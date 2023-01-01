Motorola Edge 30 Neo vs Google Pixel 6 VS Motorola Edge 30 Neo Google Pixel 6 Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.28-inch Motorola Edge 30 Neo (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 695) that was released on September 8, 2022, against the Google Pixel 6, which is powered by Google Tensor and came out 10 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Motorola Edge 30 Neo Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz

Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz Delivers 18% higher peak brightness (1010 against 854 nits)

Delivers 18% higher peak brightness (1010 against 854 nits) Has 2 SIM card slots

Has 2 SIM card slots The phone is 10-months newer

The phone is 10-months newer Weighs 52 grams less Reasons to consider the Google Pixel 6 78% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (730K versus 410K)

78% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (730K versus 410K) Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)

Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2) Waterproof body (IP68 classification)

Waterproof body (IP68 classification) Ability to record video in 4K resolution

Ability to record video in 4K resolution Comes with 594 mAh larger battery capacity: 4614 vs 4020 mAh

Comes with 594 mAh larger battery capacity: 4614 vs 4020 mAh Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5 3200 MHz

Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5 3200 MHz More recent OS version: Android 13 versus 12

More recent OS version: Android 13 versus 12 Ready for eSIM technology

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type POLED OLED Size 6.28 inches 6.4 inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9 PPI 419 ppi 411 ppi Refresh rate 120 Hz 90 Hz Max rated brightness 500 nits 500 nits Max rated brightness in HDR 1000 nits 800 nits HDR support Yes, HDR10 Yes, HDR10+ Screen protection Tempered glass Gorilla Glass Victus Screen-to-body ratio 87.5% 83.4% Display features - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display Display tests RGB color space 95.5% 99.8% PWM 730 Hz 397 Hz Response time 1 ms 5 ms Contrast ∞ Infinity ∞ Infinity Peak brightness test (auto) Edge 30 Neo +18% 1010 nits Pixel 6 854 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [3], [4]

Design and build Height 152.9 mm (6.02 inches) 158.6 mm (6.24 inches) Width 71.2 mm (2.8 inches) 74.8 mm (2.94 inches) Thickness 7.75 mm (0.31 inches) 8.9 mm (0.35 inches) Weight 155 g (5.47 oz) 207 g (7.3 oz) Waterproof IP52 IP68 Rear material Plastic Glass Frame material Plastic Metal Colors Black, Silver, Green, Purple Black, Blue, Yellow Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display Screen-to-body ratio Edge 30 Neo +5% 87.5% Pixel 6 83.4%

Memory RAM RAM size 6, 8 GB 8 GB Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR5 Memory clock 2133 MHz 3200 MHz Channels 2 4 Storage Storage size 128, 256 GB 128, 256 GB Storage type UFS 2.2 UFS 3.1 Memory card No No

Software Operating system Android 12 Android 12 (Can be upgraded to Android 13) ROM - Stock Android OS size 15 GB 17.6 GB

Battery Specifications Capacity 4020 mAh 4614 mAh Charge power 68 W 30 W Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion Replaceable No No Wireless charging Yes (5 W) Yes (21 W) Reverse charging No Yes, (wireless) Fast charging Yes (92% in 30 min) Yes (41% in 30 min) Full charging time 0:40 hr 1:53 hr Battery life tests Web browsing 09:11 hr 08:58 hr Watching video 14:15 hr 16:38 hr Gaming 05:04 hr 05:24 hr Standby 92 hr 92 hr General battery life Edge 30 Neo 28:41 hr Pixel 6 +5% 30:01 hr

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 64 megapixels 50 megapixels Image resolution 9000 x 7000 8192 x 6144 Zoom Digital Digital Flash Dual LED Dual LED Stabilization Optical Optical 8K video recording No No 4K video recording No Up to 60FPS 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS Slow motion - 240 FPS (1080p) Angle of widest lens 120° 114° Lenses 2 (64 MP + 13 MP) 2 (50 MP + 12 MP) Wide (main) lens - 64 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Pixel size: 0.7 micron

- Sensor: 1/2", Omnivision OV64B

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

- 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.9

- Focal length: 25 mm

- Pixel size: 1.2 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.31", Samsung GN1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)

- Laser autofocus

- Optical stabilization

Ultra-wide lens - 13 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- 12 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 17 mm

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode

- RAW support Samples - Photo samples of Google Pixel 6 from DxOMark Selfie camera Megapixels 32 megapixels 8 megapixels Image resolution 6464 x 4864 3840 x 2160 Aperture f/2.4 f/2.0 Focal length - 24 mm Pixel size 0.7 microns 1.12 microns Sensor type CMOS CMOS Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS DxOMark camera tests Photo quality Edge 30 Neo n/a Pixel 6 144 Video quality Edge 30 Neo n/a Pixel 6 115 Generic camera score Edge 30 Neo n/a Pixel 6 132

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.1 5.2 Bluetooth features LE LE, A2DP USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 3.1 3.1 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS NFC * Yes Yes Infrared port No No Network Number of SIM * 2 1 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby - eSIM support * No Yes Hybrid slot No No LTE Cat * 18 20 5G support Yes Yes

Sound Speakers Stereo Stereo Headphone audio jack No No FM radio No No Dolby Atmos Yes Yes Speakers test Max. loudness Edge 30 Neo +2% 88.1 dB Pixel 6 86.3 dB

Other Category Mid-range Flagship Announced September 2022 October 2021 Release date October 2022 October 2021 Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Barometer

- Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion After analyzing all the data, we think that the Google Pixel 6 is definitely a better buy.