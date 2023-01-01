Home > Smartphone comparison > Edge 30 Neo vs Pixel 6 Pro – which one to choose?

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.28-inch Motorola Edge 30 Neo (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 695) that was released on September 8, 2022, against the Google Pixel 6 Pro, which is powered by Google Tensor and came out 11 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Motorola Edge 30 Neo
  • Supports higher wattage charging (68W versus 30W)
  • Delivers 16% higher peak brightness (999 against 859 nits)
  • Has 2 SIM card slots
  • The phone is 11-months newer
  • Weighs 55 grams less
Reasons to consider the Google Pixel 6 Pro
  • The rear camera has a 4x optical zoom
  • 94% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (772K versus 397K)
  • Comes with 983 mAh larger battery capacity: 5003 vs 4020 mAh
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)
  • Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
  • Has a 0.42 inch larger screen size
  • Ability to record video in 4K resolution
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5 3200 MHz
  • More recent OS version: Android 13 versus 12
  • 22% higher pixel density (512 vs 419 PPI)
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 4K
  • Ready for eSIM technology

Review

Evaluation of Motorola Edge 30 Neo and Google Pixel 6 Pro crucial features
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Performance
CPU and memory performance (apps, system)
Gaming
Capabilities for playing modern games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview Score
Final comparison evaluation
Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Edge 30 Neo
vs
Pixel 6 Pro

Display

Type POLED OLED
Size 6.28 inches 6.7 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1440 x 3120 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 19.5:9
PPI 419 ppi 512 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 120 Hz
Adaptive refresh rate No Yes
Max rated brightness 500 nits 500 nits
Max rated brightness in HDR 1000 nits 800 nits
HDR support Yes, HDR10 Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Tempered glass Gorilla Glass Victus
Screen-to-body ratio 87.5% 88.8%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space 95.5% 98.5%
PWM 730 Hz 360 Hz
Response time 1 ms 1 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity ∞ Infinity
Peak brightness test (auto)
Edge 30 Neo +16%
999 nits
Pixel 6 Pro
859 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3], [4]

Design and build

Height 152.9 mm (6.02 inches) 163.9 mm (6.45 inches)
Width 71.2 mm (2.8 inches) 75.9 mm (2.99 inches)
Thickness 7.75 mm (0.31 inches) 8.9 mm (0.35 inches)
Weight 155 g (5.47 oz) 210 g (7.41 oz)
Waterproof IP52 IP68
Rear material Plastic Glass
Frame material Plastic Metal
Colors Black, Silver, Green, Purple White, Black, Yellow
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
Edge 30 Neo
87.5%
Pixel 6 Pro +1%
88.8%

Performance

Tests of Motorola Edge 30 Neo and Google Pixel 6 Pro in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 Google Tensor
Max clock 2200 MHz 2800 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (2 + 2 + 4)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 660 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 660 Gold (Cortex-A78)		 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex A55
- 2 cores at 2.25 GHz: Cortex A76
- 2 cores at 2.8 GHz: Cortex-X1
L3 cache - 4 MB
Lithography process 6 nanometers 5 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 619 Mali-G78 MP20
GPU clock 950 MHz 848 MHz
FLOPS ~486 GFLOPS -

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Edge 30 Neo
683
Pixel 6 Pro +51%
1032
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Edge 30 Neo
1986
Pixel 6 Pro +41%
2805
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Edge 30 Neo
397809
Pixel 6 Pro +94%
772039
CPU 118163 199110
GPU 101975 299002
Memory 69029 119211
UX 112276 161867
Total score 397809 772039
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Edge 30 Neo
1205
Pixel 6 Pro +416%
6219
Max surface temperature 36.3 °C 40.4 °C
Stability 99% 56%
Graphics test 7 FPS 37 FPS
Graphics score 1205 6219
PCMark 3.0
Edge 30 Neo
10149
Pixel 6 Pro +12%
11405
Web score 9121 8583
Video editing 4474 6868
Photo editing 20396 17844
Data manipulation 8461 11132
Writing score 14803 16302
Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]
Submit your AnTuTu result

Memory

RAM
RAM size 6, 8 GB 12 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR5
Memory clock 2133 MHz 3200 MHz
Channels 2 4
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 128, 256, 512 GB
Storage type UFS 2.2 UFS 3.1
Memory card No No

Software

Operating system Android 12 Android 12 (Can be upgraded to Android 13)
ROM - Stock Android
OS size 15 GB 14 GB

Battery

Capacity 4020 mAh 5003 mAh
Max charge power 68 W 30 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging Yes (5 W) Yes (23 W)
Reverse charging No Yes, (wireless)
Fast charging Yes (92% in 30 min) Yes (50% in 30 min)
Full charging time 0:40 hr 1:59 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing 09:11 hr 08:47 hr
Watching video 14:15 hr 12:29 hr
Gaming 05:04 hr 04:43 hr
Standby 92 hr 93 hr
General battery life
Edge 30 Neo +5%
28:41 hr
Pixel 6 Pro
27:15 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 64 megapixels 50 megapixels
Image resolution 9000 x 7000 8192 x 6144
Zoom Digital Optical, 4x
Flash Dual LED Dual LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion - 240 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens 120° 114°
Lenses 2 (64 MP + 13 MP) 3 (50 MP + 48 MP + 12 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 0.7 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Omnivision OV64B
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.2 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.31", Samsung GN1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Laser autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/3.5
- Focal length: 104 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Sony IMX586 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.25 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.9", Sony IMX386 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Samples - Photo samples of Google Pixel 6 Pro from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 32 megapixels 11.1 megapixels
Image resolution 6464 x 4864 3840 x 2880
Aperture f/2.4 f/2.0
Focal length - 24 mm
Pixel size 0.7 microns 1.22 microns
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 2160p (4K) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.1 5.2
Bluetooth features LE LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 3.1 3.1
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 1
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby -
eSIM support* No Yes
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 18 20
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max loudness
Edge 30 Neo +4%
88.1 dB
Pixel 6 Pro
84.6 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Flagship
Announced September 2022 October 2021
Release date October 2022 October 2021
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
Bundled charger Yes, 68 W Not included
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Google Pixel 6 Pro is definitely a better buy.

