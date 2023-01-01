Motorola Edge 30 Neo vs Google Pixel 6 Pro
Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.28-inch Motorola Edge 30 Neo (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 695) that was released on September 8, 2022, against the Google Pixel 6 Pro, which is powered by Google Tensor and came out 11 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Motorola Edge 30 Neo
- Supports higher wattage charging (68W versus 30W)
- Delivers 16% higher peak brightness (999 against 859 nits)
- Has 2 SIM card slots
- The phone is 11-months newer
- Weighs 55 grams less
Reasons to consider the Google Pixel 6 Pro
- The rear camera has a 4x optical zoom
- 94% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (772K versus 397K)
- Comes with 983 mAh larger battery capacity: 5003 vs 4020 mAh
- Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)
- Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
- Has a 0.42 inch larger screen size
- Ability to record video in 4K resolution
- Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5 3200 MHz
- More recent OS version: Android 13 versus 12
- 22% higher pixel density (512 vs 419 PPI)
- The front-facing camera can record video at 4K
- Ready for eSIM technology
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
86
89
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
80
Performance
CPU and memory performance (apps, system)
41
66
Gaming
Capabilities for playing modern games
34
60
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
67
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
80
86
Choose the importance of each parameter to more accurately identify the smartphone that best meets your particular needs.
Value for money
You can enter your local prices of these phones (in USD or other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|POLED
|OLED
|Size
|6.28 inches
|6.7 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2400 pixels
|1440 x 3120 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|20:9
|19.5:9
|PPI
|419 ppi
|512 ppi
|Refresh rate
|120 Hz
|120 Hz
|Adaptive refresh rate
|No
|Yes
|Max rated brightness
|500 nits
|500 nits
|Max rated brightness in HDR
|1000 nits
|800 nits
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10
|Yes, HDR10+
|Screen protection
|Tempered glass
|Gorilla Glass Victus
|Screen-to-body ratio
|87.5%
|88.8%
|Display features
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
|RGB color space
|95.5%
|98.5%
|PWM
|730 Hz
|360 Hz
|Response time
|1 ms
|1 ms
|Contrast
|∞ Infinity
|∞ Infinity
Design and build
|Height
|152.9 mm (6.02 inches)
|163.9 mm (6.45 inches)
|Width
|71.2 mm (2.8 inches)
|75.9 mm (2.99 inches)
|Thickness
|7.75 mm (0.31 inches)
|8.9 mm (0.35 inches)
|Weight
|155 g (5.47 oz)
|210 g (7.41 oz)
|Waterproof
|IP52
|IP68
|Rear material
|Plastic
|Glass
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Metal
|Colors
|Black, Silver, Green, Purple
|White, Black, Yellow
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in-display
|Yes, in-display
Performance
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 695
|Google Tensor
|Max clock
|2200 MHz
|2800 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (2 + 6)
|8 (2 + 2 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 660 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 660 Gold (Cortex-A78)
|- 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex A55
- 2 cores at 2.25 GHz: Cortex A76
- 2 cores at 2.8 GHz: Cortex-X1
|L3 cache
|-
|4 MB
|Lithography process
|6 nanometers
|5 nanometers
|Graphics
|Adreno 619
|Mali-G78 MP20
|GPU clock
|950 MHz
|848 MHz
|FLOPS
|~486 GFLOPS
|-
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
683
Pixel 6 Pro +51%
1032
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1986
Pixel 6 Pro +41%
2805
|CPU
|118163
|199110
|GPU
|101975
|299002
|Memory
|69029
|119211
|UX
|112276
|161867
|Total score
|397809
|772039
|Max surface temperature
|36.3 °C
|40.4 °C
|Stability
|99%
|56%
|Graphics test
|7 FPS
|37 FPS
|Graphics score
|1205
|6219
|Web score
|9121
|8583
|Video editing
|4474
|6868
|Photo editing
|20396
|17844
|Data manipulation
|8461
|11132
|Writing score
|14803
|16302
Memory
|RAM size
|6, 8 GB
|12 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR5
|Memory clock
|2133 MHz
|3200 MHz
|Channels
|2
|4
|Storage size
|128, 256 GB
|128, 256, 512 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 2.2
|UFS 3.1
|Memory card
|No
|No
Software
|Operating system
|Android 12
|Android 12 (Can be upgraded to Android 13)
|ROM
|-
|Stock Android
|OS size
|15 GB
|14 GB
Battery
|Capacity
|4020 mAh
|5003 mAh
|Max charge power
|68 W
|30 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|Yes (5 W)
|Yes (23 W)
|Reverse charging
|No
|Yes, (wireless)
|Fast charging
|Yes (92% in 30 min)
|Yes (50% in 30 min)
|Full charging time
|0:40 hr
|1:59 hr
|Web browsing
|09:11 hr
|08:47 hr
|Watching video
|14:15 hr
|12:29 hr
|Gaming
|05:04 hr
|04:43 hr
|Standby
|92 hr
|93 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|64 megapixels
|50 megapixels
|Image resolution
|9000 x 7000
|8192 x 6144
|Zoom
|Digital
|Optical, 4x
|Flash
|Dual LED
|Dual LED
|Stabilization
|Optical
|Optical
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|No
|Up to 60FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|-
|240 FPS (1080p)
|Angle of widest lens
|120°
|114°
|Lenses
|2 (64 MP + 13 MP)
|3 (50 MP + 48 MP + 12 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 0.7 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Omnivision OV64B
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.2 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.31", Samsung GN1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Laser autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|Telephoto lens
|-
|- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/3.5
- Focal length: 104 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Sony IMX586 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.25 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.9", Sony IMX386 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
|Samples
|-
|Photo samples of Google Pixel 6 Pro from DxOMark
|Megapixels
|32 megapixels
|11.1 megapixels
|Image resolution
|6464 x 4864
|3840 x 2880
|Aperture
|f/2.4
|f/2.0
|Focal length
|-
|24 mm
|Pixel size
|0.7 microns
|1.22 microns
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|CMOS
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
|2160p (4K) at 30 FPS
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5.1
|5.2
|Bluetooth features
|LE
|LE, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|3.1
|3.1
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
|NFC*
|Yes
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|1
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|-
|eSIM support*
|No
|Yes
|Hybrid slot
|No
|No
|LTE Cat*
|18
|20
|5G support
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|Stereo
|Stereo
|Headphone audio jack
|No
|No
|FM radio
|No
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|Yes
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Mid-range
|Flagship
|Announced
|September 2022
|October 2021
|Release date
|October 2022
|October 2021
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
|Bundled charger
|Yes, 68 W
|Not included
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
After analyzing all the data, we think that the Google Pixel 6 Pro is definitely a better buy.
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1