (6.02 inches) 150.9 mm (5.94 inches)
Width 71.2 mm (2.8 inches) 75.7 mm (2.98 inches)
Thickness 7.75 mm (0.31 inches) 8.3 mm (0.33 inches)
Weight 155 g (5.47 oz) 194 g (6.84 oz)
Waterproof IP52 IP68
Rear material Plastic Glass
Frame material Plastic Metal
Colors Black, Silver, Green, Purple White, Black, Green, Red, Purple, Yellow
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display No
Screen-to-body ratio
Edge 30 Neo +11%
87.5%
iPhone 11
79%

Performance

Tests of Motorola Edge 30 Neo and Apple iPhone 11 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 Apple A13 Bionic
Max clock 2200 MHz 2650 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 6 (2 + 4)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 660 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 660 Gold (Cortex-A78)		 - 4 cores at 1.6 GHz: Thunder
- 2 cores at 2.65 GHz: Lightning
Lithography process 6 nanometers 7 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 619 Apple A13 Bionic GPU
GPU clock 950 MHz -
FLOPS ~486 GFLOPS ~736 GFLOPS

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Edge 30 Neo
683
iPhone 11 +94%
1328
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Edge 30 Neo
1986
iPhone 11 +74%
3464
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Edge 30 Neo
397809
iPhone 11 +58%
626849
CPU 118163 166661
GPU 101975 256531
Memory 69029 91027
UX 112276 115651
Total score 397809 626849
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Edge 30 Neo
1205
iPhone 11 +526%
7543
Max surface temperature 36.3 °C 43.6 °C
Stability 99% 72%
Graphics test 7 FPS 45 FPS
Graphics score 1205 7543
PCMark 3.0
Web score 9121 -
Video editing 4474 -
Photo editing 20396 -
Data manipulation 8461 -
Writing score 14803 -
Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]
Submit your AnTuTu result

Memory

RAM
RAM size 6, 8 GB 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz -
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 64, 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 2.2 NVMe
Memory card No No

Software

Operating system Android 12 iOS 13 (Can be upgraded to iOS 16.4)
OS size 15 GB -

Battery

Capacity 4020 mAh 3110 mAh
Max charge power 68 W 18 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging Yes (5 W) Yes (7.5 W)
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (92% in 30 min) Yes (50% in 30 min)
Full charging time 0:40 hr 1:45 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing 09:11 hr 11:39 hr
Watching video 14:15 hr 15:16 hr
Gaming 05:04 hr 05:09 hr
Standby 92 hr 121 hr
General battery life
Edge 30 Neo
28:41 hr
iPhone 11 +21%
34:47 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 64 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 9000 x 7000 4032 x 3024
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash Dual LED Quad LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion - 240 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens 120° 120°
Lenses 2 (64 MP + 13 MP) 2 (12 MP + 12 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 0.7 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Omnivision OV64B
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Apple iSight Camera (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 13 mm
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Samples - Photo samples of Apple iPhone 11 from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 32 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 6464 x 4864 4032 x 3024
Aperture f/2.4 f/2.2
Focal length - 23 mm
Pixel size 0.7 microns -
Sensor type CMOS BSI CMOS
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 2160p (4K) at 60 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5.1 5
Bluetooth features LE LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C No
USB version 3.1 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 1
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby -
eSIM support* No Yes
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 18 18
5G support Yes No

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max loudness
Edge 30 Neo +6%
88.1 dB
iPhone 11
83.4 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Flagship
Announced September 2022 September 2019
Release date October 2022 September 2019
SAR (head) - 0.95 W/kg
SAR (body) - 0.99 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Compass
- Face recognition sensor
Bundled charger Yes, 68 W -
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the display and connectivity are more important to you, then choose the Motorola Edge 30 Neo. But if the camera, performance, gaming, and software are more of a priority – go for the Apple iPhone 11.

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
